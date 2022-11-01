Michael Porter Jr. believes he can make over 50 percent of his three-point shots this season

Porter believes that he can hit 50 percent of his threes this season, which would be an unprecedented feat in the modern NBA

Michael Porter Jr. © Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets have had a somewhat uneven start to the 2022-23 season. They are 4-3 over their first seven games, which isn't horrible, but they haven't looked like a superpower team right out of the gate. Then again, the Nuggets are figuring out how to accommodate Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. into their lineup after all the time they missed over the past season or two, so there will obviously be some growing pains along the way.

Michael Porter Jr. believes he can improve upon his hot start to the season

One of the bright spots early on for Denver has been the play of Porter. The talented small forward played in just nine games last season, but when he played, he didn't look very good, as he averaged 9.9 points per game and shot 35.9 percent from the field. This season, Porter looks like himself again and is averaging 18.5 points per game on 46.9 percent shooting from the field.

More impressive is that Porter is shooting a lights-out 48.9 percent from behind the arc, which is easily the highest number of his career. Porter has always been a strong shooter, but he believes he can become even better as the Nuggets' season progresses. When discussing his hot shooting start to the season, Porter said he believes he can hit over 50 percent of his threes this season, which would be quite impressive.

Michael Porter Jr. hitting 50 percent of his threes would be a historic feat

Hitting 50 percent of your threes is not an easy task in the NBA, and it's not something that has been accomplished often in the league's history. There have only been eight instances where a player has finished the season shooting above 50 percent on their threes, and three of those instances belonged to Steve Kerr. For the most part, these guys were bench shooters who were only taking a couple of threes a game. But still, their accomplishments certainly cannot be overlooked.

The NBA has changed significantly over the years, and three-point shooting has become much more popular. Whereas those players were only taking two or three threes per game, Porter is averaging 7.8 three-point shot attempts per game this season. So if he could hit 50 percent of his threes with that high of a volume, it would be unprecedented in the modern NBA.

A lot of things will work against Porter in his quest to reach this goal, most notably his health, which hasn't always been great to begin his career. Porter will have to stay healthy if he wants to achieve this goal, and based on his hot start to the season, he can't be completely counted out. But considering how Porter isn't even at the 50 percent clip right now, it doesn't seem very likely to happen, and Porter may want to find a new goal to work on for the season.