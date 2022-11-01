Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
The Paul Brothers Step to The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel Presser, Roman Reigns on Sami Zayn’s Absence, Omos and Braun Strowman Weigh In, More
The Paul Brothers crashed the WWE Crown Jewel press conference today. The press conference ended with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who was introduced by Paul Heyman, and Logan Paul, who made his entrance on a camel. Logan ended up announcing that he brought “more than back-up” to Crown Jewel, in the form of his brother Jake Paul. Reigns reacted angrily, yelling at Heyman for the development. Reigns then introduced The Bloodline, and out came Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Full Coverage of the WWE Q3 2022 Earnings Call with Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Others
WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, President & Chief Financial Officer Frank A. Riddick, and Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations Seth Zaslow hosted a Third Quarter 2022 Earnings call today from WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. You can check out coverage of today’s press release at this link. Below are highlights from the call:
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Special Committee Investigation Wraps, WWE Remains Worried Vince McMahon’s Departure May Hurt Them Creatively, Backstage Talk on Vince’s Future, More
The Special Committee investigation into allegations of misconduct against former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and former WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis is now complete. WWE says the Special Committee investigation “could result in a material adverse effect on our financial performance,” and that McMahon’s resignation “could adversely...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Reactions to Colt Cabana’s AEW Return, Talk on CM Punk and WWE
Several people within AEW are reportedly happy that Colt Cabana is back. Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite saw Cabana make his return for a loss to ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. A new report from Fightful Select notes that many people were in support of Cabana being back in the fold as of last night’s match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Touts the Return of Mike Tyson, Tony Khan and Tyson Comment
AEW issued a press release today to tout the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, will return to AEW TV during Friday’s Rampage episode from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Baddest Man on The Planet is scheduled to serve as a special guest commentator on the show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Becky Lynch’s Dialect Coach on Her “Young Rock” Work, The Rock Praises Lynch, Lynch on Portraying Cyndi Lauper, First Look Photos
WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Instagram today to praise WWE’s Becky Lynch for her acting debut in season 3 of his “Young Rock” comedy series. As noted, Lynch will portray rock star Cyndi Lauper in the season 3 premiere of “Young Rock” when it premieres at 8:30pm ET this Friday night on NBC. “The People Need You” is the name of the season 3 premiere episode, and it will feature a party Lauper threw around WrestleMania 1 in 1985, where she served as the manager for WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter as Richter defeated Leilani Kai for the WWE Women’s Title. The episode will also feature the following characters portrayed: former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, plus for the first time, Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Mr. T, Liberace, as well as WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Captain Lou Albano.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces WrestleMania 39 Week Events – SmackDown, Hall of Fame, Stand & Deliver, RAW
WWE has officially announced the events for WrestleMania 39 Week in Los Angeles. The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, while the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place that same night, from the same venue like this year.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Live Coverage of the WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference with Roman Reigns, Damage CTRL, Others
– The WWE Crown Jewel press conference was scheduled to begin at 10:05 but the “coming soon” graphic didn’t change until 10:15. The presser finally kicks off at 10:20 as Michael Cole welcomes us to the capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. The venue outside of Mrsool Park is packed with fans and local media as Cole hypes Saturday’s big event. He then introduces WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon. They come out to Triple H’s theme song.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Paul Heyman Opens Up On The Regime Change In WWE
Paul Heyman made an appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves to discuss a wide range of topics, including the regime change in WWE from Vince McMahon in charge to Triple H in power. Here are the highlights:. The regime change in WWE:. “Well, it’s different than the last...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Matt Hardy Discusses Jeff Jarrett’s Arrival To AEW
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Hardy spoke about the arrival of Jeff Jarrett to AEW as he made his promotional debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite where he will be working behind the scenes.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Praises WWE NXT Star For Improving His Wasteland Finisher
Wade Barrett has not competed in the WWE since 2016. However, he has been around the wrestling world by calling the action for NXT and SmackDown. NXT standout Arianna Grace has begun employing a variant of the Wasteland on WWE TV, which was his finisher while wrestling. Speaking with Ryan...
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Look at the WWE Crown Jewel Set Revealed
WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has revealed the set for the 2022 WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. McMahon took to Twitter tonight and posted a first look at the Crown Jewel set from inside Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Interim Women’s Championship Match Announced For Full Gear
AEW announced on this evening’s Dynamite that Toni Storm will be defending her interim women’s championship against Jamie Hayter at the November 19th Full Gear pay-per-view in Long Island. -Jon Moxley vs. MJF for the AEW world championship. -Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the AEW interim women’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Viewership and Key Demo Rating Down from Post-Halloween Havoc Show
This week’s live edition of WWE NXT drew 670,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 6.42% from last week’s 716,000 viewers for the post-Halloween Havoc show. Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.13 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down...
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Injury Update Following This Week’s WWE NXT Episode
It’s believed that R-Truth suffered a tear of his quadriceps tendon on WWE NXT this week. As noted, Truth suffered an apparent leg injury while doing a dive from the ring to the floor during a match with Grayson Waller on Tuesday’s NXT. The match was stopped, and Waller was declared the winner via referee stoppage. Truth was helped to the back by ringside medics.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Working on New Show for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, WWE Talent Search Set for Africa, WWE – Netflix Series Update
During this week’s Q3 2022 earnings call, WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan revealed details on three new TV projects the company is working on through WWE Studios. A WWE talent search for the continent of Africa will begin soon as WWE’s talent recruiters are heading to Nigeria next week to begin the process. There is no word yet on if this will air elsewhere, but the project is to coincide with the major Showmax TV deal announced this week for the Sub-Saharan region of Africa.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Another Longtime Indie Promotion Signs with FITE+ Streaming Service
FITE continues to make a name in the pro wrestling streaming world with their FITE+ service. We noted earlier this week how GCW, The Wrestling Revolver and Black Label Pro have all joined the service, which runs just $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. These promotions have brought their entire libraries to FITE+, in addition to all upcoming live events. FITE+ also includes content from the NWA, Top Rank, Triller Fight Club, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, SlapFight, GrappleFest, MCW, Glory Pro, and others.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Heath Explains Why He Was Unable To Film For WWE’s Nexus Documentary
In May of 2021, Fred Rosser shared an image on social media of himself being interviewed by WWE for a documentary about The Nexus. It was later revealed that the documentary had been nixed. Heath spoke about the documentary on episode #159 of Cultaholic’s Desert Island Graps. He noted he...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bodhi Hayward Reportedly Had Heat Before WWE NXT Release, More on This Week’s Cuts
New details are being revealed on why Bodhi Hayward (Brady Booker) was released from WWE NXT. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that word going around says Hayward got hurt a lot and had heat for not going to a show or multiple shows. It was noted...
