4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
Philip Roebling’s emotional return and other key boys basketball storylines for 2022
The 2022-2023 high school basketball season can officially kick off Thursday across the state of Alabama. No one is happier to be back on the sideline than Theodore coach Philip Roebling. When Roebling’s Bobcats lost to rival Baker in the Class 7A boys regional final last February, the veteran coach...
utv44.com
MCPSS board member comments on Blount vs. Murphy brawl, school system still silent
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is now learning an investigation is underway following the brawl last Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. The Alabama High School Athletic Association is looking at what punishment, if any, to hand out to the students involved....
Is Saraland’s eligibility for AHSAA football playoffs at stake in current court case?
The immediate eligibility of the Saraland football team for the Class 6A playoffs later this week was one of several issues hanging in the balance Tuesday morning at a preliminary hearing in the case of the Saraland City Board of Education vs. a Baldwin County man. In emails sent to...
utv44.com
School system quiet on Murphy/Blount football brawl
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is following up on the brawl that broke out Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. For several days now, we've been trying to learn what disciplinary actions are being taken, if any, on the students involved. The...
thecallnews.com
Private investigator says he can’t prove Saraland family violated rules
The private investigator hired by a man who charged the family of a Saraland High School football player with breaking eligibility rules said in an affidavit on Oct. 31 he cannot definitively determine the family broke those rules by maintaining residences in two districts. Investigator Eric Winberg said in the...
Vicksburg Post
South Alabama player, former VHS star Marvin Martin hospitalized with neck injury
South Alabama football player Marvin Martin remains in a hospital in Mobile after suffering a neck injury in practice last week, head coach Kane Wommack said at his weekly news conference on Monday. Martin, a Vicksburg native and former Vicksburg High star, was removed from the practice field on a...
Saraland superintendent confirms team will be playing in 6A playoffs Friday night
Saraland City Schools superintendent Aaron Milner confirmed to AL.com on Wednesday afternoon that the Spartans football team would be playing in the Class 6A playoffs on Friday night. Saraland (9-1) will host Wetumpka (7-3) in the first round. Milner told the team the news Wednesday afternoon. The team’s eligibility hung...
WPMI
What private eye report reveals in Saraland defamation case
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Saraland City Schools is taking a parent and his private eye to court. The school district is suing John Quinnelly, Sr. and his private investigator, Eric Winberg, for defamation and seeking a temporary restraining order. The complaint filed Friday says despite being sent a cease-and-desist letter, Quinnelly continued to "maliciously" spread false information about Saraland's football program and a player's eligibility. The complaint says, "more disturbingly," Quinnelly hired a private investigator to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In a statement to NBC 15 News, Quinnelly denied the accusations and said, "My only intentions are to keep things fair and equal across the playing field." The issue is personal for Quinnelly whose son was deemed ineligible in 2019 over a transfer violation, and the Daphne Trojans had to forfeit a football game.
ASWA Prep Rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams entering the 2022 playoffs?
There were no changes at the top of the final Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll of the 2022 season. The ASWA does not rank teams during the playoffs. The No. 1 teams entering the playoffs are Hoover (7A), Theodore (6A), UMS-Wright (5A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician Academy (AISA).
Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties
Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year
A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
WATCH: Punches Thrown During Ole Miss, LSU Women's Soccer Match
The Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers women's soccer match got a little out of hand last Sunday.
Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Biloxi
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
Southeast Mississippi Voting Guide: A break-down of each race on the ballot
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – Voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to decide on a number of local races including local judges, school board members and the U.S. Representative. Below is a breakdown of what each office is responsible for and a profile of the candidates running for office. Chancery Judge […]
Alabama officials urge voters to consider Amendment 1, Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama voters head to the polls next week. On the ballot is Amendment 1, a law named in memory of Aniah Blanchard. Aniah is the college student who was kidnapped and murdered in 2019. Mobile’s Mayor, Sandy Stimpson, plus a number of other mayors from Alabama and Governor Kay Ivey, are […]
utv44.com
Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
Alabama death row inmate is attempting to challenge his guilty conviction
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man on death row convicted of killing 3 people at Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club is trying to challenge his conviction. Ryan Petersen returned to a Houston County Courtroom, after serving almost 6 years at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama. Two new attorneys have taken over Petersen’s case and are looking […]
Man who killed himself following police standoff in south Alabama identified
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police identified the man who killed himself at the end of an hours-long standoff on Government Street in downtown Mobile Monday. Police said Terrance Duncan, 46, died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday. Mobile Police responded to Government Plaza Monday morning in response to a man with […]
utv44.com
Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder
According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
