Dallas, TX

Phillip Herman Stoup
2d ago

the hip hop community is calling for a stop to the violence, that's rich considering they're the very ones promoting it directly from their products, rap and hip and music, no sympathy here, you shoot it you eat it,

Shay Kennedy
2d ago

Praying for him and his loved ones. Don't think regardless of music that it's humanly of anyone to wish death or harm on anyone. May not agree with the music but as a human can't help but feel remorse.❤🙏🏾🙏🏾

WildCard...
2d ago

Rap/music is entertainment. Sing about it, Don't be about it. Our youth looking for hope & success, left in a mess. Too many father's absent in the home, these young men do roam. Thinking & Feeling like a gun in their hand is what makes them a man. 🥀💔🙏🌱 Prayers for strength to his mother & those that love him. 💖

WFAA

Migos rapper TakeOff killed outside bowling alley in downtown Houston, AP confirms

HOUSTON — Migos rapper TakeOff died after he was shot outside of a bar in downtown Houston early Tuesday, a representative confirmed to the Associated Press. Kirsnick Khari Ball, known as Takeoff, was part of Migos along with Quavo and Offset. A representative for members of Migos who was not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the death to The Associated Press.
HOUSTON, TX
respect-mag.com

BREAKING NEWS: MIGOS Legend TAKEOFF Murdered In Houston.

RESPECT. sends its condolences to the entire MIGOS family and relatives of Takeoff regarding the tragedy of his murder at 2:30 am in Houston, while a group gathered outside a bowling alley rolling dice. Please take a moment of silence as you view this photo of him from the RESPECT. 2017 Annual captured by photographer Trevor Sage-El.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Restaurants In Philly Refusing To Feed The Astros

We all know the Astros are in Philadelphia for games 3, 4 and 5 the World Series. It seems they may be having trouble getting something to eat. Some restaurants are refusing to serve the Astros. One of those restaurants is Angelo's Pizzeria. What's up with that?!. Angelo's Pizzeria wasn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KLST/KSAN

Rappers allegedly involved in fatal Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) A fatal nightclub shooting happened overnight and famous rappers were allegedly involved. Police said one person is dead after gunfire broke out at 810 Billiards & Bowling, located at 1201 San Jacinto in downtown Houston. Officials confirm one man is dead from fatal gunshot wounds and two other people were transported to a […]
HOUSTON, TX
fsrmagazine.com

STK Steakhouse Opens in Dallas

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. today announced the opening of its newest STK Steakhouse in the heart of Dallas. Located at 2000 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201, the new restaurant offers Vibe Dining at its finest, with plentiful outdoor space to enjoy elevated culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs. The opening of STK Dallas – a company-owned location, the first STK restaurant in the state of Texas, and the Company’s second new restaurant opening in 2022 – marks the next step in The ONE Group Hospitality’s strategic expansion initiatives and long-term nationwide growth strategy.
DALLAS, TX
CBS19

Prayer vigil scheduled for hospitalized Troup ISD student

TROUP, Texas — A Troup ISD student is at a Dallas hospital after suffering a seizure on October 26. Community members are planning to have a prayer vigil for the teen, JaQuan Lacy and his family. According to the family's pastor Preston Lindsey, JaQuan suffered a seizure after returning...
TROUP, TX
fox26houston.com

New video shows moments leading up to Takeoff deadly shooting in Houston

HOUSTON - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moments before Migos member, Takeoff, was fatally shot in downtown Houston early Tuesday morning. SECOND VIDEO: DIFFERENT ANGLE OF DEADLY TAKEOFF SHOOTING SHOWS MAN HOLDING GUN. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. Video captures Quavo in an...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Evictions Reaching Highest Levels in Years

Evictions in Dallas are at the highest levels in years. But rent relief funds in the county have run dry, meaning more people could lose their homes. NBC 5 got a firsthand look at what that looks like during a ride-along with a Dallas County constable as they enforce and monitor evictions.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

