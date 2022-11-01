ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIVI-TV

Winter Garden aGlow returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden

BOISE, Idaho — Prepare for a winter wonderland! The Winter Garden aGlow event is returning to the Idaho Botanical Garden this month. The light display is the garden's largest fundraiser of the year, using 600,000 lights to create a festive display. Improvements to the experience this year are timed...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Spotted: Downtown Boise’s Best Halloween Costumes [Photos]

Spooky Season is always a fun one across the Treasure Valley. Staples like Harrison Boulevard and their big, loud decorations along with the Old Boise Penitentiary and its spooky hauntings are things that shape the month of October in the Treasure Valley. On the ground, however, everyone enjoys their own...
BOISE, ID
signalamerican.com

Lazy Bear Ranch opens guest suites east of Weiser

The Lazy Bear Ranch recently held a grand opening to celebrate completion and opening of new “Guest Suites” that will house guests and be available for anyone visiting the area. Over 150 guests toured the property, now offering 12 guest rooms, featuring king sized beds, private restrooms and showers. Guests for weddings, corporate events and even short-term Airbnb visitors have the opportunity to enjoy the facilities.
WEISER, ID
Post Register

Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian closing for remodeling

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — According to a Facebook post from Chick-fil-A at the Village in Meridian, 2012 N Eagle Rd, the location is closing early today to prepare for a remodel. The hours of operation for today are 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. The restaurant will be closed from...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIVI-TV

Annual Ski Swap returns this weekend, benefitting Bogus Basin Ski Education

BOISE, Idaho — The annual Ski Swap is back at Expo Idaho this weekend for its 71st year. More than 20,000 items are expected to go on sale, benefitting the Bogus Basin Ski Education Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit youth sports organization for athletes who want to compete in alpine ski racing, freeride skiing and snowboarding.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Groundbreaking for the Northside Logistics Center in Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling, along with representatives from LDK Ventures, McAlvain Construction, and TOK Commercial, broke ground on the Northside Logistics Center, a brand-new, efficiently constructed industrial park with. phase one offering 270,000 SF of warehouse and distribution center space located in Nampa. The new...
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

The weather looks hyperactive for Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The storm that impacted Western Idaho today delivered .30” of rain to the valley, 7” of snow at Bogus Basin and 8” of snow at Brundage. That was a very nice front. But, we’re not done! Computer models say another significant shot of moisture heads our way Friday and Saturday. This will be followed by another series of storms for much of next week. I would venture to say that our pattern is turning hyperactive for at least the next 7 days. But will it last?
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]

Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

There is a rain/snow chance in the morning

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The first snowfall of the season typically occurs around November 19th. But, we have seen snow as early as October 10th. By the same token, back in 1918, it didn’t snow for the first time in the valley until January of that year. Boise averages about 19” of snow per year but recently, we’ve seen as little as 11” of snow in the winter of 2016. The following year we more than made up for it with the Snowmageddon of 2017! It was the gift that kept on giving causing building collapses and many accidents. The record snow for Boise stands at 50” in the winter of 1916-1917. Many communities were buried in snow with no snow removal capability. It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’ll see in the Treasure Valley, but, the pattern is looking quite active starting this week.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Remembering the Bear River Massacre

In 1863, near what is now Preston Idaho, a group of U.S. soldiers attacked a Shoshone village. Today the attack is called the Bear River Massacre and over 450 Shoshone men, women and children were killed. Darren Parry will be talking about Bear River this week as part of Boise's Fettuccine Forum and joins Idaho Matter to discuss this important piece of history.
PRESTON, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Moose Shot, Left to Waste in West Idaho

COUNCIL, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho conservation officers are looking for those responsible for illegally shooting a bull moose at the end of October north of Boise. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the moose was likely shot on October 28, about a mile from Cabin Creek Road in Unit 32A which spans Washington, Valley, and Gem counties. Fish and Game officers were informed a black four-doo pickup with a flatbed had been parked in the area at the time of the killing. The truck may have had a Valley or Owyhee county license plate. Officers have asked anyone with information to call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-800-632-5999.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise’s 12 Best Surgeons for a Quick Nip-Tuck Before the Holidays

The holidays are just around the corner. This means gatherings with family and friends, and social events at the office. When you're struggling with your physical appearance, it can be difficult, even impossible, to embrace and enjoy holiday celebrations. According to Kimberly Henry MD, the most compelling major and minor reasons people undergo the knife are as follows:
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

When the Treasure Valley could see snow on the ground

Three-tenths of an inch of rain fell in Boise Tuesday night with seven inches of snow at Bogus Basin, Tamarack, and Brundage. Drier air, colder air is moving in for Thursday morning setting the stage for possible accumulating snow Friday morning in the Treasure Valley. I expect sunshine and mid-40s...
