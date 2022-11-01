Tony Khan Gives Update On Adam Page, Says He Thought That Everyone Handled The Moment He Got Knocked Out Very Professionally

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingworld.co
Rhea Ripley Reacts to Filthy Fan Request at WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley has developed quite the following since her push as a member of The Judgment Day, and it appears that this comes with its downsides. As part of a recent WWE Live Event in Mexico, Ripley was at ringside with Dominik, supporting Judgment Day, when a fan asked if she would spit in their face.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Likely Won’t Appear At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia on November 5th. This show is supposed to be WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year. It has now been confirmed that Sami Zayn likely won’t make an appearance at the event, despite being a part of the hottest act in the company.
wrestlinginc.com
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
stillrealtous.com
Original Plans For Randy Orton’s WWE Return Revealed
Randy Orton has been out of action for months now, but prior to his hiatus from WWE he was involved in a longterm storyline where he was working in a tag team with Matt Riddle. RK-Bro took the world by storm, but it sounds like WWE had plans to split the team up.
PWMania
Mysterious Woman Appears During Bray Wyatt’s WWE SmackDown Segment
A new segment involving Bray Wyatt aired this week on WWE SmackDown, and there are now more questions than answers. In the backstage area, Wyatt was seen pacing back and forth. He mentioned people playing with him or interrupting him when he is doing something. As various images flashed on...
wrestlinginc.com
Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look
Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV. On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Reportedly Had Plans For Top Star To Turn On Matt Riddle
One of WWE's biggest stars, Randy Orton, has not appeared on WWE programming since late May. During his most recent run, Orton teamed with Matt Riddle as RK-Bro. In their last match together, Orton and Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Title to "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions Jey and Jimmy Uso. With The Usos becoming WWE's undisputed tag team champions, Orton left to deal with a severe back injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the year.
iheart.com
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
Jarrett attacked Darby Allin with a guitar to realign himself with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, who had previously wrestled for IMPACT Wrestling, a company initially founded by the third-generation wrestler, as well as the duo's muscle, former Indian basketball Satnam Singh. Jarrett, 55, then cut a promo promising to...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE & AEW Stars Flash Some Thigh At Sheamus' Wedding
Even when maintaining the centuries-old traditions of the Celtic people, there's nothing wrong with channeling one's inner Claudette Colbert. Sheamus posted a picture of himself and his groomsmen in their traditional garb for "The Celtic Warrior"'s wedding over the weekend. Captioned "Reservoir Fellas.." the tweet showcases the gentlemen strutting down 44th Street, outside Manhattan's Algonquin Hotel in Times Square, like the main characters in Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. The other picture in the tweet has the "fellas" showing a bit of leg and lifting their kilts to expose their thighs. Among the groomsmen were WWE's Drew McIntyre, as well as AEW's Claudio Castagnoli and Miro, and others. All four men have been in so many tag teams and rivalries over the years that their careers are as inextricable as their bond. Sheamus has been celebrating his wedding on social media all week. Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi also attended the wedding, as well as Riddle, Damian Priest, and former WWE Superstar CJ Perry.
wrestletalk.com
Logan Paul Names Who He Wants To Defend WWE Championship Against
YouTuber-turned-professional wrestler Logan Paul has opened up about who he would like to defend the WWE Championship against if he wins it. Paul will face Roman Reigns this weekend on November 5 at WWE Crown Jewel, in a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has repeatedly mentioned in...
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
wrestlinginc.com
R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious
Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT." On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on the WWE Crown Jewel Main Event
YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE debut. A new report from PWInsider notes that Paul is scheduled to be at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday as his brother Logan Paul challenges Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event.
ringsidenews.com
Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows Traveled Without AJ Styles Because They Were Miserable In WWE
AJ Styles is known to have a close bond with his OC teammates, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. They have been known to be close friends for many years and have amazing comradery appearing together on-screen. However, an interesting fact to know is that Styles use to ride together with Gallows and Anderson from town to town.
PWMania
Another Former WWE Star Expected to be Brought Back Soon
On WWE SmackDown last week, Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made a return to the company, and it appears that another former WWE star may follow suit very soon. WWE is interested in signing Mia Yim, according to Dave Meltzer’s report from last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Fightful confirmed that WWE is indeed interested in her and that they are aware of her Impact Wrestling deal expiring. No return date has been mentioned, but “she’s expected to be brought back soon.”
nodq.com
“Something big” is apparently going to happen during the 11/2/22 edition of AEW Dynamite
In recent days, there have been rumors and speculation in regards to The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) possibly returning to AEW television. During Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following in regards to tonight’s Dynamite…. “Yesterday I was told something big is happening...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Touts the Return of Mike Tyson, Tony Khan and Tyson Comment
AEW issued a press release today to tout the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, will return to AEW TV during Friday’s Rampage episode from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Baddest Man on The Planet is scheduled to serve as a special guest commentator on the show.
2022 WWE Crown Jewel Predictions Including Roman Reigns, Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar
WWE is headed back to Saudi Arabia. Here's how we expect the major matches to go down.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Match Announced For WWE Raw Next Week
It’s shaping up to be a big weekend for WWE as the company is headed to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel premium live event. Several title matches are being advertised for Crown Jewel, but as of this writing the United States Championship is not set to be defended at the event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned at Crown Jewel, Bray Wyatt – Alexa Bliss Note
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are your new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Today’s WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia saw Kai and SKY defeat Alexa Bliss and Asuka to take back the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The match saw Nikki Cross attack Bliss while the referee was not looking, leading to the title change.
Comments / 0