California State

President Biden plans Thursday, Friday trip to SD

By City News Service
 2 days ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) — As Election Day approaches, the California Democratic Party hopes to get a boost in the tightly contested 49th Congressional District race when President Joe Biden visits San Diego to campaign for incumbent Rep. Mike Levin on Thursday.

Details on the presidential visit are still coming to fruition, however, Mike Levin is set to host President Biden for a "Get Out The Vote Event" on Thursday.

The event will be held at MiraCosta College where Biden is expected to highlight what’s at stake in this election, Congressman Levin’s record of passing 19 bipartisan bills for veterans into law, and Democrats’ work to lower costs for the American people.

Levin has represented the district straddling North San Diego and South Orange counties since 2018. The president will also speak at an unspecified event on Friday.

The Biden Administration will hope to turn the tide in an election which months ago seemed to lean toward the incumbent, but was recently deemed by Politico a toss-up between Levin and his opponent, Republican and former San Juan Capistrano Mayor Brian Maryott.

The two candidates have faced off before. In 2020 Levin, won the district by about 6%. Maryott and the GOP are hoping for a mid-term turn of the tide, tying Levin to Biden and policies they say are unpopular.

"Republicans gladly welcome Joe Biden to San Diego for his campaign stop with Mike Levin, which will be a boon for the GOP and remind voters to choose Brian Maryott on November 8th," GOP spokeswoman Hallie Balch said in a statement. "The Biden-Levin agenda has been a complete failure for California families and Biden's visit with Levin keeps the record of failure fresh in Californians' minds."

Levin has attacked Maryott as a MAGA Republican with reactionary views on abortion. Maryott has said Levin and his party continue to spend taxpayer money without thinking of the fiscal consequences.

The race will be one of several California "toss ups" in the national spotlight as Republicans seek to wrest control of the House from Democrats, including one directly north -- California's 45th Congressional District, represented by Katie Porter, D-Irvine.

Comments / 28

La57
1d ago

Spending 28 000 gallons of fuel to get here. C 17 22 000 gallons of fuel to . How is the green Ripoff deal working for us?

Reply
20
Robert Spinney
1d ago

Brandon just stay in Washington in the basement and let your controllers handle everything because they have been from the very beginning you are nothing but a puppet and I hope the Democrats pay one hell of a price this coming election for their lies!!!!

Reply
8
Helen Jan
1d ago

Mike Levin will lose for sure now with Joe Biden to campaign for him.Vote Republicans all the way!

Reply
9
