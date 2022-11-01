Read full article on original website
Bogalusa High football team 'doesn't understand' forfeit that cancels Senior Night
BOGALUSA, La. — It’s been a back and forth between Bogalusa High School and Albany High School about where their Friday night football matchup should happen. “Our coaches and our kids work too hard, and it was also our senior night, so we were excited looking, forward to that,” Bogalusa High School Principal Dr. Eric Greely said.
Albany High School forfeits football game against Bogalusa after LHSAA cancels decision to relocate
Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week's football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's decision to keep Friday's game in Bogalusa.
Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
Albany forfeits game to Bogalusa High rather than play at Bogalusa's stadium
Albany high school has decided to forfeit its game against Bogalusa High rather than play at Bogalusa this weekend, WWL-TV reports. Albany wanted the LHSAA to move the game to a neutral site, citing safety concerns for its players and fans.
Barbe’s Landon Victorian commits to LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Barbe High School’s Landon Victorian is not only one of the top players in the state of Louisiana, but he’s one of the top players in the nation as a whole as he’s the 10th ranked player in the Class of 2024, and the second ranked starting pitcher according to Perfect Game, and on Wednesday he announced where he would be playing his college baseball.
These New Orleans area schools can earn a bye through 1st round of prep football playoffs
Destrehan earned itself something more than a district championship last week. The Wildcats, after their 48-7 victory over East St. John, might have also put themselves one round deeper in the playoffs. The four highest seeds in the four nonselect playoff brackets to be released by the LHSAA on Sunday...
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
For two families, a Southern education meant everything. Then came tragedy.
A 10-month examination by the LSU Cold Case Project provides a much clearer picture of one of the most troubling episodes in race relations in Baton Rouge. Claire Sullivan, Brittany Dunn, Shelly Kleinpeter, Annalise Vidrine, LSU Manship School News Service. Published: 8:37 AM CDT November 1, 2022. Updated: 8:37 AM...
BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A BRPD unit was involved in an accident in Zachary on Thursday (Nov. 3) morning, according to Zachary Police Chief, David McDavid. The crash reportedly happened at the intersection of 40th Street and Nelson Street just before 8:30 a.m. Photos and videos taken at the scene...
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food.
Brian Kelly Has Special Message For Nick Saban
LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke with the media on Monday to preview the big matchup with Alabama. Kelly surprisingly had a special message for Alabama head coach Nick Saban as he opened the media session. “It’s a big day as you know, it’s Nick Saban’s birthday, so I want...
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
Missing Texas teacher found in Louisiana, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
Louisiana schools still desperately need teachers, substitutes amid pandemic
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — There are 2,500 teacher openings in Louisiana, the state's education leaders said a earlier this year. It's a problem that became critical during the pandemic, and schools are still struggling to fill teaching positions across the country. Sean Taylor is a new teacher at...
LSU's Golden Girls keep tradition alive in Tiger Stadium: 'There's nothing better.'
Four notes is all it takes. With that iconic opening musical phrase, "Hold that Tiger" kicks off a slew of traditions on any given Saturday in Tiger Stadium. The Golden Girls are right in the middle of it all. They've been around since 1959. The experience of being a Golden...
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Hammond (Hammond, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened west on Louisiana 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road around 10:45 a.m. According to the authorities, the unidentified pedestrian was walking on the road with no streetlights when he was struck by a westbound vehicle.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
Dutchtown Tiger Mart sells $50,000 Powerball winning ticket
A $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at Dutchtown Tiger Mart Inc. on Hwy. 73 in Geismar. According to the Louisiana Lottery, the ticket was sold Nov. 2 at the Ascension Parish business. No one matched all six numbers so the jackpot will be an estimated $1.5 billion for the...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
