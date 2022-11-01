Close view of Chanterelle MushroomsJelena Juhnevica/Pexels. This is a recollection of events that happened to me. I grew up on the east coast, where the most popular mushrooms are the basic buttons at the store. And for the more adventurous, the hallucinogenic ones that are found everywhere in cow patties. I knew Oregon had mushrooms, but wow!

OREGON STATE ・ 20 DAYS AGO