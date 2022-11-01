Bozeman Health announces hospital name change

Bozeman Health announced that Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s name is changing to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

According to Bozeman Health, the name change comes in support of how they are growing to increase access to care for the community.

Below is a list of Bozeman Health's proper naming conventions:

Bozeman Health

Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center

Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center

Bozeman Health Hillcrest Senior Living

Bozeman Health Belgrade Clinic

Bozeman Health Cottonwood Clinic + Surgery Center

Bozeman Health clinics and employed physician practices

B2 MicroCare, B2 Urgent Care, B2 VirtualCare

Lauren Brendel of Bozeman Health also announced she is leaving her position as System Director, Marketing and Communications, to lead internal communications for Connections Health Solutions. Her last day with Bozeman Health is Tuesday, November 2.

Brianne Rogers has agreed to serve as the media relations liaison for Bozeman Health until the position is permanently filled.

(CORRECTION, 7:25 p.m. MDT — An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that Brianne Rogers was departing Bozeman Health.)