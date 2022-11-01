Bills Add Pass-Catching Running Back To Loaded Offense

Photo: Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills added what many perceived as the missing piece to their already top-ranked offense on Tuesday (November 1).

The Bills acquired running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts just prior to the NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero , adding a pass-catching running back to what already ranks as league's top offense.

Buffalo currently ranks first among all 32 NFL teams in total offense with an average of 430.6 yards per game and first in passing offense with 307.7 yards per game.

The Bills were reported to be targeting several pass-catching running backs, but fell short of acquiring former Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey , who was instead traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Hines has excelled in multiple ways out of the backfield, recording 324 receptions for 1,725 yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns on 300 rushing attempts during his first five NFL seasons, all of which were spent with the Colts after being selected at No. 104 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Thank you Colts Nation, my teammates, and the entire organization for the last 5 years," Hines tweeted after news of the trade. "You all really took me in and will always be a part of my journey. I’m truly grateful."

The Bills are currently first in the AFC East Division standings with a 6-1 record through their first seven games.