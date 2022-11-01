Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Rush City mayor calls emergency meeting on diversity mural
The mayor of Rush City has called a special City Council meeting to discuss a mural that celebrates diversity. The new mural is on the exterior of a hair salon in Rush City, located in Chisago County. The mural has created some controversy, and the city issued a zoning violation notice about it.
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
Planning commissioner hits back after pastor suggests affordable housing will bring 'more rapes'
Tensions rose at a Minneapolis Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday after a pastor claimed that more rapes would happen if a developer built affordable housing units near the University of Minnesota sorority houses. The objections of Pastor Parnell Mahoney, of the Maranatha Christian Church near the U of M, and...
Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94
MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs
Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
fox9.com
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
WILX-TV
Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
Police called to fight involving 2 Blaine High School students
Police were called to Blaine High School Thursday following a fight in a hallway between two students that was witnessed by "many" others. A letter to parents stated the two students left school with "adult supervision." No weapons were used and no injuries were reported, according to the Blaine Police Department.
fox9.com
Minnesota' first Black-owned bank opens new branch in Minneapolis
The state's first Black-owned bank is expanding its footprint in the Twin Cities. First Independence Bank opened its doors in Minneapolis back in April. The financial institution is now operating out of a second location.
fox9.com
Police: 3 women were injured by fireworks on University of Minnesota campus
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Many lives were endangered near the University of Minnesota last weekend when Minneapolis police say someone tossed a firework into a crowd at a Halloween party. Explosions and sirens took over the night on Saturday, as senior student Wes Lideen was sitting in his room at...
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall
More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
fox9.com
Woman riding bus hit by gunfire in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman on a Metro Transit bus Tuesday evening was injured after she was struck by a stray bullet that hit the bus, police say. Minneapolis police responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting along Penn Avenue North just north of Lowry Avenue in the Folwell neighborhood.
Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives
MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
fox9.com
School board elections turning into 'big time politics' in Minnesota
"Exceedingly partisan." That's how mom and voter Courtney Burress describes this year's school board race in Minnetonka. "We are supposed to be a community. Our kids go to school together, parents know one another. It's just different when it's at a school board level," said Burress.
Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent
A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
fox9.com
Minnesota family mourns dog they say was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery
A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
Eagan PD suspends ground search effort for missing 23-year-old; family shares statement
The Eagan Police Department on Tuesday said it's continuing to look for information leading to the whereabouts of missing 23-year-old Bryce Borca, but volunteers are no longer needed as authorities have suspended expansive ground search efforts near the Minnesota River. Around 250 volunteers and local, state and federal authorities searched...
fox9.com
Scott County case raises issue of mental health care in state criminal justice system
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A court case in Scott County is shining a spotlight on the issue of mental illness and treatment options for those deemed too sick for the criminal justice system. The court has declared defendant Anthony Swope incompetent to stand trial. But instead of receiving...
fox9.com
Eden Prairie aims to be sustainable school leader
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Lining the roof at Oak Point and Eagle Heights Elementary Schools in Eden Prairie are 2,200 solar panels. While the array only powers about two to 12 percent of the schools' energy usage, it’s only a small piece of the district’s efforts to reduce energy consumption.
Comments / 0