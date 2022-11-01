ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

First College Football Playoff Top 25 Rankings Of 2022 Revealed

By Jason Hall
KSNE Sunny 106.5
KSNE Sunny 106.5
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgBLV_0iv30hre00
Photo: Getty Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are the No. 1 team in the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings of the 2022 season, which were announced during ESPN 's live broadcast Tuesday (November 1).

The College Football Playoff top-4 seeds also included No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson.

Tennessee -- which has five wins against ranked opponents, the most of any team in the FBS -- tops the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time, with the format having launched in 2014.

The Vols will take on No. 3 Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Week 10, which will likely decide both the top spot in the college football rankings and the SEC East Division winner should both teams win their remaining regular-season games.

  1. Tennessee (SEC)- 8-0
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)- 8-0
  3. Georgia (SEC)- 8-0
  4. Clemson (ACC)- 8-0
  5. Michigan (Big Ten)- 8-0
  6. Alabama (SEC)- 7-1
  7. TCU (Big 12)- 8-0
  8. Oregon (Pac-12)- 7-1
  9. USC (Pac-12)- 7-1
  10. LSU (SEC)- 6-2
  11. Ole Miss (SEC)- 8-1
  12. UCLA (Pac-12)- 7-1
  13. Kansas State (Big 12)- 6-2
  14. Utah (Pac-12)- 6-2
  15. Penn State (Big Ten)- 6-2
  16. Illinois (Big Ten)- 7-1
  17. North Carolina (ACC)- 7-1
  18. Oklahoma State (Big 12)- 6-2
  19. Tulane (AAC)- 7-1
  20. Syracuse (ACC)- 6-2
  21. Wake Forest (ACC)- 6-2
  22. NC State (ACC)- 6-2
  23. Oregon State (Pac-12)- 6-2
  24. Texas (Big 12)- 6-4
  25. UCF (AAC)- 6-2

Comments / 5

Shane Haines
1d ago

This Saturday will set up 2 if not 3 of the CFB teams!If Georgia wins then 3 SEC teams could make the playoffs!Ohio State has only played one good team! Only the Big 10 champ will get in!Clemson struggles and may go undefeated but may be looking from the outside if Georgia wins.TCU I have not watched however the Big 12 typically is a weaker conference therefore they also may be on those outside looking in at the end

Reply
4
Related
atozsports.com

Georgia has bad news confirmed ahead of matchup with Tennessee

On Monday, Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said it wasn’t looking good for edge rusher Nolan Smith’s chances of playing against the Tennessee Vols on Saturday. Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, leads Georgia in sacks and tackles for loss this season. On...
ATHENS, GA
Deadspin

Auburn has to hire one of these 3 college football coaches

He was so ass and everyone knew it. Auburn’s head football coach Bryan Harsin was fired about nine months too late on Monday morning, the finale to a terrible second season coaching the jewel of The Plains. The Tigers’ biggest accomplishment in 2022 was surviving an average Missouri team that should’ve beaten them, if their All-American kicker didn’t have an extremely rare 26-yard miss and a sure-handed running back didn’t cough up the football crossing the goal line in overtime. Quite the confidence builder, which turned out to be Harsin’s final win at Auburn.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names College Football's Most 'Complete' Team

The first College Football Playoffs Rankings of the 2022 season will be released this Tuesday evening. ESPN's Paul Finebaum appeared on "Keyshawn, JWill & Max" this morning to discuss the current state of the sport. Finebaum believes Tennessee could be ranked No. 1 in the country due to its win...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee

October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Former Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Player Dead At 22

Former Kansas and New Mexico State basketball player Gethro Muscadin passed away this Monday as a result of injuries he suffered in a car crash last December. He was just 22 years old. Kansas basketball coach Bill Self confirmed this tragic news in a statement on Tuesday. "Gethro left us...
LAWRENCE, KS
FanSided

College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings

Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
GEORGIA STATE
KSNE Sunny 106.5

KSNE Sunny 106.5

Las Vegas, NV
3K+
Followers
653
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

Sunny 106.5 FM Las Vegas, The Best Variety Of The 80s 90s & Today

 https://sunny1065.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy