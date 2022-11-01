Whether it’s gaming software, cloud computing, semiconductor chips, virtual reality (VR) headsets, or non-fungible tokens, the metaverse is the most exciting place for large businesses to use technology to expand their reach. Mark Zuckerberg is still pushing Meta into the virtual world in 2022 and beyond, and big companies are thinking about working together with the platform to reach more people worldwide. Some well-known companies have weak ties to the brand, but those with big goals and many partnerships with the metaverse in many areas will likely impact society the most. Find out about the metaverse plans of some of the most ambitious tech companies, like Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Unity, and Roblox.

