yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Prepare for warm, windy and wet conditions this weekend! Sunny and cool today -Briana
Thursday Forecast: Today is the quiet before a big weekend storm! Very cold this morning, a Freeze Warning in effect until 9am. Current morning temperature readings at 4am are in the teens and 20s across the Mid-Columbia. Sunshine today, cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain begins tonight and continues throughout the day Friday. Much warmer tomorrow, highs in the upper 50s to 60s. VERY WINDY forecast Friday night through Saturday morning. Winds will increase across the Cascades first Friday. By Friday afternoon, wind gusts increase to 40-50 MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Snow levels start off high for mountain travel Friday/Saturday….they’ll drop throughout the weekend as temperatures cool. Expect rain to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday! Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:41am Sunset: 5:39pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:47am Sunset: 5:45pm.
nbcrightnow.com
Rain, Snow And Wind Oh My... NonStop Local Weather Alert Friday-Saturday For Strong Damaging Winds
NonStop Local Weather Alert... Friday - Saturday for damaging wind. (see below for details) Widespread rain showers through the region tonight with .10 -.25” of accumulation. Winds also start to pick up tonight in the Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blues 10-15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph. Overnight lows are in the 30s and 40s and upper 20s in the Kittitas Valley (slick roads possible). Snow is falling across the Cascades Mountain passes tonight and will transition to rain overnight again creating hazardous driving conditions...check pass reports before heading out and be prepared for winter driving conditions.
1st freeze of fall forecast in Tri-Cities. Travelers to see mountain snow
A winter weather advisory is issued for I-84 through the Blue Mountains.
ifiberone.com
Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday
SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Bracing for First Hard Freeze of Season
After nearly six weeks of above average temperatures to start the fall season, it looks like the usual chill of mid-autumn will finally be settling into the region by the middle of this week. Meteorologist Greg Koch with the National Service office in Spokane says the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia...
kpq.com
Sudden Snow Snarls Traffic, Creates Chaos Near Waterville
Old Man Winter made an early appearance near Waterville Wednesday morning, snarling traffic and causing chaos commuters and law enforcement. A sudden snowstorm led to a semi-truck jackknifing at the top of Pine Canyon on U.S. Highway 2 around 10:15. Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the semi was...
nbcrightnow.com
Burned body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd in Wapato on the night of November, 1, for a vehicle fire. After fire crews put the fire out Deputies discovered a body in the car. The burned body has been...
ifiberone.com
Two people hospitalized in Monday evening wreck near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Two people were taken to the hospital following a collision Monday evening on Interstate 82 near Ellensburg. Edgar Idler, a 70-year-old Auburn man, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer west on I-82. State troopers say he rear ended a 2019 Tesla as the driver had slowed due to poor visibility.
ifiberone.com
SR 17 back open between Ephrata, Moses Lake after morning wreck
EPHRATA — State Route 17 between Ephrata and Moses Lake is back open after a collision Monday morning. Travis R. Hathaway, a 43-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a pickup truck, towing a trailer, south on SR 17 near Rocky Ford Creek, when the trailer started to oscillate, according to the state patrol.
cwuobserver.com
Ellensburg’s noise ordinance
The City of Ellensburg has a noise ordinance that is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “24 hours a day, any [of] what could be considered unreasonable noise that can be heard from over 100 feet away, can be considered a violation,” Josh Bender, administrative sergeant for the Ellensburg Police Department, said. “Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. … that noise distance drops down to 50 feet.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities
ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
Walla Walla task force finds largest fentanyl haul in region’s history
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — During the arrest of a homicide suspect wanted out of the Wenatchee area, Walla Walla detectives and a drug task force landed one of its largest narcotic busts including the most fentanyl pills ever recovered in one bust across the region’s history. According to an announcement from the Walla Walla Police Department, a search warrant was...
Yakima Herald Republic
Missing Omak teen with ties to Yakima added to WSP's list of missing Indigenous people
A young Indigenous person who is missing from Omak is on the latest Washington State Patrol list missing Indigenous people in Washington. Esmeralda “Kit” Mora, 17, has been missing since April 15, according to the Washington State Patrol list released Monday. But according to the Finding Kit Facebook group, Kit hasn’t been seen since November 2021.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Kittitas County (Kittitas County, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Kittitas County. The crash happened on the Vantage Highway east. A 57-year-old man from Ellensburg was driving a Ford Explorer eastbound. A 16-year-old female from Ellensburg was driving a Ford Pickup at the same time. According to the authorities, the Explorer...
Indaba Coffee opens new location in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new coffee shop has opened up on North First Street in Yakima and they’re celebrating their grand opening with deals and events all week long. Spokane-based Indaba Coffee now has five locations across the state. The company prides itself on getting single source coffee directly from farmers across the world, including Guatemala, Rwanda and Ethiopia. The new...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Truck stolen from La Grande has been found
LA GRANDE – UPDATE- The stolen vehicle has been located in Wapato, Washington. Previous: A white F350 with LJH logo on the side doors was stolen from Walnut Street near Grande Ronde Hospital in La Grande earlier this week. According to the La Grande Police Department, the registration was...
Body Found in Another Burned Out Car Northwest of Wapato
This is the third time a body has been found in a burned out car in our region this year. Body found inside a burned car near Wapato. Late Tuesday evening, Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies were called to an orchard located in the 2500 block of Riggs Road in the county, a location about 10 miles northwest of Wapato, and well away from Highway 97 and Interstate 82.
Check This Map of Yakima Gangs Before Walking Late at Night
There used to be a website, Northwest Gangs that would highlight gang areas of any town in the northwest. Unfortunately that site is no longer around but the maps of Yakima and other area towns still exist. Here's a look at the gang map for Yakima and other surrounding towns.
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. - Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima's public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the city between...
