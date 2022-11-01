Clemson's first College Football Playoff ranking is revealed
The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its first set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night.
Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) comes in at No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.
Despite the Tigers’ ranking, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he doesn’t care at this point in time.
“It just doesn’t matter,” Swinney said at his weekly Tuesday press conference . “There would be high interest if I was going to find out where we were going tonight, but the only thing I’m interested in is trying to win in South Bend. That’s really it because that’s all that matters.”
The Tigers will travel to South Bend for Saturday’s showdown against Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).
Tonight’s CFP rankings are the first of six that will be released weekly through November and in early December. The final CFP top 25 will be announced on selection day, which is Sunday, Dec. 4.
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 9, 2023.
First CFP Top 25 Rankings
1. Tennessee
2. Ohio State
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Michigan
6. Alabama
7. TCU
8. Oregon
9. Southern Cal
10. LSU
11. Ole Miss
12. UCLA
13. Kansas State
14. Utah
15. Penn State
16. Illinois
17. North Carolina
18. Oklahoma State
19. Tulane
20. Syracuse
21. Wake Forest
22. NC State
23. Oregon State
24. Texas
25. UCF
