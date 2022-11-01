Read full article on original website
WSAW
COP House closer to breaking ground in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Economic Development Committee approved the sale of a lot Tuesday where the Wausau Police Department can break ground to build a safe haven for one of the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods. They got a grant from the state in July to create a...
thecitypages.com
Wausau leaf collection hits snag, frustrating residents
Wausau leaf collection this year has hit some delays, city leaders say — but for some the delay wasn’t long enough. City workers are working their way through the second phase of leaf collection — trouble with equipment such as the leaf bailer delayed the schedule, city officials say. City crews have completed most of the east side.
WSAW
Gov. Evers approves WIS 107 improvements in Lincoln County
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers has signed a $1.1 million contract to improve WIS 107, between Swede Road and Lincoln County S, in the towns of Bradley, Merrill and Rock Falls. The project is scheduled to begin in June 2023. Work includes replacing the culvert pipes, repaving the roadway...
WSAW
Elves needed to adopt a resident at NCHC this Holiday Season
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Volunteers are needed to help brighten the holiday for someone who may not normally receive a Christmas present. North Central Health Care provides over 500 gifts each year to the nursing home residents in Mount View Care Center, Pine Crest and to clients being served in one of our many behavioral or mental health programs.
WSAW
Wausau police are working overtime to cover patrol
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The state is experiencing the lowest level of law enforcement staffing this year compared to the last decade according to the Department of Justice. Wausau is no exception. Our staffing levels, even though on paper they look like they are good, we’re struggling,” said Chief Ben Bliven, Wausau Police Department.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Police Receive Grant for City’s First “COP House”
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Police Department is working on plans for a new approach to community outreach in the Hawthorne Hills district. Lieutenant Jacob Chittum says they received a grant this summer to set up a “COP House,” or Community Oriented Policing House. He says it’s an approach that’s proven successful in places like Racine, Mount Pleasent, and St. Cloud, Minnesota which involves assigning officers to staff the house to provide community-oriented services.
WSAW
Aspirus downtown Wausau primary care clinic now open
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus’ downtown Wausau location clinic is now open. It is located at 902 N 3rd Street and is home to 10 primary care providers. “The new Aspirus Clinic on 3rd Street completes our vision for a cutting-edge downtown health and wellness campus,” said Matthew Heywood, president and chief executive officer of Aspirus. “Aspirus is proud to offer Wausau-area residents a centrally-located clinic in the heart of Wausau’s downtown.”
cwbradio.com
Central Wisconsin Pizza Maker Recalling Some Frozen Pizzas
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) A Central Wisconsin Pizza maker is recalling some frozen pizzas sold in Wausau and Merrill. Stoney Acres Pizza Farms says their Sauce Squash and Ramona the Pesto frozen pizzas sold at Downtown Grocery in Wausau and Sawmill Brewing and Golden Harvest in Merrill were produced without the benefit of inspection, according to a release from the department of ag, trade, and consumer protection.
onfocus.news
New 4-Way Stop Implemented Near Marshfield Middle School
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – There is a new 4-way stop at 8th Street and Palmetto Avenue, near Marshfield Middle School. Previously, there were stop signs on 8th but not Palmetto. This intersection has been the subject of concern for drivers, especially during busy school pickup and drop-off times. Wisconsin...
wearegreenbay.com
Central Wisconsin family farm issues Class I recall of frozen pizzas
ATHENS, Wis. (WFRV) – A family farm in central Wisconsin has issued a Class I recall of frozen pizzas sold at retail stores in the state. According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection, Stoney Acres Farm in Athens, issued the recall on products purchased on or after October 11.
waupacanow.com
Festive Foods reopens
Festive Foods will start producing deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas this week after four months of new construction, remodeling and refitting production equipment. On June 13, approximately half of their facility burned down. The surviving half of the building was built with steel and this is where Festive Foods has refitted their production lines. The area where the burned-down section used to exist will later be used for employee parking.
NCHC’s Adult Day Service to move to former Clubhouse site in Wausau
A month after shutting down the Community Corner Clubhouse, North Central Health Care will move its Adult Day Service program to the facility in Wausau. The ADS program will move to its new location at 811 N. Third Ave. on Nov. 15, Mort McBain, the interim executive director of NCHC, told the Marathon County Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday.
stevenspoint.news
The Park in their Heart
STEVENS POINT – On Oct. 29, the Friends of Emerson Park announced a new major award while breaking ground on the park’s new playground. In January 2017, Friends of Emerson Park was created to obtain and repurpose the grounds of the former Emerson School. Final demolition of the school buildings occurred in 2002, but the land has sat vacant since that time.
WSAW
Inflation affecting Marathon County food pantries
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In spite of inflation, both the Salvation Army and the Neighbors’ Place in Wausau are keeping up with increased food needs, but the extra stores are getting smaller. “We’ve seen a jump in requests for food for the most part, especially with our food pantry,...
wxpr.org
Molly’s Rock: The haunted boulder of Sugar Camp
Molly’s Rock. Ask anyone who’s lived in the Sugar Camp area for a long time, and they can point you to its location. A large boulder and roadside landmark, the geological feature dubbed “Molly’s Rock,” sat at the corner of Hunter Haven and Pine Lake Road just north of Rhinelander.
thecitypages.com
A Wausau resident is back with a new store: Big Beauty Boutique
A Sylvester Stallone character famous for boxing once said life is not about how hard you can get hit, but about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. Here in Wausau, Elisia Doonan is a resident who embodies this outlook with her work and latest business endeavor: Big Beauty Boutique.
WJFW-TV
Medford police looking for individuals involved in a donation scam
MEDFORD (WJFW) - An investigation in Medford is underway after a few individuals allegedly scammed people of money during their 'Spooky Path' event over the weekend. According to the Medford Chamber of Commerce, the individuals positioned themselves in a blind spot to the Medford Chamber and they stopped cars to ask them for a "donation" for the Spooky Path.
WSAW
Caregiver resource event to be held Nov. 15 in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - People who provide care for adult relatives or children with special needs are encouraged to attend the Caregiver Roadmap Resource Event. It will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15 at the Aging & Disability Resource Center. It’s located at 1519 Water St. in Stevens Point.
WSAW
Rhinelander Hodags voted ‘Best mascot in America’
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s official! The Hodags have been voted the best mascot in America, all thanks to you and your votes. Rhinelander High School was in the final round for the best sports mascot in America competition. It was the only Wisconsin High School mascot in the...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Man Appears in Marathon County Court for Damaging Fiber-Optic Cables
A Wausau man arrested after intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables appeared in Marathon County Court. The cables provided internet and telecommunications in downtown Wausau. This created a Spectrum cable outage back in August in Wausau. The man responsible was identified as George Wood. Wood appeared in Marathon County Court on Monday for the incident.
