Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan v. Rutgers: 5 bold predictions
Getting excited and hyped up for a game after a rivalry week can be a hard task for some teams. For the Michigan Wolverines, this could be a season-defining game with a playoff ranking starting to trickle in. So what can we expect from the team that just took care of “little brother” coming off of a heated rivalry? How does this team get back up and keep showing up and improving week after week? Does Rutgers even have a fighting chance against a top 5 team in the country? All of that will be answered in the following Michigan v. Rutgers predictions!
MLive.com
Behind the scenes as Michigan’s equipment staff keeps football team humming
ANN ARBOR -- One of Michigan Stadium’s unique traditions is amusing to fans and devastating to the football program’s equipment staff. In a twist on baseball fans throwing a visitor’s home run ball back to the field, a football that makes it into the Big House crowd sometimes suffers a worse fate. Fans encourage the recipient to toss the football upwards, sending it 15 or 20 rows at a time to the top of the stadium, where a fan sends it to street level.
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit
The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
Maize n Brew
Survey: Did the CFP committee get Michigan’s initial ranking correct?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Team 143 is steadily building momentum after a 29-7 victory over MSU on Saturday, and...
wkar.org
MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022
On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
Joel Klatt Names Potential Reason Michigan Is No. 5 In CFP Rankings
Fans of the Michigan Wolverines were quick to criticize the College Football Playoff committee today after their initial rankings placed Michigan outside of the top four. One notable college football voice, though, believes that the Wolverines' weak non-conference schedule is the reason Michigan is ...
Michigan Daily
Roster Breakdown: Dickinson leads team full of new faces
Last year, the Michigan men’s basketball team endured an up-and-down season that saw it go from a top-10 preseason favorite to a bubble team to an unlikely Sweet 16 squad. The Wolverines now enter this season full of fresh faces eager to take Michigan back to the top of the Big Ten and re-enter the national contender conversation. The team is unequivocally led by junior center Hunter Dickinson, the only returning starter from last season’s squad. But this roster lacks seven of its top nine scorers from last year. As Juwan Howard enters his fourth year as Michigan’s head coach, this is the most questions his roster has come into the season with.
Michigan high school football: Belleville suspends football coach Jermain Crowell
Jermain Crowell, who guided Belleville to last season’s Michigan high school football Division 1 state championship, has been suspended by the school. Crowell is under investigation by the Michigan High School Athletic Association for possible undue influence violations. He did not coach last week in the undefeated Tigers' district semifinal victory over Woodhaven, and he will not coach Friday in the district final against Saline.
Juwan Howard, Michigan Basketball Land Commitment
With Michigan basketball just around the corner, the 2023 class has grown by one.
Basketball guard who decommitted from Ohio State to join Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A four-star guard who decommitted from Ohio State two months ago is now going to a Buckeyes rival. George Washington III, who is playing at Chaminade Julienne in Dayton, will be joining the Michigan Wolverines next season after confirming his commitment Tuesday morning. Washington III originally committed to join the Buckeyes […]
Michigan State basketball's exhibition win over GVSU displays small margin of error
EAST LANSING — There is zero doubt Tom Izzo has a lot of work ahead of him as Michigan State basketball’s gauntlet schedule begins in less than two weeks. Tuesday night’s exhibition showed just how thin the margin for error is for the Spartans’ leaner roster. ...
Maize n Brew
Three bold predictions for Michigan basketball this season
College basketball kicks off next week, as Michigan fans are anticipating another successful season for a program that’s been incredibly consistent over the last decade. Last year was a roller coaster ride for the Michigan Wolverines, who could never seem to put together two quality performances in a row and barely made the NCAA Tournament before making it to the Sweet Sixteen.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit boys soccer state semifinal scoreboard
Here are Metro Detroit boy soccer scores for the state semifinal round of the state tournament. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Detroit News
Tigers adding more muscle with Colt Keith's 245 pounds
When he ripped a pitch 459 feet Saturday for an artillery-grade home run in an Arizona Fall League game between the Salt River Rafters and Peoria Javelinas, it was tempting to think Colt Keith was probably on to something. As in strength, sourced in more muscle mass, which can happen...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne State University’s longtime athletic director placed on administrative leave
DETROIT – Wayne State University has put its longtime athletic director on administrative leave. Rob Fournier became the athletic director for the Detroit university in 2000. The director’s latest accomplishments was negotiating a contract with the Detroit Pistons in 2019 and getting a $28 million basketball arena built for both Wayne State Warriors and Pistons G-league.
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of trying to strangle driver in Rochester Hills is former football player, WWE wrestler
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Michigan man accused of trying to strangle the driver of a moving pickup truck in Rochester Hills is a former Michigan State and Arena League football player and WWE wrestler. Kyle Garrett Rasmussen went to Lapeer West High School and played defensive line for...
bridgemi.com
Kristina Karamo wants to invalidate mail-in ballots – but only in Detroit
A lawsuit asks court to block absentee ballots submitted by mail or drop box in Detroit. Attorneys for the Detroit city clerk called the lawsuit “blatant racism”. 35,629 Detroit voters have already voted by absentee ballot as of last week. With a week to go before Election Day, Michigan...
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here are the Michigan counties with the most deer vs. vehicle crashes last year
The AAA is reminding drivers about the dangers of crashes involving deer with their “Don’t Veer for Deer” campaign. Over 42% of crashes involving deer happen in Michigan during the months of October, November and December, according to AAA. Last year, 10 people were killed in crashes...
