Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
AEW Touts the Return of Mike Tyson, Tony Khan and Tyson Comment
AEW issued a press release today to tout the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, will return to AEW TV during Friday’s Rampage episode from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Baddest Man on The Planet is scheduled to serve as a special guest commentator on the show.
Full Coverage of the WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Others
WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted a Third Quarter 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
WWE Crown Jewel Final Card for Today, Live Coverage Reminder
The 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event will air later today from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. We will have live coverage of Crown Jewel, beginning at 11am ET with the one-hour Kickoff pre-show. Below is the card for today:. Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match. Logan Paul vs....
Tony Khan Explains Why Jeff Jarrett Is A Key Acquisition For AEW, Talks Expanding Live Event Schedule In 2023
AEW President Tony Khan recently joined Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on hiring WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett as Director of Business Development and how he hopes Double-J will help the promotion expand their live event schedule in 2023. Highlights from the interview are below.
Live Coverage of the WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns, Damage CTRL, Others
– The WWE Crown Jewel press conference was scheduled to begin at 10:05 but the “coming soon” graphic didn’t change until 10:15. The presser finally kicks off at 10:20 as Michael Cole welcomes us to the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. The venue outside of Mrsool Park is packed with fans and local media as Cole hypes Saturday’s big event. He then introduces WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. They come out to Triple H’s theme song.
AEW Rampage 11/4/22 Results
I DON’T CARE WHAT ELSE IS ON TONIGHT’S SHOW… IT’S SHIBATA TIME, BABY!. Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue. AEW All-Atlantic Title: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent...
WWE SmackDown Results 11/4/2022
– The Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up on a tape delay from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Michael Cole welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. We go right to the ring. No DQ Match: Liv Morgan vs....
Becky Lynch’s Dialect Coach on Her “Young Rock” Work, The Rock Praises Lynch, Lynch on Portraying Cyndi Lauper, First Look Photos
WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram today to praise WWE’s Becky Lynch for her acting debut in season 3 of his “Young Rock” comedy series. As noted, Lynch will portray rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season 3 premiere of “Young Rock” when it premieres at 8:30pm ET this Friday night on NBC. “The People Need You” is the name of the season 3 premiere episode, and it will feature a party Lauper threw around WrestleMania 1 in 1985, where she served as the manager for WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter as Richter defeated Leilani Kai for the WWE Women’s Title. The episode will also feature the following characters portrayed: former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, plus for the first time, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T, Liberace, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Captain Lou Albano.
Brian Pillman Jr. Recalls Steve Austin Reaching Out To Him, How Austin Helped Convince Him To Try Wrestling
AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss a variety of pro-wrestling topics, which included the former MLW tag champion discussing a conversation he had with the great Stone Cold Steve Austin, who had reached out to Pillman to share some stories with him about his father, the late Brian Pillman Sr. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Tickets On Sale Today For ROH Final Battle
On Friday, tickets will go on sale for the ROH Final Battle event from the University of Texas at Arlington on Saturday, December 10th with a special start time of 4 PM Eastern. Fans can get the tickets for the show, as seen below, at 10 am Central/11 am Eastern.
Orange Cassidy Defeats Katsuyori Shibata On AEW Rampage To Remain The All-Atlantic Champion
Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Atlantic City opened up with top NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata taking on Orange Cassidy, with Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Championship on the line. The match was made on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, where Shibata confronted Cassidy following his successful title defense over Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix.
Gia Miller On Getting The Opportunity To Wrestle For IMPACT
IMPACT backstage correspondent Gia Miller recently spoke with Denise Salcedo about a wide range of topics, including her thoughts on getting to wrestle some top talents from IMPACT like Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo. Miller recalls working with Grace and Purrazzo at the promotion’s presence at WrestleCon, as well as...
Another Longtime Indie Promotion Signs with FITE+ Streaming Service
FITE continues to make a name in the pro wrestling streaming world with their FITE+ service. We noted earlier this week how GCW, The Wrestling Revolver and Black Label Pro have all joined the service, which runs just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. These promotions have brought their entire libraries to FITE+, in addition to all upcoming live events. FITE+ also includes content from the NWA, Top Rank, Triller Fight Club, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, SlapFight, GrappleFest, MCW, Glory Pro, and others.
Backstage Update on Mia Yim Returning to WWE
There continues to be talk of WWE possibly bringing back Mia Yim, and now she’s expected to be back soon. Yim finished up with Impact Wrestling last month, and last wrestled for WWE in November 2021 after a main roster run as Reckoning of RETRIBUTION. There’s been talk of WWE having interest in Yim, and now a new report from Fightful Select notes that there’s talk of bringing her back into the mix, and that she will likely be back soon.
Bobby Lashley Is Certain That Crown Jewel Will Not Be The Last Time He Faces Brock Lesnar
WWE superstar and former multi-time world champion Bobby Lashley recently spoke with CBS Sports to hype up this weekend’s Crown Jewel premium live event, where the “All Mighty” one will take on Brock Lesnar in a highly anticipated rematch from their Royal Rumble showdown. Highlights from Lashley’s interview, including his thoughts on whether this will be the last time he faces The Beast, can be found below.
Heath Explains Why He Was Unable To Film For WWE’s Nexus Documentary
In May of 2021, Fred Rosser shared an image on social media of himself being interviewed by WWE for a documentary about The Nexus. It was later revealed that the documentary had been nixed. Heath spoke about the documentary on episode #159 of Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps. He noted he...
Samoa Joe Defeats Brian Cage To Retain The ROH Television Championship On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured top star Samoa Joe defending the Ring of Honor Television Championship against Brian Cage, a match that was made by Tony Khan following weeks of The Embassy feuding with WarJoe (Samoa Joe & Wardlow) over the last few weeks. The two men went...
News on Sasha Banks’ Recent Trip to Mexico and If She Was There for WWE, Banks Learning New In-Ring Skills
Sasha Banks was in Mexico City this past weekend, but she apparently was not at the WWE live event. Super Luchas reporter Apolo Valdés tweeted a photo of Banks, Bayley and AAA star Mamba in Mexico City this past weekend. Some media outlets then credited Valdés for the photo and claimed he said the trio was backstage at the WWE live event that night. Valdés later posted an update to clarify he never said they were at the WWE event, but he did confirm that Banks came to Mexico to train, as she has in the past. Banks is said to be good friends with Mamba.
