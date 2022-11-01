For Seton Catholic's Karen Self, Arizona Sports Hall of Fame induction offers chance to reflect

Earlier this week, Karen Self stood in a corner of Seton Catholic’s gym, lowering baskets and preparing for the first day of tryouts. Even on the eve of Year 31 as the girls’ basketball coach at the Chandler school, her focus is on the everyday tasks.

Seton Catholic might have won 12 state championships over the past three decades under her leadership but, with an enrollment of 547, it's still a 4A school in name only. Unlike her team’s competitors for the inaugural Open Division title this winter, Self has to worry about finding enough girls to fill three teams — varsity, JV and freshman.

Her legacy, whatever that word even means, is not top of mind.

“I don't really think about retirement or an end date, because I still love it so much,” Self said.

Not only is the girls’ basketball program forged in her identity, but in a way, the school is, too. In an interview with KJZZ last year, assistant athletic director Terry Licht said, “I really feel like she is a pillar of Seton. And Seton would not be what it is today without Karen Self.”

The interactions before practice Monday afternoon support Licht’s conclusion. Every time a student or staffer passes by, they stop to check in or say hello. Even if they don’t know her as a basketball coach, they know her as a beloved macroeconomics and algebra teacher; as a former administrator; as an inextricable part of the community. All of it contributes to a job she never wants to leave.

“To even have the conversation about what is the end or when is the end, it just feels so far out of the realm of possibility right now,” Self said.

The landmarks that might fill real estate in other coaches’ minds, then, are of little notice to Self. It’s not that she doesn’t care that she has 775 career wins — 41 shy of the state record — it’s that she doesn’t see it as a personal achievement. After all, she wants to remind you that there were players on those teams.

Sometimes, though, even Self has to reckon with the magnitude of her accomplishments. This week is one of those occasions. On Tuesday night, she was to be inducted into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, becoming the first member primarily recognized for her accomplishments coaching girls’ basketball.

Self is part of a 2022 class that includes former Arizona Cardinals' receiver Larry Fitzgerald, the late ESPN and Arizona Republic journalist Pedro Gomez, former Mercury star and WNBA coach Jennifer Gillom, former NAU women basketball player Peggy Kennedy and Phoenix sports philanthropist Michael K. Kennedy.

“It forces me to put into perspective a 30-year career in coaching,” Self said. “It just fills me with a lot of gratitude for the people that have given so much.”

Part of that perspective lies in recognizing how improbable this all is.

Seton Catholic first offered her the job coaching girls basketball in the fall of 1992, just over a year after she graduated from her playing career at Arizona State.

At the time, she had just finished up half a season of assistant coaching at Division III Endicott College in Massachusetts and wasn’t quite sure what she wanted to do next. In the meantime, an administrative job at the YMCA coordinating youth sports leagues filled her day-to-day.

So when Seton Catholic athletic director Michael Eubanks called with a job offer, Self’s first reaction was, "$2,000 sounds like a lot of money to coach basketball for three months.''

“I had thought I wanted to coach but I wasn't really sure,” Self said. “So then this opportunity came up and I thought, well, I'll give it a try.”

It didn’t take long to get “bit by the bug” of coaching, as she puts it. At the time, Seton Catholic didn’t even have its own gym. Self’s first few teams practiced wherever they could find space, which often meant using Chandler’s auxiliary gym — a building that doubled as a cafeteria. “We were picking up french fries off the court to get ready for practice,” Self said.

Still, coaching was intoxicating. By her second year, Self had figured out the basics. How to put together a practice plan, how to balance individual development and team work. Not coincidentally, the Sentinels started winning.

That year, the YMCA offered Self a major promotion, but one that would have forced her to quit coaching. In 1992, it would’ve been a no-brainer. In 1994, it was a non-starter. Instead, she handed in her resignation and began to pursue teaching certificates.

This, Self decided, would be her career. “That one actually worked out,” she laughs all these years later.

As she speaks, the gym is beginning to fill with girls filing in for tryouts. The wall behind them outlines the path ahead, should they stick with basketball.

On it hangs 12 gold-trimmed banners. Each one reads, ‘STATE CHAMPIONS GIRLS BASKETBALL.’ Each one is a testament to the coach who made them happen.

Theo Mackie covers Arizona high school sports and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He can be reached by email at theo.mackie@gannett.com and on Twitter @theo_mackie.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: For Seton Catholic's Karen Self, Arizona Sports Hall of Fame induction offers chance to reflect