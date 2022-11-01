Read full article on original website
Moon seed sapling planted in Grand Island Arboretum
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Stuart Roosa was an astronaut who carried five tree seeds on the Apollo 14 mission. He brought those seeds back to Earth after he orbited the moon with them, and they became known as moon trees. The first tree was planted in 1977. The Grand...
Dept. of Economic Development talks Economic Recovery Act during town halls
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is traveling through cities in Nebraska holding town halls to talk financial issues facing rural communities. “Today our team is traveling across Nebraska talking to communities that were hit hard by COVID. Our legislature allocated dollars to reinvest into...
New facility in Hastings will produce renewable diesel using beef fat
HASTINGS, Neb. — Two companies are working together to create biodiesel here in the state. Heartwell Renewables, a partnership between The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill, hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday for its new renewable diesel processing facility in Hastings. Four years ago, the city was...
CHI Health St. Francis welcomes first-ever midwife
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — Central Nebraskans now have a new option for labor and delivery care thanks to the addition of a new medical service. From the start of her patient’s visit to the end, midwife Brandi Stein said one-to-one care during and after labor is critical. Behind...
New air carrier takes flight out of Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — Kearney's new air carrier took off Tuesday. Denver Air Connection will operate 50 passenger regional jets with 12 non-stop, round-trip flights per week to Denver International Airport. They were picked by the U.S. Department of Transportation to be Kearney Regional Airport's essential air service provider in...
UPDATE: Communities continue to support Bertrand family after major car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. — The community of Bertrand came together to support the Hansen family in May as their kids Carson and Lily were involved in a serious car crash. But now, more than six months later, they’ve continued to support the family, especially as they celebrate Carson’s 16th birthday this weekend.
Quick Bites: Orange Smoothie Bowls
KEARNEY, Neb. — Hy-Vee Dietitian Kaiti George shares how to make the perfect smoothie bowl. Dried or frozen blueberries, dried apricots, pumpkin seeds and chia seeds for topping. All You Do:. 1.Add mango, bananas and milk to a food processor or blender. Blend until smooth.
Kissinger WMA closed until further notice after whooping cranes were spotted
FAIRFIELD, Neb. — Two endangered birds have closed a Nebraska wildlife area. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said whooping cranes were found in the Kissinger Wildlife Management Area near Fairfield. Whooping cranes are endangered with a wild population of fewer than 600 birds. State and federal law say it...
Chicago man sentenced for Buffalo County fentanyl, cocaine bust
BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Chicago man who was found with bricks of fentanyl and cocaine inside his van in Buffalo County will spend several years in federal prison. Officials say Charlie Rea, 31, was sentenced to six years and three months in prison with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl, and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine.
Election officials prepare for higher number of write-in candidates
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — One week from now Nebraskans will go to the polls and results for some races may not be known on election night. The machine Hall County used to county ballots can process 300 a minute but any with a name written in are counted and sorted into a different tray.
NSP: Two arrested in separate incidents overnight
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Wednesday following separate incidents overnight. Officials said the first incident occurred in Lexington, when state troopers were contact by Lexington Police regarding a subject with an arrest warrant. That subject was believed to be in possession...
