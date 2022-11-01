ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KPCW

Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm

According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
PARK CITY, UT
upr.org

2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion

According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
dishingpc.com

Park City’s Award-Winning Beverages

A mountain town in the middle of Utah may not seem like the place to garner impressive awards for its wines and spirits, but Park City has been racking up some pretty noteworthy honors in this department. Be sure to taste these local creations that have been recognized on a national – and even international – scale.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Don't chuck it - pumpkin composting is available around Park City

Now that Halloween is over, those spooky pumpkins on the porch are likely looking a little soggy. Here are some scary reasons not to throw them in the garbage. Nothing screams Halloween more than the carved pumpkins that adorn the porches of households this time of year. But something scarier than the jack-o-lantern’s origin story is the havoc these pumpkins inflict on the environment.
PARK CITY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake City airport's newest concession aims to help travelers treat themselves

SALT LAKE CITY — Traveling can be stressful and very tiring, and sometimes you want to just lie down and take a nap, or recharge. In that case, the newest concession at Salt Lake City International Airport will be a real Treat. The business, located in the airport's Concourse B, offers health and wellness products, meditation rooms for remote exercise classes or napping, IV drips to help travelers hydrate and there's even a place to shower. It's also offers COVID-19 tests — or other health tests — for anyone who needs them, either for any remaining travel requirements or ahead of a big family gathering.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
rdzphotographyblog.com

Provo, Utah – September 2022 – An Evening in Town

After an amazing day of hiking and scenic drives we ended up in downtown Provo, Utah for the evening. The town is home to BYU, which according to those that do studies like this is the least party school in the country. A quick walk or drive through town affirms this as there are very few bars for a large college town.
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching

There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
svinews.com

Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City

JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
JACKSON, WY
KPCW

Bonanza Flat visitor data shows a lot of scenic drivers

Park City Municipal used the software program Placer.ai to study cell phone location data in order to find out who’s visiting Bonanza Flat. Between July and October, residents of Salt Lake City were the most prevalent, accounting for almost 20% of visits. Park City residents came in second at around 9% of visitors. Hundreds of visitors from around the country also came through, from Dallas to LA and New York.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Soldier Hollow to expand training facilities, public venues

A cross-country and biathlon ski venue in the Heber Valley will get its biggest upgrade since it hosted Olympic events in 2002. The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation is investing heavily in a renovation and expansion at its venue just outside Midway. The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center is home to a...
HEBER CITY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent

Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

