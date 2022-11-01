Clemson's first College Football Playoff ranking is revealed

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee revealed its first set of top 25 rankings on Tuesday night.

Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) comes in at No. 4 in the first College Football Playoff rankings behind No. 1 Tennessee, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Georgia.

Despite the Tigers’ ranking, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he doesn’t care at this point in time.

“It just doesn’t matter,” Swinney said at his weekly Tuesday press conference . “There would be high interest if I was going to find out where we were going tonight, but the only thing I’m interested in is trying to win in South Bend. That’s really it because that’s all that matters.”

The Tigers will travel to South Bend for Saturday’s showdown against Notre Dame (7:30 p.m., NBC).

Tonight’s CFP rankings are the first of six that will be released weekly through November and in early December. The final CFP top 25 will be announced on selection day, which is Sunday, Dec. 4.

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff semifinals and national championship game are scheduled for Dec. 31, 2022 and Jan. 9, 2023.

First CFP Top 25 Rankings

1. Tennessee

2. Ohio State

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Michigan

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Southern Cal

10. LSU

11. Ole Miss

12. UCLA

13. Kansas State

14. Utah

15. Penn State

16. Illinois

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Syracuse

21. Wake Forest

22. NC State

23. Oregon State

24. Texas

25. UCF

