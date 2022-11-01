Read full article on original website
Related
BTS: A Breakdown of Jin’s Music Video for ‘The Astronaut’
Jin of BTS released a new song called 'The Astronaut' on Oct. 28. Here's a breakdown of the single's music video which stars Jin.
John Lennon and Paul McCartney Once Collaborated on an Unfinished Play
Whether together or in their solo careers, the members of The Beatles are best known for their work as songwriters. Given that their discography contains some of the most beloved and influential music made in the 20th century, that’s not at all surprising. But the band’s members also had some notable sidelines — George Harrison’s work in film production comes to mind, for one thing.
Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kemper Among Stars Who Ran 2022 New York City Marathon
Ashton Kutcher and Ellie Kemper were among the Hollywood stars who competed in the New York City marathon on Sunday, according to the Associated Press and The New York Times. Kutcher ran the race to raise money for Thorn, a nonprofit technology company he co-founded that aims to stop the sexual abuse of children online. According to his website, he raised more than $1 million for his efforts. More from The Hollywood Reporter'In Her Hands' Review: Hillary Clinton-Produced Doc Wrestles With the Impact of War on Afghan Women'Gutsy' Review: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton's Blandly Uplifting Apple TV+ DocuseriesWhat Is Hillary Clinton...
Hilary Duff mourns ex Aaron Carter: 'Boy did my teenage self love you deeply'
The former child stars dated on and off for three years in the early 2000s, at the height of their fame.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
79K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0