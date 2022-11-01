ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning's Victor Hedman out with upper-body injury

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Tampa Bay Lightning star defenseman Victor Hedman was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against the Ottawa Senators due to an undisclosed upper-body injury.

The Lightning said Hedman is day-to-day.

Hedman missed around half of the first period in Saturday’s game against San Jose after being checked hard in the corner boards.

The 2018 Norris Trophy winner sat out Monday’s practice and had limited participation during Tuesday’s morning skate that included no involvement in power-play drills.

“Definitely a little bit more sore than we anticipated,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said before the game.

A finalist for the Norris Trophy in each of the past six seasons, Hedman has one goal and eight points in nine games this season.

Haydn Fleury, a healthy scratch in five of the previous six games, replaced Hedman on the game roster.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies

Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
ESPN

Golden Knights jump out to big lead, hold off Senators 5-4

OTTAWA, Ontario -- — Mark Stone had a goal and an assist as the Vegas Golden Knights jumped to a big lead midway through the second period and held on to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 Thursday night for their sixth straight win. Reilly Smith, Zach Whitecloud, Chandler Stephenson...
ESPN

Aho scores in shootout as Hurricanes beat Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. -- — Sebastian Aho scored in the sixth round of the shootout, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night. The Hurricanes won the shootout 2-1. Vasilevskiy made 53 saves in regulation and overtime. He made several strong stops...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Sports

Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. Auston Matthews had a goal and an assist and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
WASHINGTON, DC
NHL

Preview: November 3 at Tampa Bay

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will go for a third consecutive victory Thursday as they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 6-2-1 (13 Points, 3rd, Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 3-2 Shootout Win over the Washington Capitals on Monday,...
RALEIGH, NC
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
67K+
Followers
104K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy