Read full article on original website
Related
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Auburn Player Transferring Following Bryan Harsin's Firing
Auburn wide receiver Tar’Varish Dawson has entered the transfer portal after the firing of head coach Bryan Harsin earlier this week. Dawson, who was recruited by Harsin as a member of the 2021 class, is the second wide receiver to announce his transfer decision as a result of this move — joining junior Ze’Vian Capers.
Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job
Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
Alabama, Georgia lead the way in the 2023 recruiting rankings
The calendar turns to the month of November which means we are just over a month away from the early signing period in mid-December. While there is still a month of football games left on the regular season slate, coaches and support staff are looking to make waves on the recruiting trail. Some classes need a few spots filled, while others have a lot of work to do in the coming months. With Nov. 1 now upon us, we look at the updated 2023 recruiting rankings in the SEC according to 247Sports composite team rankings. Alabama Crimson Tide Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports Overall Ranking:...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Largemouth Bass Ever Caught in Alabama
Alabama is a southern state with 1500 miles of rivers and lakes, including the Mobile River and the Tennessee River. These waterways have determined the course of much of Alabam’s history and development, as they have become valuable sources of income for shipping, fishing, aquaculture, and tourism industries. The largemouth bass is also the official state freshwater fish of Alabama.
College Football Upset Watch for Week 10: Rocky Start to November for ACC Contenders?
Just because these five college football teams are favored, it doesn't mean they are guaranteed to win in Week 10.
Is Saraland’s eligibility for AHSAA football playoffs at stake in current court case?
The immediate eligibility of the Saraland football team for the Class 6A playoffs later this week was one of several issues hanging in the balance Tuesday morning at a preliminary hearing in the case of the Saraland City Board of Education vs. a Baldwin County man. In emails sent to...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit explains LSU as College Football Playoff rankings team to watch outside of top six
The LSU Tigers, who debuted at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, enter Saturday's matchup with Alabama, which ranked sixth and also sits at second in the SEC West — behind the Crimson Tide — with a 6-2 record (4-1 SEC). Though no two-loss team has ever made the Playoff, the Tigers are a team that could potentially shake up the standings and find themselves in the SEC Championship Game, according to Kirk Herbstreit.
Alabama Football: What CFB Playoff committee should and will do tonight
Knowing the only path to the Playoffs for Alabama Football is to win out, Crimson Tide fans are not anxious about the first Selection Committee ranking. When the release occurs Tuesday night, Alabama will be close enough to the top for now. There being little drama about the Alabama Crimson...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Tim Brando Rips SEC, Nick Saban for Not Suspending Burton
A video on social media appears to show the wide receiver hitting a woman after the loss to Tennessee.
Highlights from Tiger Talk with interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams
Auburn interim head coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is making his first appearance as head coach on Tiger Talk with Auburn broadcasters Andy Burcham and Brad Law. Williams found out Monday afternoon that he’d become the Tigers’ interim coach after the school parted with Bryan Harsin after 21 games and a 9-12 record.
Best games, possible upsets and most important players in November’s college football playoff race: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL USA -- On this bonus episode of The College Football Survivor Show for Apple Podcast subscribers, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah make predictions for the playoff race and the last month of the regular season. There are four weekends left before conference championship weekend in December, and Doug...
Picks for Tennessee-Georgia, and the playoff rankings that mattered most: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah dive right into a discussion of the first College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. What made Shehan and Doug the most angry?. Where was the committee right?. What mattered the most...
Kirby Smart reacts to first CFP rankings, reveals Georgia’s ‘ultimate goal’ this week
Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel had different feelings about the first set of CFP rankings on Tuesday night, but both coaches are moving forward in the same manner. It’s all about the next game, and what a contest this showdown figures to be. The CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols play...
Nick Saban, Alabama Land Commitment From Dual-Threat QB Julian Sayin
The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently in the midst of a six-year long run of unprecedented quarterback talent. Since 2016, the list of starting quarterbacks for Alabama includes Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and now Bryce Young. With all but Young, who many deem as the best ...
Week 10 picks are in for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero
Celebrated from coast to coast by sports fans, bag men, mafia kings and mathematicians, Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero is the greatest resource for college football shenanigans on the internet. This is the 13th season for Joe vs. the Pro and the Hero in its various forms. Joe is the reigning king of the picks, but we could only find a jester’s cap ‘n’ bells for him to wear.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
203K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0