alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Searching for Homicide Suspect
Montgomery police need your help finding the person who shot and killed a man on Monday night. Police say 25-year-old Joshua Snyder was shot at about 8:50PM in the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road. That’s just off Eastern Boulevard, across from The Home Depot. Police say Snyder was...
WSFA
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA)- A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Halloween, Montgomery police announced. According to police, Don Williams, 44, was struck by a vehicle around 7:40 p.m. in the area of East South Boulevard at Norman Bridge Road. Williams suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
25-year-old dies following Montgomery shooting
A Montgomery man who was shot earlier this week has died. Montgomery police on Thursday identified the victim as Joshua Snyder. He was 25. Police and medics responded at 8:50 p.m. Monday to the 5700 block of Arbor Station Road on a report of a person shot. Once there, they found Snyder had sustained a gunshot wound.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Pedestrian Killed in Hit-and-Run
Montgomery police have now identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run on Monday. Police say 44-year-old Don Williams was hit at about 7:40PM in the area of East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver who hit Williams drove off...
WSFA
CrimeStoppers: Tip leads to arrest of Montgomery stabbing suspect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An anonymous tip has led to the arrest of a suspect wanted in a Montgomery stabbing incident, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Authorities said the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force located Shermirror Jones, 37, in Montgomery on Tuesday and charged her with second-degree domestic violence.
WSFA
Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launches mobile app
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Tuesday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office launched its very own mobile app that informs people about information - from traffic to sex offenders - in the area. “It’s designed to inform our community about different aspects of county law enforcement,” said Lowndes County...
alreporter.com
Incarcerated man dies at Staton Correctional Facility
Staton Correctional Facility and Draper Correctional Facility near Elmore, Alabama. GOOGLE EARTH. An incarcerated individual died on Monday at Staton Correctional Facility, marking the 15th confirmed death in Alabama’s state prison system in October, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Deshua Latral Sargent, a 31-year-old incarcerated man at...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Homicide Arrest
Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with capital murder in a recent homicide. Police say they’ve charged 23-year-old Ardarius Jackson of Montgomery with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery. Police say Jones was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard...
WSFA
Suspect charged with capital murder in Sunday shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a suspect following the shooting death of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones. According to police, Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder. On Sunday, around 3 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital after a report of a person having been shot....
WSFA
Person shot at Troy gas station, police say
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch near West Orange Street Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Randall Barr said the call came in at approximately 2:10 p.m. He said officers found a male had been shot. The...
Suspect charged in weekend shooting death of 22-year-old man in Montgomery
A suspect was arrested this morning in connection with a weekend homicide in Montgomery. Ardarius Jackson, 23, is charged with capital murder in the Sunday slaying of 22-year-old Alonzo Jones, said Montgomery police Sgt. Tina McGriff. Jones was fatally shot about 2:45 a.m. Sunday. Police were called to the hospital...
WSFA
Man, 19, charged with murder in Prattville shooting
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police say a man has been charged in connection to a fatal October shooting. Jakerian Willis, 19, is charged with murder, according to police. Police say the shooting happen on Oct. 25 in the area of Tenth Street. The unidentified 18-year-old victim, found at the...
WSFA
Wetumpka woman sentenced to life for step-granddaughter’s murder
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County judge has handed down sentencing for a Wetumpka woman convicted of killing her step-granddaughter. Circuit Judge Bill Lewis has sentenced Pamella Shelton to life in prison. Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse. Prosecutors say the death of 2-year-old...
alabamanews.net
Pedestrian Struck, Killed in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a pedestrian has been struck and killed. Police say at about 7:40PM last night, they were called to an area around East South Boulevard and Norman Bridge Road. That’s where they say a male victim was hit and killed by a vehicle. The victim’s name and...
alabamanews.net
Troy Police Investigating Shooting at Gas Station
Troy police say a person has been shot at a gas station and is undergoing treatment. Police say at about 2:20PM. they were called to the Sunoco gas station on North Three Notch Street. Officers say they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. His name and age haven’t been released.
alabamanews.net
Person Shot Inside Car on U.S. Highway 231 in Troy
Troy police say a person was shot while inside a car on U.S. Highway 231 Monday afternoon. At about 3:45PM, police were called to the 100 block of 231 North, which is near the intersection of 3 Notch Street. A caller had reported the shooting and said the person was being taken to Troy Regional Medical Center for treatment.
WSFA
Court filings shed more light after arrest in Prattville homicide
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding more light on the moments surrounding a Prattville shooting that ultimately claimed the life of an 18-year-old man over the weekend. Vanshun Moseley was shot multiple times on Oct. 25 with at least two witnesses present, according to filings. He later died...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Montgomery Police Identify Homicide Victim
Montgomery police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting. Police say 22-year-old Alonzo Jones of Montgomery was shot at about 3:00AM Sunday in the area of Eastern Boulevard and Monticello Drive. He was taken by personal vehicle to a hospital. That’s where officers were called. Police have released...
wbrz.com
Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle
BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Woman Killed in Autauga County Crash
A Montgomery woman has been killed in a crash in Autauga County. Alabama State Troopers say 42-year-old Lakesha Tellis was driving a pickup truck at around 1:40PM on Sunday afternoon that left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Investigators say Tellis wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown out of the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
