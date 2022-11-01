The 2022 MLB World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros will continue to affect both WWE and AEW programming this week. Game 2 between the two teams forced last week's Friday Night SmackDown to be shunted from FOX to FS1 and saw a major drop in viewership as a result. The same was supposed to happen this week after the teams split the first two games, but Game 3 was then delayed due to heavy rainfall in Philadelphia.

2 DAYS AGO