mytotalretail.com
How Retailers Are Leveraging Their Enterprise Architecture for Digital Transformation
Retailers continue to adapt to meet changing customer demands. Many of those changes are driven by technology. The pandemic has changed consumer buying habits, driving more shoppers online and forcing retailers to emulate their in-store shopping experience in a digital world. Now, customers expect more from their online shopping experience, and technology is also shaping the in-store experience.
aiexpress.io
Computer vision brings intelligence to retail tech
From entry to exit, the common time a client spends in a grocery retailer is about 41 minutes for one journey. However when checkout traces are lengthy and consumers spend time scouring cabinets for out-of-stock gadgets, that journey rapidly will get for much longer. Neither customers, who might rapidly lose persistence — nor retailers, who’re already coping with post-pandemic staffing shortages, provide chain disruptions and lowered foot site visitors, need that.
NEWSBTC
ZoidPay Announces the Launch of ZETA, the First On-Demand Metaverse
Press Release: ZoidPay, the leading provider of go-to open architecture for building the next generation of Web 3.0 Financial Services, has announced the launch of ZETA, the first on-demand Metaverse. 1st Nov 2022, Bucharest, Romania — As part of its commitment to democratize access to the next generation of Web...
mytotalretail.com
Reimagining E-Commerce
Growing and capturing an online audience for your e-commerce business is more difficult than ever. Competition is fierce and consumers have seemingly unlimited choice. To build a clientele that comes back time and time again, e-commerce sites need to stand out. Visual experiences that delight customers can help do this and take shopping beyond the point and click.
blockchainmagazine.net
Top Eight Technology Companies Have Extensive Metaverse Plans
Whether it’s gaming software, cloud computing, semiconductor chips, virtual reality (VR) headsets, or non-fungible tokens, the metaverse is the most exciting place for large businesses to use technology to expand their reach. Mark Zuckerberg is still pushing Meta into the virtual world in 2022 and beyond, and big companies are thinking about working together with the platform to reach more people worldwide. Some well-known companies have weak ties to the brand, but those with big goals and many partnerships with the metaverse in many areas will likely impact society the most. Find out about the metaverse plans of some of the most ambitious tech companies, like Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Unity, and Roblox.
thefastmode.com
Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
salestechstar.com
James and James Fulfilment, Launch an Update for Their Award Winning ControlPort Software
Established in 2010, James and James Fulfilment is a UK based eCommerce fulfilment service that is committed to doing things differently, creating change for the better, and delivering fast results. They have now launched their fulfilment software roadmap and updates for ControlPort, their award winning innovative technology that has been...
daystech.org
NOVOMATIC Africa’s new office and VR Showroom – European Gaming Industry News
The Federal Inland Revenue Service of Nigeria (FIRS) has signed an settlement with UK based mostly Fintech firm E-Technologies Global Limited, to assist it modernise its tax assortment system for the digital age. The challenge is the primary of its sort the place a pioneering method to tax assortment, enforcement...
salestechstar.com
Vee24 Virtual Boutique Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Vee24’s Virtual Boutique to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies. Vee24, the leader in person-to-person digital customer experience solutions, announced the availability of their Virtual Boutique in the Microsoft...
TechRadar
What ancient advice can teach us about AI
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is everywhere. Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant have become indispensable to millions of users. Tesla Autopilot has the potential to change driving forever. And IBM Watson took a new job providing big data solutions to corporations after its first job was in jeopardy. Those are just the...
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions and Samsung SDS Bring the Full Power of o9’s Digital Brain Platform to a Wider Range of Users Through an Enhanced Mobile Experience
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that it, in partnership with Samsung SDS, is bringing the full power of o9’s Digital Brain platform to a wider range of users through an enhanced mobile experience now called Nexprime SCM Mobile. Nexprime SCM Mobile takes the Digital Brain beyond the traditional desktop experience by offering users a plug-in application that is fully configured specifically for smartphone and tablet displays and integrates all available datasets and best-in-breed functionalities within the platform.
mytotalretail.com
What’s Next for Retail in the Metaverse
After decades of preparing for virtual and augmented reality to become mainstream, miniaturized wearable displays and more powerful microchips have combined with sophisticated software to give birth to the metaverse — a persistent digital space linked to the real world, connecting multiple virtual experiences developed by separate creators. And as is often the case, the retail industry has become fertile ground for brands that want to engage customers in fresh new ways.
Boston-based quantum computer QuEra joins Amazon's cloud for public access
OAKLAND, Calif., Nov 1 (Reuters) - Quantum computer startup QuEra, born from researchers at Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said on Tuesday its computer is now accessible to the public through Amazon.com (AMZN.O) cloud's quantum computer service Braket.
mytotalretail.com
Disney+ Expands Into E-Commerce With Merchandise for Subscribers
Disney+ announced the launch of a new test that will allow subscribers to shop exclusive merchandise from brands including Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar directly from the detail pages of select movies, series and shorts on the streaming service. The shop will be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. with users who have been verified to be age 18 or older, the company says. The shopping experience involves having Disney+ subscribers hold up their phone to the TV screen to scan the QR code in order to view and purchase the exclusive merchandise. Alternatively, they’ll be able to visit a special URL — shopDisney.com/DisneyPlusSpecialAccess — if they want a more traditional online shopping experience.
aiexpress.io
Wi-Fi 6 and cellular are powering a hyper-connected future
Wi-Fi 6 is maturing into a brand new position that’s complementary to LTE-M and 5G connectivity, based on a brand new whitepaper from Quectel Wireless Solutions. The brand new paper, titled ‘Why Wi-Fi 6 goes hand-in-hand with mobile to allow the hyper-connected enterprise future’ reveals that Wi-Fi 6 now has functions throughout indoor functions similar to stadiums, giant venues, workplaces and lodges, and it’s also getting used outside within the automotive business to allow functions together with monitoring, upkeep and infotainment to allow larger personalization of car options. The paper additionally reveals that Wi-Fi 6 is already dominating Wi-Fi shipments.
cxmtoday.com
Salesforce Contact Center Brings AI And Automation To Customers
85% of customers expect consistent interactions with businesses — and service sits squarely at the center of the customer experience. Salesforce has rolled out new technology that gives companies the contact center solution they need right now. Bringing together a comprehensive set of tools, Salesforce Contact Center now efficiently transforms and scales contact centers into a hub of automated, intelligent, and real-time customer service.
daystech.org
OpenAI will give roughly 10 AI startups $1M each and early access to its systems • TechCrunch
Called Converge, the cohort might be financed by the OpenAI Startup Fund, OpenAI says. The $100 million entrepreneurial tranche was introduced final May and was backed by Microsoft and different companions. The 10 or so founders chosen for Converge will obtain $1 million every and admission to 5 weeks of workplace hours, workshops and occasions with OpenAI workers, in addition to early entry to OpenAI fashions and “programming tailored to AI companies.”
bitcoinist.com
Blockchain Gaming Giant Releases Its Utility-Centric Cryptocurrency Token
[Hong Kong] October 25, 2022 – Catheon Gaming, the leading blockchain video gaming giant, is excited to announce the release of its cryptocurrency token, $CATHEON. The $CATHEON token is a universal governance and utility token that will underpin the entire Catheon Gaming ecosystem, which serves players the most comprehensive and exhilarating web3 gaming experience to date.
cryptoslate.com
Riddle&Code ignites the fourth industrial revolution by easily onboarding any machine onto Web3
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Vienna, Austria, 2nd November, 2022, Chainwire — Riddle&Code, one of Austria’s fastest-growing startups, has established a new path of digitalization for...
daystech.org
Applied AI: The Critical Importance of Recommender Engines and Smart Avatars
Applied AI: The Critical Importance of Recommender Engines and Smart Avatars. Recommender engines are good techniques that study present and potential clients and supply suggestions based mostly on what the system learns. Simultaneously, the metaverse is being positioned as the subsequent iteration of the online — the 3D net — promising net interfaces which are much less information-focused and extra humanlike. The interplay will likely be centered on speaking with the consumer, not simply presenting them with monolithic quantities of data.
