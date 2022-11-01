ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season

While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
MLive.com

Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates

EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
EAST LANSING, MI
arthurgraphic.com

Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area

Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
ARTHUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wznd.com

Turmoil for LGBTQIA+ Students at Illinois State University

NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State University is built upon seven core values: learning and scholarship, individualized attention, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, respect, integrity, and collaboration. Multiple of these values have been disregarded within recent memory and ISU is now facing backlash by students in light of events involving homophobia on campus.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Missing Bloomington teen located

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner

UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Candidates spar over SAFE-T Act at Decatur forum

DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum. During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Christie Clinic require masks at all locations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

New revitalization project in Decatur

Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
DECATUR, IL
starvedrock.media

Raisinets maker plans $214 million dollar expansion in Bloomington

You may know Bloomington is where Raisinets and 100 Grand candy are made. But, Ferrero Chocolate North America is sweetening their presence with a $214 million dollar expansion. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Ferrero and local officials Wednesday in Bloomington for the groundbreaking of a 169,000 square foot facility. This expansion...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
1043theparty.com

Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions

Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting

DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
DECATUR, IL
