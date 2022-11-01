ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnsradio.com

UPDATED: More Details on Smyrna Man Convicted for 2020 Rape on Florence Road in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) - UPDATED - We have more details on the conviction of a 41-year-old Smyrna, TN man who was found guilty on multiple rape charges late last month. Ilaz Neziri was arrested under a sealed indictment stemming from a case that was investigated by the Murfreesboro Police Special Victims Unit in 2020. According to the original arrest report filed by former MPD Detective Tommy Roberts, who now works for the MTSU Police Department, Neziri was at a house party on Florence Road where he was accused of raping a woman.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

MNPD searching for theft, burglary suspect

A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night. Middle School student charged after making online …. A student at Cameron Prep Middle School has been charged after making an online threat. Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County …. A family is leaning...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gallatin Police searching for vandalism suspect

Gallatin Police is searching for a woman who is accused of vandalism at a residence. Gallatin Police is searching for a woman who is accused of vandalism at a residence. 2 Gives Back: MNPD alternative police response team. It’s a new program with the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department designed to...
GALLATIN, TN
fox17.com

Second person arrested for death of Smyrna gas station clerk

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A second person was arrested in connection with the death of a Smyrna gas station clerk on Aug. 30. Kathryn Taylor of Williamson County was officially charged with attempted aggravated robbery and first degree murder of Nicholas Patterson in the Twice Daily Shell Station homicide, according to the Town of Smyrna.
SMYRNA, TN
WKRN

1 dead after shooting involving Mt. Juliet officer

An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following a traffic stop late Wednesday night. 1 dead after shooting involving Mt. Juliet officer. An investigation is underway after a passenger was reportedly shot and killed by a Mt. Juliet officer following...
MOUNT JULIET, TN
wgnsradio.com

SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
WKRN

Officer injured during police pursuit in Memphis

A man has died following a crash on Dickerson Pike Wednesday night. Middle School student charged after making online …. A student at Cameron Prep Middle School has been charged after making an online threat. Parents lean on faith during day 4 of Wilson County …. A family is leaning...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Metro police searching for vehicle involved in October hit-and-run crash

Metro police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash last month. Metro police searching for vehicle involved in October …. Metro police are asking for the public's help in locating the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash last month. Man found with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

3-year-old girl hospitalized after accidentally shooting herself, officials say

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) — A three-year-old girl has been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after accidentally shooting herself Thursday afternoon in Algood. Algood city officials said the “accidental, self-inflicted” shooting happened at about 12:45 p.m. near Algood Elementary and Algood Middle School. The child’s parents were home at the time of the shooting, officials said, but it’s unclear yet whether they will face charges. It’s unknown how the child got ahold of the gun.
ALGOOD, TN
WKRN

Endangered Child Alert for teen in Wilson Co.

Endangered Child Alert for teen in Wilson Co. Endangered Child Alert for teen in Wilson Co. Endangered Child Alert for teen in Wilson Co. Deer crashes, removal costing Hendersonville thousands. Deer crashes, removal costing Hendersonville thousands. TN bus driver arrested on drug charges. TN bus driver arrested on drug charges.
WILSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy