Bogalusa, LA

WWL

Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
BOGALUSA, LA
KPLC TV

Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members

LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A BRPD unit was involved in an accident in Zachary on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid. The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Nelson Street just before 8:30 a.m. Photos and videos taken at the scene...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Dutchtown Tiger Mart sells $50,000 Powerball winning ticket

A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart Inc. on Hwy. 73 in Geismar. According to the Louisiana Lottery, the ticket was sold Nov. 2 at the Ascension Parish business. No one matched all six numbers so the jackpot will be an estimated $1.5 billion for the...
GEISMAR, LA
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
