Thursday Forecast: Today is the quiet before a big weekend storm! Very cold this morning, a Freeze Warning in effect until 9am. Current morning temperature readings at 4am are in the teens and 20s across the Mid-Columbia. Sunshine today, cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain begins tonight and continues throughout the day Friday. Much warmer tomorrow, highs in the upper 50s to 60s. VERY WINDY forecast Friday night through Saturday morning. Winds will increase across the Cascades first Friday. By Friday afternoon, wind gusts increase to 40-50 MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Snow levels start off high for mountain travel Friday/Saturday….they’ll drop throughout the weekend as temperatures cool. Expect rain to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday! Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:41am Sunset: 5:39pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:47am Sunset: 5:45pm.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO