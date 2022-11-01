Read full article on original website
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
Emergency Backup Plans In Place For WWE Crown Jewel Following “Imminent Attack” Report
For weeks, WWE has been promoting their return to Saudi Arabia on November 5th. The annual WWE Crown Jewel show is set to emanate from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Logan Paul is set to square off with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event. However,...
Dana Brooke Talks Relationship With Seth Rollins Following WWE Raw Comment
A week after posting a fiery response to an offhand comment Seth Rollins made about her on commentary on the October 24 episode of "RAW," Dana Brooke revealed on the "Ten Count" podcast the two haven't talked. "Seth and I are good friends," she said. "I absolutely love Becky [Lynch] as well, too. Maybe he didn't mean it in the way that I took it."
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
Asuka & Alexa Bliss Return To WWE Raw, Capture Championship Gold
On the October 3rd episode of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair and Bayley signed a contract for their Raw Women’s Championship ladder match at Extreme Rules. Like most contract signings in WWE, the segment ended in a brawl – but not only did Bayley attack Belair in the ring, she’d dispatched Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to lay waste to Asuka and Alexa Bliss backstage as well.
Belief That Bobby Lashley Will Be Fed To Roman Reigns After Brock Lesnar Match
Roman Reigns has been on a roll as the Undisputed Universal Champion following his shocking return back in 2020. The leader of The Bloodline has been ruling Friday Night Smackdown with an iron fist, and that’s not changing anytime soon. In fact, some believe that Bobby Lashley will be fed to Reigns next year.
Asuka And Alexa Bliss To Defend Women’s Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel
On the October 31st episode of Monday Night Raw, Asuka and Alexa Bliss pulled off a victory over IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event to claim women’s tag team gold. Asuka and Alexa Bliss have quietly become tag team specialists within WWE as the victory marks the third title win for both women. In fact, Asuka now holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to hold the titles three times with three different partners.
New Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense at WWE Crown Jewel. The main event of last night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special saw Asuka and Bliss defeat Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Now WWE has announced that Damage CTRL will get their rematch in the Kingdom.
Bobby Lashley Explains Why Brock Lesnar Feud Will Continue Past WWE Crown Jewel
We are just days away from WWE's Crown Jewel event this Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and despite outside worries, everything looks to go ahead as scheduled, with the card featuring marquee match-ups such as Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Alexa Bliss and Asuka defending their newly-won Women's Tag Team Titles against Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
New Report Claims CM Punk May Never Wrestle Again
Returning to the ring on September 5, 2021 at AEW All Out, the match marked CM Punk’s first since the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble match. He’s since remained a prolific member of the company’s roster, wrestling everyone from top stars in Jon Moxley and MJF to rising stars in Daniel Garcia and Powerhouse Hobbs.
Update On Potential Legal Action Against CM Punk & AEW
Given the nature of what happened following AEW All Out between CM Punk, The Elite, and other involved parties, there was little All Elite Wrestling could do without the worry of legal action. An investigation was carried out, the results of which appear to indicate that CM Punk will be leaving the company, while The Elite will return imminently.
How the 2022 World Series Will Affect WWE SmackDown, AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT This Week
The 2022 MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will continue to affect both WWE and AEW programming this week. Game 2 between the two teams forced last week's Friday Night SmackDown to be shunted from FOX to FS1 and saw a major drop in viewership as a result. The same was supposed to happen this week after the teams split the first two games, but Game 3 was then delayed due to heavy rainfall in Philadelphia.
Brutus Beefcake On The Renewed Popularity Of Scissors In Wrestling
Although the real-life Ed Leslie went by a number of monikers throughout his career, it was as Brutus Beefcake that he found the most success. His time spent as ‘The Barber’ brought significant acclaim Beefcake’s way as fans lapped up any attempt he made at cutting the hair of his adversaries.
Ex-WWE Manager Claims Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End Of WWE Tenure
On July 22nd 2022 Vince McMahon effectively relinquished his iron grip on WWE. The billionaire stepped down from his role as CEO, while he had already handed over creative control. Although McMahon retains shares in the company, his influence evaporated almost overnight. His departure came against a backdrop of a...
SmackDown Star On Why They Have “Complete Trust” In Triple H
Since Triple H became Head of WWE Creative the landscape of the promotion’s main roster has begun to change. While opportunities have been given to those who perhaps may not have gotten them before, stables and factions have also seemingly becoming more important. One of the real beneficiaries of...
Triple H Opens Up About WWE’s New Creative Direction
Since assuming creative control of WWE in July Triple H has set about making his own mark on WWE. This has included re-signing a number of previously released stars, as well as giving on-screen talents including announcers, wrestlers and interviewers more creative freedom. Stars such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt...
How Much Was Shawn Michaels Reportedly Paid For In-Ring Return At Crown Jewel?
One thing is for certain: Shawn Michaels is a very rich man. Recently on the “What Happened When” podcast, professional wrestling icon and current AEW commentator Tony Schiavone spoke about 2018’s WWE Crown Jewel. Shawn Michaels Was Out Here Getting Paid. Tony Schiavone also spoke about topics...
New Details On ‘Work Ethics’ Issues Leading To Recent NXT Release
News broke on November 1 that WWE had released five NXT Superstars, cutting Bodhi Hayward, Sloane Jacobs, Erica Yan, Damaris Griffin, and Ru Feng from the roster. The releases marked the first of the new regime’s era and the first batch of WWE releases since April 29. The releases...
Logan Paul Wants To Defend The Undisputed Universal Title Against Dwayne Johnson
In what will mark just his third match with WWE, Logan Paul is scheduled to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. The social media king will challenge Roman Reigns for the championship in the headline attraction of the premium live event. Logan has proven countless naysayers...
