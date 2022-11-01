ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson's first College Football Playoff ranking is revealed

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13liA8_0iv31mF400

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its first set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) comes in at No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.

Despite the Tigers’ ranking, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he doesn’t care at this point in time.

“It just doesn’t matter,” Swinney said at his weekly Tuesday press conference . “There would be high interest if I was going to find out where we were going tonight, but the only thing I’m interested in is trying to win in South Bend. That’s really it because that’s all that matters.”

The Tigers will travel to South Bend for Saturday’s showdown against Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Tonight’s CFP rankings are the first of six that will be released weekly through November and in early December. The final CFP top 25 will be announced on selection day, which is Sunday, Dec. 4.

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 9, 2023.

First CFP Top 25 Rankings

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Southern Cal

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

Dear Old Clemson is excited to announce a limited edition football and poster signed by Clemson’s Avengers.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes. Visit Dear Old Clemson to find out how you can help!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWrYA_0iv31mF400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0piLE3_0iv31mF400

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Clemson is Fool’s Gold This Year, and Exactly Why We Need an Expanded CFP

Now before I get started, let me make it known that I was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers being ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. Clemson has wins over three AP Top 25 teams that had been undefeated, while the Wolverines only have one, and the Wolverines' non-conference schedule was pathetic. But that does not mean I think the Clemson Tigers are the best team -- and, to be honest, I have my reservations about how good they actually are.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

What We Heard: Will Shipley

Clemson running back Will Shipley spoke to the media Tuesday to discuss the bye week last week as well as the upcoming game against Notre Dame this weekend. Before jumping into the logistics of the bye (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy