Nashville, TN

WKRN

Detectives searching for theft suspect

Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange for incentives. NTSB uses TN fatal crashes to push for seatbelt requirement. Search continues for young woman who vanished from …. "We just need her to come home," said one family member after 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef disappeared. Man dies after being...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

1 dead after shooting involving Mt. Juliet officer

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a traffic stop late Wednesday night. 1 dead after shooting involving Mt. Juliet officer. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Officer injured during police pursuit in Memphis

A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night. Middle School student charged after making online …. A student at Cameron Prep Middle School has been charged after making an online threat. Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County …. A family is leaning...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Search underway for missing 19-year-old in Wilson County

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who has been missing since the weekend. Search underway for missing 19-year-old in Wilson …. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 19-year-old who has been...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Charges after golf cart crash on Halloween

Suspect arrested, facing murder charge in connection …. Markarion Cole, 21, was arrested Wednesday in Kane County, Illinois. Police believe Cole is responsible for the shooting death of 23-year-old Kentrail Williams. Tannehill’s effectiveness this week will determine …. Tannehill's effectiveness this week will determine Sunday start vs Chiefs. Family...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee community rallies around family of missing teen girl

A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Tennessee community rallies around family of missing …. A small town in Tennessee is rallying together around the family of missing 19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef. Amazon’s hiring pause. Amazon promised 5,000 jobs...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Man sought for allegedly trying to rob bank in Hillsboro Village

Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a bank in Hillsboro Village Thursday morning. Man sought for allegedly trying to rob bank in Hillsboro …. Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to rob a bank in Hillsboro Village Thursday morning. Amazon’s...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

2 Gives Back: MNPD alternative police response team

It’s a new program with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department designed to free up officers to work crime on the street. 2 Gives Back: MNPD alternative police response team. It’s a new program with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department designed to free up officers to work crime on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

NTSB releases report after Brentwood plane crash

Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads …. A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road. Increase in TN...
WILSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Gallatin Police searching for vandalism suspect

Gallatin Police is searching for a woman who is accused of vandalism at a residence. Gallatin Police is searching for a woman who is accused of vandalism at a residence. 2 Gives Back: MNPD alternative police response team. It’s a new program with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department designed to...
GALLATIN, TN
WKRN

Middle School student charged after making online threat

A student at Cameron Prep Middle School has been charged after making an online threat. Middle School student charged after making online …. A student at Cameron Prep Middle School has been charged after making an online threat. Amazon’s hiring pause. Amazon promised 5,000 jobs to Nashville in exchange...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Deadly I-24 shooting investigation in Robertson County

The TBI said the shooting happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19 near Exit 11. Deadly I-24 shooting investigation in Robertson County. The TBI said the shooting happened on I-24 eastbound at mile marker 19 near Exit 11. Preliminary crash report. Gallatin man charged with DUI after golf cart...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN

