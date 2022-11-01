Read full article on original website
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Golf cart crash suspect pointed weapon at officers on Halloween: police
A man was arrested after wrecking a golf cart and pointing a pistol at an officer in Gallatin.
75-Year-Old Woman Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Williamson County (Williamson County, TN)
Investigators responded to a pursuit that resulted in a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. According to the reports, deputies tried to pull over two Memphis teens driving a Mustang. An 18-year-old driver Deontae Holmes made an illegal right turn at a red light on I-840. Holmes sped away when the deputies tried to approach his car.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Springfield (Springfield, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Springfield. This crash involved Memorial Boulevard and Volkswagen SUV. The accident happened at the intersection of Bill Jones Industrial Drive.
UPDATED: More Details on Smyrna Man Convicted for 2020 Rape on Florence Road in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) - UPDATED - We have more details on the conviction of a 41-year-old Smyrna, TN man who was found guilty on multiple rape charges late last month. Ilaz Neziri was arrested under a sealed indictment stemming from a case that was investigated by the Murfreesboro Police Special Victims Unit in 2020. According to the original arrest report filed by former MPD Detective Tommy Roberts, who now works for the MTSU Police Department, Neziri was at a house party on Florence Road where he was accused of raping a woman.
Dash camera video shows 65-year-old suspect leading Dickson County deputies on 2-hour chase
A 65-year-old man from New York will be charged with a slew of crimes after leading Dickson County deputies and Ashland City police officers on a nearly two hour chase before crashing into a ditch Wednesday morning.
MNPD searching for theft, burglary suspect
Gallatin Police searching for vandalism suspect
Gallatin Police is searching for a woman who is accused of vandalism at a residence. Gallatin Police is searching for a woman who is accused of vandalism at a residence. 2 Gives Back: MNPD alternative police response team. It’s a new program with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department designed to...
Second person arrested for death of Smyrna gas station clerk
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A second person was arrested in connection with the death of a Smyrna gas station clerk on Aug. 30. Kathryn Taylor of Williamson County was officially charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first degree murder of Nicholas Patterson in the Twice Daily Shell Station homicide, according to the Town of Smyrna.
1 dead after shooting involving Mt. Juliet officer
An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a traffic stop late Wednesday night. 1 dead after shooting involving Mt. Juliet officer. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following...
SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
Vintage cars, dealership damaged in Cheatham County
An auto dealer woke up to find his business damaged and two of his prized vintage Chevy Camaros totaled after an incident that started in Southern Kentucky and made its way into Middle Tennessee overnight.
Metro police: Teenager charged in connection with robbery, pursuit
Detectives took a teenager into custody Tuesday night following an armed robbery that turned into a police pursuit in South Nashville last month.
Officer injured during police pursuit in Memphis
Metro police searching for vehicle involved in October hit-and-run crash
Metro police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash last month. Metro police searching for vehicle involved in October …. Metro police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash last month. Man found with...
Man wanted in Nashville for targeted shooting at Antioch convenience store arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The man wanted for the targeted murder at an Antioch convenience store in July has been arrested. Metro Police report 21-year-old Markarion Cole who was wanted in Nashville for the murder of 23-year-old Kentrail Williams is now in custody in Kane County, Illinois. Authorities in...
3-year-old girl hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself, officials say
ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) — A three-year-old girl has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after accidentally shooting herself Thursday afternoon in Algood. Algood city officials said the “accidental, self-inflicted” shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. near Algood Elementary and Algood Middle School. The child’s parents were home at the time of the shooting, officials said, but it’s unclear yet whether they will face charges. It’s unknown how the child got ahold of the gun.
1 killed in crash involving THP vehicle in Springfield
One person was killed in a crash involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle in Springfield Tuesday morning.
Teen boy facing robbery charge after Nashville carjacking
A teenager was taken into custody Tuesday night after being accused of carjacking a pizza delivery man outside of a Nashville apartment.
Endangered Child Alert for teen in Wilson Co.
Endangered Child Alert for teen in Wilson Co. Endangered Child Alert for teen in Wilson Co. Endangered Child Alert for teen in Wilson Co. Deer crashes, removal costing Hendersonville thousands. Deer crashes, removal costing Hendersonville thousands. TN bus driver arrested on drug charges. TN bus driver arrested on drug charges.
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office continues search for 19-year-old missing woman
The search continues for a missing 19-year-old woman who authorities said went missing Sunday night in Mt. Juliet.
