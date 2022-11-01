ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Robert Woods
5d ago

when is KELLY'S so called food tax take effect???? nobody can tell me,,, must be Another Kelly VETO lie . just use to get a vote,

KWCH.com

Much-needed rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers

Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won more than $230,000 this year through the Kansas Lottery. Updated: 5 hours ago. The Envision Arts Gallery in Wichita hosted an exhibit for well-known painter, John Bramblitt. Kechi police...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Parts of Kansas see record rainfall

Man with 3 Kansas Lottery wins this year explains advantage ahead of $1.6 billion Powerball drawing. Daniel Tiemyer said he's won more than $230,000 this year through the Kansas Lottery. Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT. The Envision Arts Gallery in Wichita hosted an exhibit for well-known painter,...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Holiday snack recalled from Kansas stores

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall has been issued for products sold at Tractor Supply Company stores across Kansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued the alert on Nov. 1 after an alert was posted by Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa. This alert concerns the product 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Cool and pleasant- a bit breezy today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Enjoy the nice weather while it lasts, as the weather pattern changes and becomes more active in the week ahead. A week cold front is moving through Kansas this morning with very little change in the weather today. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s statewide. The only change will be the wind direction, shifting to the north. Clouds begin to increase tonight and Monday as a weather system moves into the Rockies. This weather system will increase the south winds, becoming gusty and strong Tuesday and Wednesday and Thursday. The south winds will also push warm air from Texas into the region. Expect a warming trend with highs in the 60s and 70s through Wednesday. There is a chance central Kansas could see a few showers and rumbles overnight Monday through midday Tuesday. This is not going to be a heavy rain event, more likely a hit or miss passing shower.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Drying out, warming up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a record setting rainfall event across central and eastern Kansas, dry weather returns for the weekend. Rainfall amounts from Friday’s weather system were impressive and may have put a dent in the drought across central and eastern Kansas. Most areas from south-central to northeast Kansas picked up between 2 and 3 inches of rain with a few snow flakes mixed in early Saturday morning. That weather system has moved out and sunshine will prevail this weekend. Temperatures will be considerably warmer than Friday with highs in the upper 50s and 60s both today and Sunday.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Salina Pizza Manufacturer Expanding Again

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Thursday joined U.S. Senator Jerry Moran and Salina community leaders to celebrate Schwan’s Company’s announcement that it will expand the refrigeration distribution center at its pizza manufacturing facility by 140,000 square feet, creating 225 new jobs. In total, Schwan’s has invested $600 million into its Salina facility.
SALINA, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

9 Kansas counties to see expanded broadband access

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — $15.7 million has been awarded to seven service providers to bring high-speed broadband service to underserved, economically distressed, and low-population areas of Kansas. The funds are the first of three rounds of funding from the Kansas Capital Project Funds Broadband Grant Program. This first phase will connect over 1,900 homes, businesses, […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Trout season begins in Kansas

PRATT (KSNT) – Trout season is finally here for Kansas anglers. The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced that trout season is on as of Nov. 1. More than 30 waterbodies are being stocked with rainbow trout to give Kansas anglers across the state winter fishing opportunities. Trout season in Kansas runs till April […]
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WICHITA, KS
KMBC.com

What's in the fine print of Panasonic's $4 billion deal with Kansas?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Panasonic has made big promises for its Tesla battery factory in De Soto. But will the company deliver? KMBC 9 Investigates has questions about the fine print in that $4 billion deal with the state of Kansas. The largest economic development project in Kansas history...
DE SOTO, KS

