Phillip Herman Stoup
2d ago
the hip hop community is calling for a stop to the violence, that's rich considering they're the very ones promoting it directly from their products, rap and hip and music, no sympathy here, you shoot it you eat it,
Shay Kennedy
2d ago
Praying for him and his loved ones. Don't think regardless of music that it's humanly of anyone to wish death or harm on anyone. May not agree with the music but as a human can't help but feel remorse.❤🙏🏾🙏🏾
WildCard...
2d ago
Rap/music is entertainment. Sing about it, Don't be about it. Our youth looking for hope & success, left in a mess. Too many father's absent in the home, these young men do roam. Thinking & Feeling like a gun in their hand is what makes them a man. 🥀💔🙏🌱 Prayers for strength to his mother & those that love him. 💖
