Georgia State

2022 College Football Playoff Rankings

 2 days ago

Nov. 1
Record
1. Tennessee 8-0
2. Ohio State 8-0
3. Georgia 8-0
4. Clemson 8-0
5. Michigan 8-0
6. Alabama 7-1
7. TCU 8-0
8. Oregon 7-1
9. Southern Cal 7-1
10. LSU 6-2
11. Mississippi 8-1
12. UCLA 7-1
13. Kansas State 6-2
14. Utah 6-2
15. Penn State 6-2
16. Illinois 7-1
17. N. Carolina 7-1
18. Oklahoma State 6-2
19. Tulane 7-1
20. Syracuse 6-2
21. Wake Forest 6-2
22. NC State 6-2
23. Oregon State 6-2
24. Texas 5-3
25. UCF 6-2

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will issue weekly rankings each Tuesday, with the final rankings being announced Sunday, Dec. 4 (Noon EST). The playoff semifinals will match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Fiesta Bowl and Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The championship game will be played on Jan. 9, 2023 at Inglewood, Calif.

