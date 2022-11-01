ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Iowa voters to decide on new gun rights amendment on Election Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Next week, when voters in Iowa head to the polls, they will vote on a new amendment to the state constitution. The very last item on Iowa ballots will be Amendment 1, or the “Right to Keep and Bear Arms” Amendment. That question reads as follows:
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on masks in schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced on Wednesday that she has appealed a court ruling issued on Tuesday that would allow school districts to impose universal mask mandates. “As I’ve said all along, whether a child wears a mask to school is up to the parents, not...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa realtor warns of scam

Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad argues candidate for State Auditor was sued for debts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new political ad, which is airing on TV9, argues taxpayers can’t trust the Republican candidate for State Auditor Todd Halbur with taxpayer dollars. It argues he made bookkeeping errors along with being sued for missing bill payments. Source: Rob Sand for Iowa. According...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad attacks Treasurer for not speaking up on policy issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A political ad airing on TV9 argues Iowa Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald (D-Des Moines) is losing interest in his job after being elected in 1982. According to documents from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, Smith for Treasurer is the candidate committee for Sen. Roby Smith (R-Davenport). He is running against Michael Fitzgerald to become the state treasurer.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Four Iowa hospitals join ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ aimed at reducing opioid use

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Four hospitals have joined an initiative designed to prevent opioid addiction before it happens. The ‘Billion Pill Pledge’ is a program designed to support patients through surgery and recovery. Through the program each hospital will enhance its surgery protocols and optimize pain management around surgery. The approach is designed to enhance patients’ preparation for surgery, better manage any surgery-related pain, and minimize opioid use both before and after surgery.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

College student accused of stabbing another student

Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa teen hopes for lung transplant to keep her singing

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV via CNN) - An Iowa teen’s life has been turned upside down by a health crisis that fully surfaced just weeks ago. Now, she and her family are hoping she gets a much-needed lung transplant, so she can continue doing what she loves most. The sound...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, November 1st, 2022

Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 16 hours ago. Union workers at Archer Daniels Midland are poised to strike in Cedar rapids as...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Mild and breezy today, rain moves in Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We have one more day of very mild air for this time of year. Plan on another one well into the 70s, though clouds will be slowly building. You’ll also notice that the wind is up considerably, likely gusting over 30 mph throughout the day. The next system approaches late tonight with a few scattered storms possible. Tomorrow continues to look wet with a steady, soaking rain moving into the area. Given the amount of moisture coming in, rain amounts of 1-2″ look likely with isolated higher amounts approaching 3″ in spots. No severe weather is expected. The rain will pull away from eastern Iowa later on Saturday, leaving us chilly and windy. Look for a return to nicer weather on Sunday with highs around 60.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Amber Alert issued for missing Texas teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas issued an Amber Alert for a 14-year-old girl who went missing. Lauren Isabell Gutierrez was last seen at her home Oct. 27 in the 1200 block of Harvey Road around 11 p.m. Police say they think she is with someone unrelated...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy