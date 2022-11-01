Read full article on original website
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how they cover elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
KIVI-TV
Winter Garden aGlow returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden
BOISE, Idaho — Prepare for a winter wonderland! The Winter Garden aGlow event is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden this month. The light display is the garden's largest fundraiser of the year, using 600,000 lights to create a festive display. Improvements to the experience this year are timed...
An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America
It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that. As for...
Spotted: Downtown Boise’s Best Halloween Costumes [Photos]
Spooky Season is always a fun one across the Treasure Valley. Staples like Harrison Boulevard and their big, loud decorations along with the Old Boise Penitentiary and its spooky hauntings are things that shape the month of October in the Treasure Valley. On the ground, however, everyone enjoys their own...
signalamerican.com
Lazy Bear Ranch opens guest suites east of Weiser
The Lazy Bear Ranch recently held a grand opening to celebrate completion and opening of new “Guest Suites” that will house guests and be available for anyone visiting the area. Over 150 guests toured the property, now offering 12 guest rooms, featuring king sized beds, private restrooms and showers. Guests for weddings, corporate events and even short-term Airbnb visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the facilities.
Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho
As the Powerball jackpot soars to $1.5 billion, Idaho schools and businesses are benefiting from the increase in participation and game sales. The post Two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
KIVI-TV
Annual Ski Swap returns this weekend, benefitting Bogus Basin Ski Education
BOISE, Idaho — The annual Ski Swap is back at Expo Idaho this weekend for its 71st year. More than 20,000 items are expected to go on sale, benefitting the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit youth sports organization for athletes who want to compete in alpine ski racing, freeride skiing and snowboarding.
Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise
Alaska Airlines is suspending service between the Idaho Falls Regional Airport and Boise. The post Alaska Airlines suspends service between Idaho Falls and Boise appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Groundbreaking for the Northside Logistics Center in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, along with representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction, and TOK Commercial, broke ground on the Northside Logistics Center, a brand-new, efficiently constructed industrial park with. phase one offering 270,000 SF of warehouse and distribution center space located in Nampa. The new...
One of the Most Important Things You Can Do for Your Idaho Home This Winter
If cluelessness is the mother of invention, forgetfulness must be the father of misfortune!. When it comes to homeownership, there are dozens of responsibilities to account for! According to Better Homes and Gardens, the homeowner's definitive guide to caring for their property, key home maintenance includes:. Exterior maintenance such as...
Post Register
The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]
Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
Despite High Prices, Boise Sees Nation’s Largest Rent Decrease
It might make absolutely no sense to the average Boise resident, especially if one is a renter, but Boise is seeing a decrease in rent prices and it's the sharpest in the nation. Over the past couple of years, and really just before COVID-19 took over our lives, rent was...
Post Register
The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
Post Register
There is a rain/snow chance in the morning
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Remembering the Bear River Massacre
In 1863, near what is now Preston Idaho, a group of U.S. soldiers attacked a Shoshone village. Today the attack is called the Bear River Massacre and over 450 Shoshone men, women and children were killed. Darren Parry will be talking about Bear River this week as part of Boise's Fettuccine Forum and joins Idaho Matter to discuss this important piece of history.
Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho
COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
Boise’s 12 Best Surgeons for a Quick Nip-Tuck Before the Holidays
The holidays are just around the corner. This means gatherings with family and friends, and social events at the office. When you're struggling with your physical appearance, it can be difficult, even impossible, to embrace and enjoy holiday celebrations. According to Kimberly Henry MD, the most compelling major and minor reasons people undergo the knife are as follows:
KIVI-TV
When the Treasure Valley could see snow on the ground
Three-tenths of an inch of rain fell in Boise Tuesday night with seven inches of snow at Bogus Basin, Tamarack, and Brundage. Drier air, colder air is moving in for Thursday morning setting the stage for possible accumulating snow Friday morning in the Treasure Valley. I expect sunshine and mid-40s...
