(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) - UPDATED - We have more details on the conviction of a 41-year-old Smyrna, TN man who was found guilty on multiple rape charges late last month. Ilaz Neziri was arrested under a sealed indictment stemming from a case that was investigated by the Murfreesboro Police Special Victims Unit in 2020. According to the original arrest report filed by former MPD Detective Tommy Roberts, who now works for the MTSU Police Department, Neziri was at a house party on Florence Road where he was accused of raping a woman.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO