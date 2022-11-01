Read full article on original website
Related
Ooops! I forgot the mushrooms
Close view of Chanterelle MushroomsJelena Juhnevica/Pexels. This is a recollection of events that happened to me. I grew up on the east coast, where the most popular mushrooms are the basic buttons at the store. And for the more adventurous, the hallucinogenic ones that are found everywhere in cow patties. I knew Oregon had mushrooms, but wow!
Prepare For Messy Kitchens on National “Men Make Dinner Day”
Yes, yes. Some men are wonderful cooks who know exactly what they're doing in the kitchen. But those that require assistance, generally have good intentions and leave a large wake of dirty dishes. PERSONAL OPINION: This fluffy, stupidly-named holiday really should be re-named into something a little more modern and...
Comments / 0