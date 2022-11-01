ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush City, MN

fox9.com

Rush City mayor calls emergency meeting on diversity mural

The mayor of Rush City has called a special City Council meeting to discuss a mural that celebrates diversity. The new mural is on the exterior of a hair salon in Rush City, located in Chisago County. The mural has created some controversy, and the city issued a zoning violation notice about it.
RUSH CITY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crews clear out another Minneapolis homeless encampment, near I-94

MINNEAPOLIS -- Crews have removed another homeless encampment, a move taken as scrutiny on the city's policies of vacating encampments continues to increase.On Wednesday morning, crews evicted people from an encampment in Minneapolis.Tents were cleared away from the area where people were living along Cedar Avenue south of Interstate 94.The property cleared out was owned by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The agency issued the following statement:"Today MnDOT cleared portions of an encampment at Cedar and I-94. This encampment was located next to a day care center and had begun blocking sidewalk access, creating significant safety concerns for children and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Popeyes plans new location in the south metro suburbs

Popeye's Louisiana kitchen. Courtesy of Mike Mozart on Flickr. Fried-chicken chain Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is looking to open its first location in Apple Valley. The Apple Valley Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended approval of the plans for the roughly 2,500-square-foot restaurant at the northwest corner of Cedar Avenue and 153rd St. W., near Aldi.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
fox9.com

Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
WILX-TV

Masked young people fire shots, injure 2 with police feet away

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Police in Minneapolis are looking for suspects in a shooting that left two people injured, including a woman who was shot while sitting on a metro transit bus. The incident happened Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. Surveillance cameras caught the bus pulling up moments before the shots were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall

More than 200 union nurses clad in red rallied in front of the U.S. Bank corporate offices in downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday, decrying the “failed leadership” of three bank executives who sit on the boards of Minnesota hospitals. “They are responsible for what is going on at our hospitals. They are responsible for the failure […] The post Union nurses take fight to hospital board members as negotiations stall appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Woman riding bus hit by gunfire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman on a Metro Transit bus Tuesday evening was injured after she was struck by a stray bullet that hit the bus, police say. Minneapolis police responded shortly after 7:15 p.m. for the reports of a shooting along Penn Avenue North just north of Lowry Avenue in the Folwell neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Hundreds of Minnesota nurses march inside banks, call out executives

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of nurses from several different hospitals rallied in downtown Minneapolis to demand higher staffing levels. In September, around 15,000 nurses statewide went on a three-day strike over similar issues. This time, their message wasn't just for hospital executives. The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) says bank executives,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Sherburne County official took 20K photos, videos of fiancée without consent

A Sherburne County official faces charges after he allegedly stalked and took thousands of photos and videos of his then-fiancée without her consent. Sherburne County District 3 Commissioner Timothy James Dolan, of Elk River, has also been charged with violating a restraining order filed by his now ex-fiancée after she discovered the images on his phone, and is under investigation for the potential theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer the Decklan Group – which is owned by the ex-fiancée.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie aims to be sustainable school leader

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Lining the roof at Oak Point and Eagle Heights Elementary Schools in Eden Prairie are 2,200 solar panels. While the array only powers about two to 12 percent of the schools' energy usage, it’s only a small piece of the district’s efforts to reduce energy consumption.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

