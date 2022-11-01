Read full article on original website
Adam Zimmer has Passed Away
Some very unfortunate news emerged this morning. Adam Zimmer – who used to be Minnesota’s defensive coordinator – has passed away. Mike Zimmer was the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-2021. During that time, Zimmer’s son helped to coach the defense. Adam Zimmer did a great job of coaching the linebackers, allowing him to work up to being the co-defensive coordinator alongside Andre Patterson, the defensive line coach.
CBS Sports
Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38
Cincinnati Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer has died, his sister Corri announced Tuesday. Details around Zimmer's death are unclear at this time. Zimmer, 38, had been with the Bengals since late July. He was previously the co-defensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 as an assistant linebackers coach with the Saints, with whom he won Super Bowl XLIV.
Yardbarker
Adam Zimmer was found dead in his Twin Cities home
Adam Zimmer, 38, was found dead at his home in the Twin Cities on Halloween. News of the death of the former Minnesota Vikings assistant coach and son of ex-Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer stunned the football world Tuesday as his sister, Corri, confirmed her brother's passing in an emotional Instagram post.
