Payment of up to $400 in stimulus money coming from the state of IllinoisJ.R. HeimbignerIllinois State
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
Spotted! The woolly bear caterpillars are backJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
WGNtv.com
Below normal temps, rain & strong wind coming our way
–The week’s SECOND OFFICIAL 70-deg HIGH TEMP today (Thursday)–the 73-deg high came within 2 degrees of the 1987 record of 75 set 35 years ago. It’s a LATE SEPTEMBER LEVEL DAYTIME HIGH. –Tonight’s low temp—expected to straddle 60-deg in the city—is warmer than the NORMAL HIGH TEMP...
WGNtv.com
Chicago’s rare consecutive 70-degree days in November
Three consecutive 70s in November – it’s happened only 7 times in 151 years of Chicago weather records The temperature topped out at 72-degrees at Chicago’s official observation location on O’Hare Field Tuesday, and we’re forecasting highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday – should this occur it will be just the 8th time in our weather records dating back to 1871. So we’re in rare meteorological territory—these are late September-level temps we’re enjoying—and in EARLY NOVEMBER!
WGNtv.com
Storms brewing to our west
Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. Storm clouds are gathering to our west with a deepening low pressure system in the southern Rockies moving into the Plains. Severe storms are expected to develop in the southern Plains Thursday and again Friday. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between 0.50 and 1.25-inches. Heaviest rains to occur west of Chicago and in the Plains. The Chicago area looks to receive generally between .50 and 1.25-inches.
WGNtv.com
Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way
ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
WGNtv.com
Cloudy and windy conditions set to move in
HERE’S MY LATEST TUESDAY CHICAGO METRO FORECAST FOR NOV 1, 2022—plus TUESDAY. WEATHER HEADLINES and the LATEST NWS 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 DAY TEMP TREND FORECASTS. –November, typically Chicago’s fastest cooling month, opened on a mild note today—nearly 20-deg warmer than the 49-deg high a year ago on Nov. 1.
WGNtv.com
Sunny, mild for most of the week
Tuesday: Mainly sunny, morning fog in parts. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for southern Cook, Will, Kankakee, Jasper, Newton, Porter, Lake (IN) counties. Calm, WSW 0-10 mph. High 67. Tuesday night: Clear night, calm, patchy fog possible, SSW 0-5. Low 45. Full forecast details and more at the...
WGNtv.com
9@9: The “Pizzadilla” and swimming polar bears
CHICAGO – A lot of people love pizza, and a lot of people love quesadillas, so why not combine them?. This idea of a “Pizzadilla” was discussed during the “9@9” segment on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News as the hosts discussed this tasty idea. Along...
2nd Dom’s Kitchen & Market opens in Chicago
CHICAGO — Local grocery store entrepreneur Bob Mariano has opened the second location of his newest venture: Dom’s Kitchen & Market. Mariano was joined Tuesday by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for a ribbon cutting in the city’s Old Town neighborhood. The event took place just a few hours after sources tell WGN that Lightfoot’s security […]
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
40 Fantastic Things To Do in Chicago This November
Halloween has passed us by and the big holiday season is revving up for a festive time in Chicago. After Covid-19 mitigation measures hindered our holiday fun the last couple of years, this year feels like the first time we’ll be able to enjoy everything with maximum enthusiasm once again. Our favorite festive activities are coming back bigger and better paving the way for an extra special November in Chicago. Whether it’s watching the greenery turn different shades of orange, celebrating Thanksgiving at an outdoor patio, or enjoying one of Chicago’s excellent light shows, here are our top November activities to do in and around Chicago! First of all, if there is one date to have in your diary it is the day Millenium Park begins to embrace the Christmas spirit. Yes, some will still complain that November is too early to be celebrating Christmas but when Chicago’s “official” Christmas tree appears few can do little but be imbued with festive cheer.
Activists to rally at city hall for citywide sidewalk snow and ice removal program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going to be a warm and breezy day, but activists will rally at Chicago's City Hall today, to demand a citywide sidewalk snow and ice removal program.Access Living, Better Streets Chicago, and supporting organizations will meet on the first floor of city hall at 9 a.m.They say leaving sidewalk snow and ice removal up to property owners doesn't work and it's a big hazard for anyone with mobility challenges.The groups want Chicago to try out the idea of the city plowing major sidewalks.
Barbara Bates highlights Fall collection at recent show
Breast cancer survivors strutted their stuff at the Bates: Fall 2022 Collection fashion show held on October 23, 2022, at the Venue West in Chicago’s West Loop. The fashion show traditionally features a special collection of fashions designed by Barbara Bates Designs and modeled by breast cancer survivors. President and CEO of Sinai Chicago. Dr. Ezike spoke during a session with event hosts Shirley Strawberry and Jeanne Sparrow. The sounds for the early evening event were provided by Gene Hunt with a special guest appearance by Kool Moe Dee. Barbara Bates Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) organization committed to two very important causes—serving economically disadvantaged high school seniors by providing prom attire and philanthropic support of breast cancer awareness and education to reduce the impact of the disparities that exist for Black and Latino communities.
50 Years Ago, 2 Chicago Trains Collide, 45 Souls Lost Their Lives
We've just passed the 50th anniversary of one of the most terrible days in Illinois transportation history. It was on that day in 1972 when two Chicago commuter trains collided resulting in 45 souls losing their lives. There's a Wikipedia page dedicated to what happened on a cloudy October 30,...
The Hideout Announces it Will Close Until 2023
Chicago bar and music venue The Hideout will head into a hiatus following concerns of a toxic work environment that were voiced by a former employee. The Bucktown venue will close Nov. 7 and plan to reopen in 2023 with "new leadership and a commitment to a healthy, supportive and respectful organizational culture," according to a statement released Monday from owners Tim and Katie Tuten and Mike and Jim Hinchsliff.
WGNtv.com
6@6: Red nail theory & ‘The Brachel’
CHICAGO – Could the color of your nails help when it comes to dating?. That’s what a new TikTok trend is saying as many have experienced success in finding a companion with a switch to red. Plus there is a hairstyle that pays tribute two a pair of...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Loss of Smell as a COVID Symptom, Side Effects of Flu, COVID Shots
As new COVID subvariants emerge, experts are weighing on in whether or not symptoms of the virus that were seen in 2020 -- like loss of smell -- are still indicative of a COVID infection. And, as the colder months approach and as respiratory viruses begin to spread more widely,...
WGNtv.com
The List: Pat’s grocery store etiquette
CHICAGO – Whenever you are going there, whether to do some heavy-duty shopping or just to pick up a quick snack, there are ways you are supposed to act at a grocery store. Pat Tomasulo thought of this when creating “The List” for Tuesday’s WGN Morning News as he came up with some rules of etiquette for when you head out shopping.
Here Are Trick-Or-Treating Hours For Chicagoland
Here are the hours for trick-or-treating in Chicagoland.
Halloween crowds in Hyde Park reach pre-pandemic levels, but no arrests for third year in a row
Harper Avenue returned to its pre-pandemic Halloween popularity Monday evening, Oct. 31 as several thousand people trick-or-treated along its 5700 and 5800 blocks. Dinosaur costumes seemed to be the rage as several candy-container-carrying T-Rexes wandered up and down the street, periodically stopping to pose with ladybugs, Spidermen, elevators, girls with a pearl earring and others.
thekatynews.com
Here’s Why Violent Road Rage Accidents are on the Rise in Chicago
Road rage is a common cause of car accidents in Chicago and around the country. Violent interactions between drivers can lead to fury, verbal abuse, punching, accidents, and even shooting. If you have been in a road rage crash, you probably already know that these accidents are more common than ever. Aggressive and reckless driving is one of the common reasons for road rage accidents. Here’s why violent road rage accidents are on the rise in Chicago.
