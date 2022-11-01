Read full article on original website
Related
Ukraine on alert for further attacks as former Nato commander urges West to prepare for war
Kyiv was on alert for further Russian air strikes on Tuesday, as air raid sirens sounded a day after missile attacks across Ukraine left 19 people dead and more than 100 injured.Attacks continued on Tuesday with Lviv in western Ukraine hit, leaving parts of the city without electricity. There was also an attack on a thermal power plant as Russian strikes seemed to target key infrastructure targets.Early morning strikes on Tuesday killed at least one person in Zaporizhzhia.Volodymyr Zelensky was set to use an appearance before an emergency digital meeting of G7 leaders to ask allies to urgently...
ComicBook
WWE: Latest Update on Crown Jewel Potentially Getting Canceled in Saudi Arabia
WWE Superstars have already started arriving in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday's Crown Jewel pay-per-view. But the possibility of the show being in jeopardy still lingers. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had reached out to US officials over the threat of a potential imminent attack from Iran, prompting an "emergency alert level" for the United States military stationed in the Middle East. It was initially reported that WWE had emergency contingency plans in place in case anything went wrong this week, and so far their plans for the show have gone unchanged.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
US Concerned Iran May 'Attack' Saudi Arabia Soon: 'We Will Not Hesitate To Act In Defense'
The U.S. has expressed concerns about threats that Iran poses to Saudi Arabia and says it would not hesitate to respond if necessary. What Happened: "We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," a National Security Council spokesperson said on Tuesday, reported Reuters.
WATCH: Pentagon says Saudis believe Iran is prepping an attack on kingdom
WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with American officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials confirmed on Tuesday. Watch the briefing in the player above. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia as the...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
Vladimir Putin's Hands Are Turning 'Black' Following Reports The Russian Leader Is Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Vladimir Putin’s hands are reportedly turning black as a result of the intravenous injections he is receiving to treat his myriad of alleged different health conditions, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come just days after the 70-year-old ailing Russian leader was photographed with what appeared to be intravenous track marks along his hand, new footage shows Putin’s hands turning a dark and sickly-looking color.According to Lord Richard Dannatt, a former British army chief who first claimed Putin had IV track marks on his hands, the Russian strongman is reportedly receiving injections in his hands because other parts of...
The White House says North Korea is secretly sending a 'significant' amount of artillery shells to Russia, but it won't fix Russia's problems
North Korea is secretly sending a "significant" amount of artillery shells to Russia, the US said. Shipments are being disguised to seem as if they're going to the Middle East and North Africa. The National Security Council's John Kirby said this won't change the course of the Ukraine war. North...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
Nuke Experts Are Horrified by Biden’s New ‘Nuclear Posture Review’
For almost 30 years, the White House has conducted a strange nuclear weapons ritual. Every new presidential administration, from Clinton to Trump to Biden, releases a Nuclear Posture Review. When President Clinton’s secretary of defense Lee Aspin ordered the first Nuclear Posture Review, it began as an audit of weapons...
REVEALED: Leaked Kremlin Emails Claim Vladimir Putin Suffering From Parkinson's Disease & Cancer
Newly leaked spy emails from an alleged Kremlin insider suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin is suffering from both early-stage Parkinson’s disease and pancreatic cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The shocking development comes following months of rumors, speculation and concerns regarding the 70-year-old Russian leader’s allegedly deteriorating health. Article continues...
If Putin goes nuclear, Biden should choose the ‘merely bad’ option
Should Russian President Vladimir Putin use nuclear weapons against Ukrainian military forces or populations centers, President Biden will face an agonizing choice: either do nothing in response, in which case the nuclear taboo in place since the dawn of the nuclear era will be irreparably shattered, or doing something, which raises the prospect of escalation and nuclear Armageddon.
Desperate Russian Draftees Have a New Battle Strategy—Pretend to Be Dead
The military draft announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin sent hordes of fearful fighting-age men fleeing for the border, but even they couldn’t have appreciated the true horror of what those unlucky enough to be mobilized and sent to the frontline in Ukraine are having to face.Reports of drafted Russians being sent to fight with wildly insufficient training and “barely usable” equipment have abounded for weeks, but a new report suggests that recruits are resorting to pretending to be dead in the heat of battle to save their own lives.Independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe spoke to the wives of...
americanmilitarynews.com
China warns reported US plan for B-52 bombers in Australia could ‘trigger arms race’
The U.S. is reportedly planning to deploy as many as six nuclear-capable B-52 bomber planes to the north tip of Australia, a move that China declared to be a serious provocation in one of the world’s most sensitive regions. Plans are underway for the U.S. to build new facilities...
Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea
Russian state-backed media reported Saturday that a fire broke out on the bridge linking mainland Russia with the Russian-controlled Crimean Peninsula, hours after powerful blasts rocked the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge. Images shared on social media purported to show fire and damage to the span. The authenticity of the reports and images couldn't be immediately verified. The crossing is a pair of road and rail...
US officials warned of ‘imminent’ Iranian effort to strike Saudi Arabia, report says
Iran’s government is planning to carry out an “imminent” attack of some form against one of its top regional rivals, Saudi Arabia, according to an intelligence bulletin reportedly shared with the US government.The Wall Street Journal reported that White House officials, as well as their counterparts in the Saudi government, had confirmed the news. A spokesperson for the National Security Council told the newspaper that the Biden administration was concerned about the warning, and was prepared to respond.“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis,” said...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
AOL Corp
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal they secretly got married
A pair of international pageant winners are showing love knows no boundaries. Miss Argentina 2020, Mariana Varela, 26, and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, Fabiola Valentin, 22, wrote on Instagram that they got married on Oct. 28 after having kept their relationship out of the public eye. "After deciding to keep...
Saudi Arabia sounds alarms of imminent Iranian attack within kingdom: Report
Saudi Arabia has reportedly shown U.S. officials intelligence indicating that Iran could carry out attacks within the kingdom as Iran scrambles to contain the civil unrest that has shaken the country since earlier this year.
The world's five nuclear superpowers are 'on the brink of a direct armed conflict' which will have 'catastrophic consequences', Russia warns
The world's five nuclear superpowers are 'on the brink of a direct armed conflict' which will have 'catastrophic consequences', Russia has warned. The Kremlin said on Wednesday that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world's nuclear powers was its first priority, but accused the West of 'encouraging provocations with weapons of mass destruction'.
Comments / 1