Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Related
hogville.net
5 keys for Razorbacks to defeat No. 23 Liberty
FAYETTEVILLE — If Arkansas defeats No. 23 Liberty on Saturday it will mean they are heading to another bowl game following the season. Arkansas (5-3) will host Liberty (7-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday with the game televised on the SEC Network. The Hogs have won two games in a row and Sam Pittman has never lost to a non-conference opponent.
Gonzaga's Dalliance with Big 12 Bad News for Arkansas
It might not seem like it at first glance, but such a move would create problems for Razorbacks
hogville.net
Arkansas downs UAFS in women’s hoops exhibition
Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors saw a lot to love and also several things to fix in his team’s exhibition game on Tuesday night. His Razorbacks downed the University of Arkansas Fort-Smith 92-62 at Bud Walton Arena with five players scoring in double figures and four grabbing at least 8 rebounds.
bestofarkansassports.com
9th-Grade Phenom Plays Hero (Again) + Other Arkansas Recruiting Nuggets
The legend of Kane Archer continues to grow. Believed to be the youngest player ever offered by Arkansas football and already with numerous Power Five offers before entering his freshman year, the touted 2026 quarterback came off the bench and led Greenwood to a 33-23 win over Pulaski Academy last Friday.
hogville.net
WATCH: Mike Neighbors, players discuss 92-62 exhibition win over UAFS
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas women’s basketball team took down Arkansas- Fort Smith, 92-62, in the Razorbacks’ lone exhibition of the season. The Razorbacks played all 12 players dressed and five of them reached double digits. Makayla Daniels led the way with a near double-double of 21 points and nine rebounds. Fellow senior Erynn Barnum tallied a double-double of 14 points and 11 boards.
What Does Liberty Bring to Saturday's Game at Arkansas?
Which Razorback strengths line up against the Flames' weakness and vice versa?
hogville.net
Sam Pittman talks schedule, Hunter Yurachek and more
FAYETTEVILLE — Earlier this week, Arkansas’ director of athletics Hunter Yurachek turned down an offer for the same job at Auburn. Oddly enough, it was Auburn the Razorbacks beat 41-27 on Saturday. Yurachek did get a raise, but still remained at Arkansas for less money than offered by Auburn. Sam Pittman commented on that Wednesday and what it meant to him.
Here are your scores for Week 10 of Arkansas high school football!
ARKANSAS, USA — Barton 42, Camden Harmony Grove 40.
scorebooklive.com
6A, 5A, 1A Arkansas state cross country champions crowned Thursday
Team and individual champions were crowned in Class 6A, 5A and 1A on Thursday at the Oaklawn Park infield in Hot Springs. Team and individual champions will be crowned on Friday in Classes 4A, 3A and 2A. CLASS 6A. Bentonville’s boys made it six consecutive Class 6A state championships in...
KHBS
Sarah Huckabee Sanders comes to Fort Smith during campaign for governor
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaigned in Siloam Springs Friday, with only a few days left before Election Day. Sanders, a Republican, is one of three candidates for governor in Arkansas. Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are also running. READ: Guide to the candidates in the Arkansas governor's race.
5newsonline.com
High school football scores & highlights | Week 10
ARKANSAS, USA — Week 10 of Football Friday Night in Arkansas and Oklahoma wrapped up Thursday, Nov. 3. Here's a look at the final scores for the high school football games!
Arkansas Black Apple
The Arkansas Black Apple is not poisonous at all, but it does have a tart bitter taste if you pluck one off the tree and eat it. It normally takes a couple of weeks of putting it inside the refrigerator before it develops a sweeter taste. The Arkansas Black Apple originated in the 1840s in Benton County, in Bentonville, and if properly stored for up to 3-4 months these apples are very crunchy and flavorful and only get better the longer you keep them. They are perfect for winter and spring baking. Some apples are very dark in color and almost appear black but have more of a dark burgundy hue that turns black after storage.
Storms, possible tornados cause damage across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Several tornados and thunderstorms caused damage across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Friday, Nov. 4. According to Sebastian County Office of Emergency Management Travis Cooper, as of Friday night, a total of 10 homes were damaged in Mansfield and surrounding areas. About nine of the...
This $12 Million Property is an Arkansas Razorback Fan’s Dream Come True
Okay, Razorback fans, this property in Fayetteville might just be the absolute best dream property Ever! If you love to go to Razorback games you have probably seen some of this property already, but we have an overview of the property plus photos and a video. Built in 1966, this...
Over 900 customers without power in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to an outage map on Ozarks Electric Cooperative's website, over 3,000 customers in Fayetteville are without power as of 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The outage is reported to be mainly affecting the downtown and west side of the city. As of 3:45 p.m.,...
Who Has The Best Pies In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Pie season is here! And with that comes the need for delicious pies with every occasion. But if you don't feel like baking, that's okay, because Fort Smith has more than a few great places to find a delicious pie. No matter what kind of pie you fancy, you are sure to find one. Whether it be a cherry pie, apple pie, or even a pumpkin pie.
KHBS
Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby found dead; married couple in custody
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A pregnant Arkansas woman and the 31-week-old baby she was carrying were found dead in southern Missouri, law enforcement said Thursday. Ashley Bush, 33, was 31 weeks pregnant. The baby's name was Valkyrie Grace Willis. The bodies of Bush and her daughter were found in separate...
Arkansas search and rescue teams find missing hiker from Baton Rouge
NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Arkansas announced Tuesday (November 1) afternoon that a hiker from Baton Rouge who’d been missing for several days has been found near Buffalo National River, in the vicinity of Horseshoe Bend. According to officials in Arkansas’s Newton County, 67-year-old Clinton Preston Smith of Baton Rouge “was found in […]
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas, crews rescue drivers from flooded roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Drivers in Fort Smith got stuck on flooded roads as storms hit the area Friday night. Law enforcement said they performed about half-a-dozen swift-water rescues in the city. Drivers said they didn't realize just how high the water had gotten. Some of the worst spots...
Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group
In a Bentonville School Board election with a dozen candidates seeking five positions, Jennifer Faddis stands out: she’s the only incumbent running. The seven-member board restructured itself last year, creating two at-large positions and five geographic zones. Previously, all seven members represented specific areas. The at-large members are not up for re-election. Faddis joined the […] The post Bentonville school board election garners attention of national conservative group appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Comments / 0