Police: Child ejected from vehicle as driver fled traffic stop in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A child was ejected from a vehicle after the driver crashed while fleeing a traffic stop in New Castle, according to police.

A Facebook post from New Castle police said a red Jeep Cherokee with Kentucky registration was stopped on Lowery Street, near Falls Street, on Tuesday.

Police said the vehicle initially stopped but accelerated at high speed from the traffic stop.

Officers attempted to catch up to the vehicle. While rounding a bend near Round Street, police saw the vehicle had crashed. A small child and the driver were both ejected from the vehicle.

The child was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital. The driver is being treated in a hospital and will be turned over to police custody when released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group