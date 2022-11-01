Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Brigham Young University Wind Symphony Played Their Last Concert in the de Jong Concert HallS. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
Park City the big winner of latest snowstorm
According to the National Weather Service, Park City Mountain racked up 14 inches between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, more than any other Utah resort. A foot of snow was recorded at Deer Valley, Brighton, Solitude, and Alta - locales that usually log more snowfall than Park City. Snowpack levels across the Wasatch range are more than 400% above average.
2 Utah cities make Most Magical Winter Wonderland list
When it comes to this time of year, all of Utah becomes a winter wonderland of magical holiday spirit. But two cities in particular are being recognized for their festive cheer.
Storm brings big snowfall to Utah resorts with opening day getting closer
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah ski resorts were gifted big snow totals, with some resorts reportedly receiving over a foot in 24 hours. Deer Valley Resort, Alta Ski Area, and […]
Park City Mountain donates $250k to Mountainlands Community Housing
On the eve of Live PC Give PC, Park City Mountain announced a $250,000 donation to Mountainlands Community Housing Trust. The funds will be used for the redevelopment of the Holiday Village and Parkside Apartments. The plan is to upgrade the existing 122 housing units and add additional affordable units.
ksl.com
'Soul' comes to downtown Salt Lake's newest hotel after decades of planning
SALT LAKE CITY — Planning for the new Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City officially dates back to 2005; however, the desire for the building goes way further than that. Darrin Casper, Salt Lake County's deputy mayor for finance and administration, recalls some of the research coming to...
Park Record
Record editorial: Park City Mountain plans will soon move from tabletop to ski season
It was during the heart of the most recent ski season when Mike Goar, then the top staffer at Park City Mountain, appeared at the Marsac Building to discuss the state of the ski season with Park City’s elected officials. The February meeting was tense. There had already been...
upr.org
2 Utah cities ranked some of the worst to survive in during a dragon invasion
According to a new ranking, two cities from Utah have been cited as some of the worst places to be if a fire-breathing dragon were to ever invade the country. The new ranking, released by Shane Co., lists Provo as the third best city in the United States for a dragon to attack, meaning it’s one of the worst to survive in should a dragon invasion ever happen. Provo was ranked so high due to its variety of high elevations, lack of aviation facilities to cloud the skies, and plenty of parkland that make for ideal dragon conditions.
Midway Ice Castles set to return for its 12th year
MIDWAY, Utah – Even though winter won’t arrive for another few weeks, the town of Midway is already preparing to host another extravagant winter wonderland. The Ice Castles will have […]
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
dishingpc.com
Park City’s Award-Winning Beverages
A mountain town in the middle of Utah may not seem like the place to garner impressive awards for its wines and spirits, but Park City has been racking up some pretty noteworthy honors in this department. Be sure to taste these local creations that have been recognized on a national – and even international – scale.
Don't chuck it - pumpkin composting is available around Park City
Now that Halloween is over, those spooky pumpkins on the porch are likely looking a little soggy. Here are some scary reasons not to throw them in the garbage. Nothing screams Halloween more than the carved pumpkins that adorn the porches of households this time of year. But something scarier than the jack-o-lantern’s origin story is the havoc these pumpkins inflict on the environment.
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican Food
Chili Tepin Restaurant(Image is author's) A relatively new Mexican restaurant located in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, is the Chile-Tepin Restaurant. They received the award for the Best New Mexican Restaurant in Salt Lake City in 2017 by The Salt Lake Tribune.
ksl.com
Salt Lake City airport's newest concession aims to help travelers treat themselves
SALT LAKE CITY — Traveling can be stressful and very tiring, and sometimes you want to just lie down and take a nap, or recharge. In that case, the newest concession at Salt Lake City International Airport will be a real Treat. The business, located in the airport's Concourse B, offers health and wellness products, meditation rooms for remote exercise classes or napping, IV drips to help travelers hydrate and there's even a place to shower. It's also offers COVID-19 tests — or other health tests — for anyone who needs them, either for any remaining travel requirements or ahead of a big family gathering.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Provo, Utah – September 2022 – An Evening in Town
After an amazing day of hiking and scenic drives we ended up in downtown Provo, Utah for the evening. The town is home to BYU, which according to those that do studies like this is the least party school in the country. A quick walk or drive through town affirms this as there are very few bars for a large college town.
utahstories.com
The Utah Homeless Conundrum: Salt Lake’s Unsheltered Not Able to Find Shelter while Winter Is Approaching
There is a false dichotomy: downtown Salt Lake City residents cannot be both compassionate for the homeless and compassionate to business owners and residents. Downtown Salt Lake City October 26th —Witnessing first-hand the temperature drop below freezing along with Salt Lake City Police’s futile tug-of-war against the Salt Lake City homeless community was something akin to watching the SS operate in their “jack-boot” squads. As the reality was setting in for the unsheltered that they would be braving a snowstorm outside in the cold, it was clear many were feeling desperate. Police/homeless encounters were happening all over downtown.
Utah’s Olympic chances just got better, but no decisions expected until late 2023
Citing cost concerns, the bid for Vancouver, Canada lost support from the British Columbia provincial government on Oct. 27. If Vancouver isn’t in the running, that leaves Salt Lake City and Sapporo, Japan competing for the honor of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics. The development isn’t changing how the...
svinews.com
Jackson bussing its homeless to Salt Lake City
JACKSON —As temperatures drop, Teton County is seeing heightened numbers of unhoused residents being cited for trespassing. In response, officials are essentially exporting the valley’s homeless problem. In the last two weeks, Jackson police have received 12 calls about people facing homelessness. The calls come in as trespassing...
Bonanza Flat visitor data shows a lot of scenic drivers
Park City Municipal used the software program Placer.ai to study cell phone location data in order to find out who’s visiting Bonanza Flat. Between July and October, residents of Salt Lake City were the most prevalent, accounting for almost 20% of visits. Park City residents came in second at around 9% of visitors. Hundreds of visitors from around the country also came through, from Dallas to LA and New York.
Soldier Hollow to expand training facilities, public venues
A cross-country and biathlon ski venue in the Heber Valley will get its biggest upgrade since it hosted Olympic events in 2002. The Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation is investing heavily in a renovation and expansion at its venue just outside Midway. The Soldier Hollow Nordic Center is home to a...
buildingsaltlake.com
Take a walk through the apartment offering Utah’s highest rent
Contractors are still finishing the upper floors of the Salt Lake City apartment building that appears to have the highest rent in Utah. But the building sitting at 111 S. 300 W., kitty-corner to Vivint Arena, is wrapped up enough to lease several lower floors, with more units on the way in the coming months.
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 1