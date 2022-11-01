ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avenue B and 4th Place incident

By Abraham Retana
 5 days ago
EDITOR'S NOTE: From a press release by YCSO, there was no shooting.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. on November 1 on Avenue B and 4th place.

This comes after another shooting just a week ago today on 5th street near South May Avenue.

Sheriff's deputies detained a man, who was later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center.

His condition is currently unknown.

According to neighbors, they heard a loud argument on the street followed by gunshots.

They say the area continues to feel unsafe now with three shootings in the past three weeks.

"You got kids and other thing around here so somebody can really get hurt. I don't know what can law enforcement do if they can't take care of it now,  you know. We need more protection," says Yuma resident B.J. Shaddy.

This case remains under investigation.

