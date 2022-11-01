ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walmart Adds Buy Buttons and Virtual Queuing to Speed Holiday Checkout

With the bulk of its customers worrying about inflation heading into the holidays, Walmart has debuted a trio of new services designed to help online shoppers save time. The retailer will allow shoppers to skip checkout with a “Buy Now” button on most products, “allowing them to purchase items directly from item pages for even faster, easier shopping,” according to a Thursday (Oct. 27) news release sent to PYMNTS.
ShopRunner Launches New Mobile App, Bringing Shoppers Closer to Their Favorite Brands and Retailers

Unveils Evolved Brand Inspiring Consumers to “Shop Boldly” with Confidence Online. ShopRunner, a subsidiary of FedEx, announced the launch of the new ShopRunner mobile application, which provides consumers with a simple, streamlined experience throughout the entire shopping journey from discovery to tracking. With overwhelming brand choice, ever-changing return policies, and tracking number disorganization, the ShopRunner app helps cut through the frustrating online shopping experiences that consumers encounter regularly and provides a single destination to discover, order, track, and return with ease.ShopRunner is also unveiling an evolved brand and new campaign to inspire consumers to “Shop Boldly.” ShopRunner’s new look and feel reflects the platform’s focus on making shopping experiences simple and putting confidence back in how people shop online. Since combining the power of the ShopRunner platform with the strength of the FedEx network and services, ShopRunner has increased its member base while extending its reach to new merchants and consumers.
A Quick Buy is a Shopping High: Americans Willing to Sacrifice Delivery, Brand Loyalty for a Faster Path to Purchase Online

Pack’s eCommerce Trends Report Finds Nearly One-Half of Consumers Prefer Speed to Variety When Shopping Online, Crave One-Click Experiences Bred by Social Media. As post-pandemic consumer expectations continue to skyrocket, so too does their need for digital shopping speed. Nearly one-half of U.S. online shoppers now say it’s more important for them to be able to buy something quickly than it is to have a large selection of items to choose from, according to the inaugural eCommerce Trends Report released by headless commerce solution, Pack. The report also illustrates the impact website speed and ease of use have on consumers’ path to purchase and brand loyalty, with many shoppers saying they’ll turn to competitors if they can’t find what they need after one (fruitless) search, or if a site takes too long to load. Perhaps most surprising, almost one third of shoppers said they’d be willing to wait up to three days longer to receive an item if they had an easier and faster shopping experience.
How to Effectively Communicate the Big Ideas That Set Your Business Apart From Other Brands This Holiday Season

With unprecedented global economic challenges, retailers should dedicate their efforts and resources to what they can control during the upcoming holiday season. In the previous year, the retail sector achieved a 16 percent growth driven by various factors. For instance, the stabilizing job market and government stimuli boosted discretionary income, thus supporting consumers' purchasing potential.
Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Retail Stores Are Permanently Closing Across America

Retail stores across America are closing. Many malls have empty, available locations for retailers to rent. UBS analysts see many closures in the future of retail companies. Brick-and-mortar brands have been going bankrupt and closing unprofitable venues before the pandemic. Lockdowns increased the occurrence. When the world reopened, so did physical stores. Net openings even exceeded net closures. But consumer response has not been enough to keep many stores open. (source)
Mattress Firm to host Black Friday deals through December 6

Getting ahead of the holiday season has been a theme this year, and several retailers have already announced plans for Black Friday deals that last the entire month of November – Macy’s, Walmart, and Target, among others. Now, Mattress Firm is joining that list, with Black Friday sales...
How Retailers Can Boost Customer Experience Amid Labor Shortages

The world has started to recuperate from the pandemic and consumers are back to in-store shopping; retailers are keen to make the most of the footfall by providing exceptional in-store experiences. However, one barrier that the retail sector is still trying to overcome is the labor shortage hangover caused by COVID-19.

