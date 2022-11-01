Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
PWMania
Tony Khan Believes Renee Paquette Has Taken AEW to Another Level
In order to promote tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio show earlier today. Renee Paquette has reportedly improved the flow of the show at AEW, allowing things more room to breathe as a result, according to Tommy Dreamer.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Lists CM Punk Among Former ROH Champions While Hyping Tonight’s Dynamite
During an appearance on Busted Open Radio earlier today, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hyped tonight’s episode of Dynamite featuring Chris Jericho defending the ROH World Title against “A Former ROH Champion.”. While hyping the bout, Khan listed off several former ROH Champions, including CM Punk. He...
WATCH: WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise AEW Debut
A WWE Hall of Famer just made a surprise debut on All Elite Wrestling 'Dynamite.'
wrestlingheadlines.com
Wade Barrett Says WWE Didn’t Allow The Nexus To Use The Locker Room Because Of Their Storyline: “One Of The Dumbest Things”
WWE superstar Wade Barrett was the latest guest on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast where the former multi-time Intercontinental champion spoke about the famous NEXUS invasion of WWE, and the one stupid decision the company made regarding the storyline in order to keep it authentic. Highlights from the interview are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
wrestlingheadlines.com
R-Truth Injured on Tonight’s WWE NXT
Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth apparently suffered a knee injury during tonight’s WWE NXT episode. Truth was wrestling Grayson Waller when Truth nailed a big dive from the ring to Waller on the floor. It looked as if the landing was botched a bit, with Waller not catching all of Truth, and the show went to commercial with Truth clutching his knee.
wrestlinginc.com
Former ROH Champ Teases Match Against Chris Jericho For AEW Dynamite
One former ROH World Champion has teased being the next challenger for current titleholder Chris Jericho. Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" will feature an ROH World Championship match, but Jericho's opponent is a mystery. Fans have been speculating on who Jericho's opponent will be and one name has popped up quite often. That name is Davey Richards, who had a 321-day reign with the championship. During an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast," Richards discussed the possibility of challenging Jericho on AEW TV.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (11/2/22)
As the road to Full Gear continues, tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe, ROH World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy will all be defending their titles at tonight’s show, according to AEW.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
AEW will hold a Dynamite event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, MD this Wednesday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 2,599 tickets and there are 844 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH champion of any...
ComicBook
Latest Update on CM Punk's Future With AEW, WWE
CM Punk's status in the pro wrestling world remains a mystery. The former AEW and WWE Champion hasn't been seen since September's All Out pay-per-view, which saw him win back the AEW World Championship, suffer a surgery-requiring arm injury, unload a scathing rant on a number of AEW officials and wrestlers during the post-show media scrum and wind up in a locker room fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks that resulted in a litany of suspensions.
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite Preview: Jon Moxley in Action, Four Title Matches
All Elite Wrestling finds itself in a unique position heading into AEW Full Gear. Last week's edition of AEW Dynamite featured The Firm turning on Maxwell Jacob Friedman after he tried to stop their assault on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. This seemingly represented a face turn for MJF, which adds a sympathetic layer to the self-proclaimed "devil" as he approaches his upcoming title shot against AEW's top good guy. With MJF absent from all promotion for tonight's AEW Dynamite, it appears that he will not be appearing on the show in an effort to sell the attack from last week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Andre Chase Reacts to Bodhi Hayward’s WWE NXT Release
Andre Chase took to Twitter this afternoon to react to the WWE NXT release of Bodhi Hayward. As noted, WWE released five NXT Superstars today, including former Chase University member Hayward. You can click here for details on the departures. In an update, Chase tweeted thanks to Hayward, and said...
PWMania
Details on Jeff Jarrett’s AEW Deal, Set to Work Behind the Scenes to Expand Live Events
AEW President Tony Khan revealed on his Twitter account that Jarrett has signed a full-time contract with AEW. Jarrett made his AEW debut on Dynamite this week. He smashed Darby Allin over the head with a guitar. In addition to this ongoing storyline, Jarrett will be hard at work behind...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Tasha Steelz: “I Want To Main Event An Impact Wrestling PPV”
Tasha Steelz, who wrapped up with Impact Wrestling in June after a long and successful run, appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss her future. Here are the highlights:. “I have dreams. I have goals. There’s so many people I would love to get in the ring with, and unfortunately, we don’t have that forbidden door to do that. So if that means I have to go elsewhere to have these dream matches, that’s fine. But I like to always keep my options open because there’s so many great talents out there that I would love to just mix it up with and you know, before I can’t anymore, I need to get that done.”
wrestletalk.com
Colt Cabana Reacts To AEW Dynamite Return
AEW’s Colt Cabana has now reacted to his return to TV on Wednesday’s (November 2) edition of Dynamite. On the show, Cabana was revealed to be the ‘former ROH champion’ set to face ROH World Champion Chris Jericho. While Jericho picked up the win, Cabana appears to be in high spirits.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For TAMASHII
The lineup has been confirmed for NJPW TAMASHII in Sydney on November 13. The event will be headlined by IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Taiji Ishimori taking on Mick Moretti. Here is the card:. – Taiji Ishimori vs. Mick Moretti. – Michael Richards & Andrew Villalobos vs. Ricky South & Caveman...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jade Cargill Still TBS Champion But Nyla Rose Continues To Hold The Belt Hostage
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Baltimore featured Jade Cargill defeating Marina Shafir to retain the TBS championship, and extend her undefeated streak to a miraculous 41-0. Shafir worked her MMA style of offense on the champ, but Cargill’s power once again played a major factor in the match. She would eventually nail the former horsewoman with her Jaded finisher. Despite her victory Cargill still doesn’t have the actual belt as former women’s champion Nyla Rose continues to hold it hostage. The Native Beast was at ringside yelling commentary during the matchup.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star And AEW's Wheeler Yuta Attend World Series Game Together
The metaphorical Forbidden Door has commonly been opened between AEW and various other promotions such as NJPW and Impact Wrestling — with WWE not being one opened very often. For John Cena's 20-year anniversary with WWE, AEW allowed Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight to send in video messages congratulating Cena on his achievement; outside of that and an appearance by Jericho on Steve Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions," AEW and WWE have remained separate entities.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Dynamite Draws Lowest Viewership and Key Demo Rating In Months
Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 911,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily. This is down 8.62% from last week’s episode, which drew 997,000 viewers. This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.29 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 9.37% from last week’s...
Comments / 0