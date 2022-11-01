Read full article on original website
WWE’s Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Return From Injury Revealed
On the May 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown Randy Orton and his RK-Bro tag team partner Matt Riddle lost a huge title unification match with The Usos. After the bout, Orton and Riddle felt the full force of The Bloodline as they were attacked by not only their opponents but Roman Reigns.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Predictions
For the fourth time, WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place in Saudi Arabia. As always the show is stacked and features some first-time-ever match-ups most notably the Undisputed Title clash between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul and the battle of the beasts between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.
AEW Dynamite Ratings – November 2nd 2022
As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the November 2nd edition of AEW Dynamite pulled in an average of 911,000 viewers. The show also scored a 0.29 rating in the 18-49-year-old demographic. That is a decrease on the previous week, which saw a total viewership average of 997,000 viewers with...
WWE Announce SmackDown World Cup Tournament
Although details remain very thin on the ground, the WWE SmackDown World Cup tournament is set to begin on the November 11th edition of the blue brand. The tournament will feature eight stars from SmackDown, and the winner will receive the SmackDown World Cup Trophy. At time of writing no participants in the tournament have been confirmed.
WWE Interested In Bringing Back Another Former Superstar
In recent months a number of former WWE Superstars have returned to the company as Triple H reshapes the main roster. This policy had led to returns for the likes of Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman and more. It has now been reported that another former Superstar...
Ex-WWE Manager Claims Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End Of WWE Tenure
On July 22nd 2022 Vince McMahon effectively relinquished his iron grip on WWE. The billionaire stepped down from his role as CEO, while he had already handed over creative control. Although McMahon retains shares in the company, his influence evaporated almost overnight. His departure came against a backdrop of a...
ECW Legend Claims He Was Responsible For The Best Match Of Goldberg’s Career
Despite his credibility as one of the top stars of the Monday Night Wars, Goldberg wasn’t exactly renowned as one of the all-time greats from an in-ring standpoint. His bouts were typically short in length, lasting just long enough to get their point across, and largely encompassed of a beatdown, comeback, and finishing sequence.
Austin Theory Shows Off His Brutal Workout
Current WWE Star Austin Theory has given fans a taste into his brutal workout routine during the latest episode of Celtic Warrior Workouts. Appearing on fellow WWE Superstar Sheamus’ popular YouTube show ‘Celtic Warrior Workouts’ former United States Champion Austin Theory would give fans a glimpse into the level of work required to maintain his phenomenal physique ‘all day, every day’.
Jim Cornette Brands Return Of Several Released WWE Stars As “Triple H’s Mistake”
Back in August Triple H re-signed Hit Row and they made their return to WWE and Friday Night SmackDown, ten months after being released by the company. The group had previously proved popular in NXT and big things were expected when they were drafted to SmackDown. However, they were released shortly after their call-up and never really given an opportunity to shine.
WWE Clash At The Castle Attains Impressive Live Gate Figures
WWE Clash at the Castle was the first major WWE event to be held in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992. On that occasion, Bret Hart was defeated in the main event by the British Bulldog in a match that has gone down in history. In the days after the...
Backstage “Trepidation” Surrounding WWE Crown Jewel 2022 After Report Of “Imminent Attack”
As WWE Crown Jewel moves ever closer, so does the backstage tension around the event. Or so says a new report. On November 1st it was reported that Saudi Arabia – the home of WWE Crown Jewel – had shared knowledge of an “imminent attack” from Iran with the United States. The report added that the United States, Saudi Arabia and it’s neighbours had “raised the level of alert for their military forces.”
Malakai Black Appears On AEW Dynamite Amidst Wrestling Hiatus
Malakai Black wrestled what appeared to be his final AEW match at All Out, teaming with House of Black allies Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a loss to Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro. He was subsequently granted what was described as his conditional release from the company. Given the...
Bayley Breaks Character To Congratulate NXT Star On Return From Injury
After suffering a serious injury and being sidelined for nearly a year, Odyssey Jones returned to WWE NXT on Tuesday night. Jones’ injury would be ruptured patellar tendon that would see him out from January of this year all the way until now in late October. Jones already made...
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford TV Series Coming To Hulu
There are many famed couples from WWE’s past and present, but arguably none are currently more loved than Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. Officially tying the knot in June 2018, Belair and Ford are the definition of ‘couple goals’, constantly shown providing support for the other and touting each other’s successes.
Speculation Killer On Mysterious Bray Wyatt Woman Who Appeared On SmackDown
The story arc of Bray Wyatt has made for intriguing television over the past few weeks, stemming from his Extreme Rules comeback. Friday Night SmackDown’s October 28 broadcast, for example, featured the former Fiend interrupted by Uncle Howdy, a mysterious figure who has some uncanny resemblances to Wyatt’s uncle Barry Windham.
Paul Heyman Pitched Logan Paul WWE Run To Vince McMahon Back In 2019/2020
At WWE Crown Jewel on November 5th, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul. While the YouTube sensation has only had two matches in his WWE run to date, his sheer star power outside of the squared circle quickly propelled him to the top of the card.
Tony Khan Gives The Latest On Adam Page, Reflects On His Injury
It was the October 18 AEW Dynamite episode when ‘Hangman’ Adam Page went down with a concussion, suffered upon taking a Lariat from Jon Moxley in their AEW World Championship match. Page was subsequently stretchered from ringside with the match ruled in favour of Moxley. Luckily, the one-time...
Stephanie McMahon Gives First Look At Crown Jewel Stage (PHOTO)
As of this writing, WWE Crown Jewel is mere hours away, scheduled to begin at 12pm EST (4pm GMT for those in the United Kingdom), with a pre-show beginning one hour beforehand. A card of currently eight matches will see proceedings conclude in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.
Triple H Preparing Kevin Owens-Esque Main Roster Debut For Top NXT Star
Debuting on the main roster in May 2015, then-NXT Champion Kevin Owens made one of the biggest impacts of any NXT call-up. ‘The Prizefighter’ appeared to be answering John Cena’s United States Championship open challenge, instead laying him out and subsequently defeating Cena at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.
Bodhi Hayward Reveals The Reason Behind WWE Release
Formerly under the ring name of Bodhi Hayward in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Brady Booker spoke about his exit from the company and expressed his views on his future. Booker made his debut on WWE Television as Hayward earlier this year in January. During a months-long stint, he would be featured in the Chase U faction with Andre Chase. However, WWE would end up releasing Booker, as well as several other NXT acts, on November 1.
