Strolling Through Negangard Pumpkin Patch in Sidney, ILBrennon HightowerSidney, IL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State keeps streak alive, wins 12th-consecutive set in sweep over IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Nebraska Football game time against Illinois announcedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
thechampaignroom.com
How you should feel about Illinois’ upcoming basketball season
While the attention of the Illini faithful is fully focused on the gridiron (rightfully so!) the tipoff for the basketball season has crept up on us. The Illini kick off the season Monday against Eastern Illinois at the State Farm Center in what’s slated to be an exciting year.
Daily Digest | Updated Illini bowl projections; Shauna Green's next recruiting challenge
There's a lot of news each day. Illini Inquirer will try to make it easier to digest each weekday morning with the Daily Digest. Illini football is going to go to a good bowl game. No more worries about destination Detroit and probably put aside the Pinstripe. Heck, Nashville looks like the floor. Here are the latest bowl projections for Illinois football.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst praises Illinois defense, says unit has 'absolutely no chill'
The biggest surprise of the college football season may be the Fighting Illini of Illinois. The Illini leads the B1G West and are on the verge of wrapping up their half of the conference. The reason why Illinois has been so good this season is their defense. The Illinois defense...
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on delayed preparation for Illinois and injury updates
EAST LANSING – Mel Tucker’s typical Sunday was significantly altered last week. The Michigan State coach was dealing with the fallout of a postgame incident after a loss at Michigan and reviewing video evidence before announcing Sunday night four players are suspended indefinitely. Tucker said he addressed the...
MaxPreps
Illinois high school football: IHSA second round playoff schedule, brackets, stats, rankings, scores & more
The 2022 Illinois high school football season continues this week with second round playoff games Friday-Sunday. Here's what you need to know heading into and during this weekend's postseason prep football slate in The Land of Lincoln.
arthurgraphic.com
Barn Raising Draws Thousands To The Area
Visitors watching the restoration of the historic Herschberger-Miller Barn Raising on Saturday at the IAHC. The much-anticipated two-day public Barn Raising event got underway to rebuild the historic Herschberger-Miller barn on the grounds of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center over this past weekend. Originally constructed in 1879 just three miles...
1470 WMBD
Pritzker: New jobs coming to central Illinois chocolate plant
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — There will be roughly 200 new jobs coming to central Illinois now that a high end chocolate maker is buliding a new factory in nearby Bloomington. Ferrero has announced plans to build a brand new Kinder Bueno plant in a planned $214 million expansion. Governor J.B....
wznd.com
Turmoil for LGBTQIA+ Students at Illinois State University
NORMAL, Ill. – Illinois State University is built upon seven core values: learning and scholarship, individualized attention, diversity and inclusion, civic engagement, respect, integrity, and collaboration. Multiple of these values have been disregarded within recent memory and ISU is now facing backlash by students in light of events involving homophobia on campus.
WAND TV
African-American voters in Champaign receiving false texts about voting locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - African-American voters in Champaign have been receiving text messages about a new voting location. But Champaign County Clerk, Aaron Ammons said that these texts are not accurate. A press conference was held Wednesday to address the misinformation. According to Ammons, the messages began yesterday afternoon. “These...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Bloomington teen located
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington teen who was missing for nearly a month was located Wednesday. 13-year-old Colin Harris of Bloomington has been located, according to a press release from the Bloomington Police Department. Harris had last been seen with his friends at approximately 8 p.m. on Oct....
Champaign City Council votes to honor late bar owner
UPDATE at 8:43 p.m. on 11/1/2022 The Champaign City Council voted unanimously to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. ORIGINAL STORY: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign City Council will vote Tuesday night on a proposal to rename a street after a longtime bar owner. Tumble Inn, located at 302 South Neil Street, […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Candidates spar over SAFE-T Act at Decatur forum
DECATUR — With Election Day just one week away, fierce debate about Illinois’ SAFE-T Act dominated a local candidate forum. During the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Pancakes & Politicians forum on Tuesday, candidates at the federal, state and local levels sparred over the act’s elimination of cash bail.
WAND TV
Man arrested in Decatur for voting twice
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Macon County Sheriff's Office announced that a Decatur man has been arrested for voting twice in the 2022 Illinois General Primary. David E. Badon, 47, was arrested on November 2 after an investigation revealed that he voted twice, which is a Class 3 felony in the state of the Illinois.
WAND TV
Champaign Park District holiday lights prep vandalized
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Light strands being placed at Prairie Farm for the Winter Nights at Prairie Farm event in Champaign have been vandalized. The lights were cut over the course of two days with about $700 in lights being damaged. On-site surveillance footage is being reviewed in search of...
Christie Clinic require masks at all locations
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates involving mask requirements at Christie Clinic. Starting Tuesday, Christie Clinic facilities are once again requiring masks. As stated on their website, Christie Clinic is following the CDC Covid-19 Community Transmission Rates tracker. Their decision to require masks is based on the CDC’s report of an increased county […]
New revitalization project in Decatur
Decatur is using its $11,000,000 in American Rescue Plan money to pay for other resources. They include the Small Improvement Program which helps people in low to moderate income neighborhoods with small home repairs, up to $15,000. Another is the Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods initiative.
starvedrock.media
Raisinets maker plans $214 million dollar expansion in Bloomington
You may know Bloomington is where Raisinets and 100 Grand candy are made. But, Ferrero Chocolate North America is sweetening their presence with a $214 million dollar expansion. Governor J.B. Pritzker joined Ferrero and local officials Wednesday in Bloomington for the groundbreaking of a 169,000 square foot facility. This expansion...
1043theparty.com
Land of Lincoln Credit Union Announces Promotions
Decatur, Illinois, October 28th, 2022– Land of Lincoln Credit Union (LLCU) announces the following recent managerial promotions: Jeff Drake is named Assistant Vice President of Mortgage Lending, Brittni Stout is named Assistant Vice President of Compliance, Lynda Bockewitz is named Assistant Vice President of Indirect Lending, Alicia Leonard is named Collections Manager, and Bethanie Hogan is named Mortgage Processing Manager.
25newsnow.com
Green Gables rebuild clears government hurdle
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A popular McLean County restaurant that burned down in a devastating fire last May is a step closer to opening again at the same location near Lake Bloomington, north of the Twin Cities. Green Gables’ owners Kyle and Amy Tague won approval for their...
Herald & Review
Crime of the Week: Decatur police seek help in solving a shooting
DECATUR— The Decatur Police Department is seeking help from the public in solving a shooting, this week’s crime of the week. Decatur police officers responded to the call at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1500 block of Terrace Drive. According to the police report, police...
