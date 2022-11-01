ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saraland, AL

utv44.com

Baldwin Co. lawmaker plans to address AHSAA player eligibility drama

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — One local lawmaker says he'd like to put an end to high school drama he says the Alabama High School Athletic Association creates with its student transfer rules. Sen. Chris Elliott (R - Josephine) says these rules lead to an absurd game of gotcha where people try to catch players violating the rules so an opposing team becomes disqualified.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

School system quiet on Murphy/Blount football brawl

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is following up on the brawl that broke out Friday night between Murphy and Blount High Schools during post game handshakes. For several days now, we've been trying to learn what disciplinary actions are being taken, if any, on the students involved. The...
MOBILE, AL
thecallnews.com

Private investigator says he can’t prove Saraland family violated rules

The private investigator hired by a man who charged the family of a Saraland High School football player with breaking eligibility rules said in an affidavit on Oct. 31 he cannot definitively determine the family broke those rules by maintaining residences in two districts. Investigator Eric Winberg said in the...
SARALAND, AL
WPMI

What private eye report reveals in Saraland defamation case

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Saraland City Schools is taking a parent and his private eye to court. The school district is suing John Quinnelly, Sr. and his private investigator, Eric Winberg, for defamation and seeking a temporary restraining order. The complaint filed Friday says despite being sent a cease-and-desist letter, Quinnelly continued to "maliciously" spread false information about Saraland's football program and a player's eligibility. The complaint says, "more disturbingly," Quinnelly hired a private investigator to "stalk and harass the family of a 15-year-old." In a statement to NBC 15 News, Quinnelly denied the accusations and said, "My only intentions are to keep things fair and equal across the playing field." The issue is personal for Quinnelly whose son was deemed ineligible in 2019 over a transfer violation, and the Daphne Trojans had to forfeit a football game.
SARALAND, AL
AL.com

ASWA Prep Rankings: Who are the No. 1 teams entering the 2022 playoffs?

There were no changes at the top of the final Alabama Sports Writers Association prep football poll of the 2022 season. The ASWA does not rank teams during the playoffs. The No. 1 teams entering the playoffs are Hoover (7A), Theodore (6A), UMS-Wright (5A), Montgomery Catholic (4A), Mars Hill (3A), Fyffe (2A), Elba (1A) and Patrician Academy (AISA).
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Election 2022: A guide to non-statewide races in Mobile and Baldwin counties

Here’s who’s competing for your vote on Nov. 8 in various races. United States Representative, 1st congressional district. Republican: Jerry Carl has served as the representative for Alabama’s first congressional district since 2021. Carl sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Natural Resources. He has sponsored legislation to increase oil and gas leasing and establishing the Alabama Underwater Forest National Marine Sanctuary. Carl is a native of Mobile and was a businessman in the community before running for local office. A supporter of former President Trump, Carl voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. More here.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama company says three printed newspapers to cease next year

A media group that operates newspapers in three Alabama cities announced Thursday it would cease producing printed newspapers next year. Alabama Media Group, which publishes The Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times and the Mobile Press-Register, said in a news story published on its state news site AL.com that it planned to end the distribution of printed newspapers on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

Georgia double homicide suspect captured in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Biloxi police arrested a man who was wanted for a double homicide that happened in Georgia. Biloxi police said they were contacted by the Chamblee Police Department with a possible location of the suspect, 55-year-old Pedro Armentero Mesa, of Texas. Officers were told his possible location was at the Love’s off […]
BILOXI, MS
utv44.com

Citronelle Police Department working to gain community's trust back

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Citronelle Police Department is working to gain the community's trust back after two former officers pleaded guilty to criminal charges. Following those two cases, the former chief of police suddenly resigned before being indicted by a federal grand jury. In 2019, former Citronelle Officer...
CITRONELLE, AL
utv44.com

Man found guilty of Mobile woman's 2019 murder

According to the Mobile DA's office, Wednesday after deliberating for only one hour, a Mobile County Jury found Terrance Martin guilty of the intentional murder of Latoya Marsha Jones. On September 10, 2019, Martin shot Ms. Jones in the head and fled to New Orleans to escape authorities. Martin was...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

