Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ryan Day Announces Decision On Ohio State Player Injuries
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has reported plenty of injuries this season. He's apparently tired of discussing them in detail. According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Day started Tuesday's press conference by telling reporters he won't provide specific information on player injuries moving forward. Running back Miyan Williams...
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses status of injured Nittany Lions heading into game vs. Indiana
James Franklin spoke about some injuries that are plaguing Penn State after Wednesday’s practice. The offensive line and tight ends have some injury problems right now. Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall, and Keyvone Lee were the players who missed practice. Franklin noted that the offensive line is injured at the moment.
3 reasons Ohio State should be concerned despite win over Penn State
Ohio State football picked up a huge 44-31 win over then No. 10 Penn State on Saturday. It was the Buckeyes’ first ranked win since Week 1, when they took down Notre Dame, who are now unranked at 5-3. However, despite pulling out the win in Happy Valley, there is a bit of cause for concern as far as Ohio State should see.
No. 15 Penn State football at Indiana expert score predictions from Lions247
Welcome to the Lions247 expert score predictions for the Penn State-Indiana game. The No. 15 Nittany Lions (6-2, 3-2) tangle with the unranked Hoosiers (3-5, 1-4) at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington Saturday, a game that will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on ABC. At the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
From first-year starter to first-round prospect, Penn State’s Olu Fashanu drawing NFL attention
Dane Brugler watched the Outback Bowl, noticed big No. 74 at left tackle and saw potential. But even he’s been surprised to see how quickly Penn State’s Olu Fashanu has developed into one of the best prospects in the country. And make no mistake about it, that’s where...
Steelers trade Chase Claypool to Bears, add CB William Jackson from Commanders
One moment he was on the practice field at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex catching passes as the Pittsburgh Steelers went through their first workout of the bye week. The next, Chase Claypool was on his way to joining the Chicago Bears. About an hour after practice concluded early Tuesday afternoon,...
James Franklin: The Big Ten Model Is 'Changing'
The Penn State coach expects the Big Ten to shift away from its current East-West format.
WATCH: PSU coach James Franklin discusses QBs and more in post-practice presser
Penn State coach James Franklin met the media on the practice field Wednesday in his final press availability before the No. 16 Nittany Lions take on unranked Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday (3:30 p.m., ABC). You can see video of Franklin’s entire press conference at the link below. In...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Why Black faculty are questioning Penn State's commitment to diversity, anti-racism
With Penn State in the spotlight for scrapping plans for a Center for Racial Justice, Black faculty members are questioning the university’s commitment to diversity and anti-racism — and a co-author of two reports that previously outlined Penn State’s shortcomings says its latest response simply isn’t good enough.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Wolverines-Buckeyes for B1G crown seems inevitable
Well, it’s pretty much a forgone conclusion at this point: Michigan and Ohio State’s annual regular-season-ending rivalry fiesta will ultimately decide the champion of the Big Ten and, quite likely, the conference’s representative for the College Football Playoff. It’s too bad that Michigan, No. 5 in the...
Ten Takeaways: Penn State week
Ten Takeaways from this week's media availability with the Hoosiers as the Indiana football team returns to Memorial Stadium for a home contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions. 1. Penn State at Indiana: The Details. The Hoosiers and Nittany Lions meet this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Indiana comes in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Chase Claypool 'didn’t have the full opportunity to show what I could do this year'; Ron Rivera on William Jackson III
Thursday’s “First Call” has Chase Claypool’s reaction to being traded away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. We also hear from Aaron Rodgers on the Packers losing out on Claypool. Plus, Ron Rivera discusses what happened to William Jackson in Washington. And Paul Posluszny wonders about what could...
Penn State makes top 15 in first College Football Playoff rankings
The College Football Playoff released its first rankings of the fall Tuesday, and while Penn State most likely won’t be among the four teams selected for the field because of its two losses, the Nittany Lions can still serve as a key data point for the committee as it evaluates contenders and makes its decision.
