Georgia State

The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing

Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama, Georgia lead the way in the 2023 recruiting rankings

The calendar turns to the month of November which means we are just over a month away from the early signing period in mid-December. While there is still a month of football games left on the regular season slate, coaches and support staff are looking to make waves on the recruiting trail. Some classes need a few spots filled, while others have a lot of work to do in the coming months. With Nov. 1 now upon us, we look at the updated 2023 recruiting rankings in the SEC according to 247Sports composite team rankings. Alabama Crimson Tide Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Overall Ranking:...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama

Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six

The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Week 10 picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero

Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

