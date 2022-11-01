ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, MI

The Oakland Press

Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County

I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Stretch of Lansing Avenue in Jackson to close for tree removal

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A tree removal project will shut down a busy street in Jackson Wednesday. Lansing Avenue will be closed between Ganson and North streets all day as crews remove four dead trees. The city said the closure is needed to remove the trees that pose “a significant risk to utilities, drives, pedestrians and homes.”
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County road closures on I-94

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Lane and ramp closures are expected to impact traffic on Westbound I-94 from Elm Road to US-127 for maintenance. The following lane and ramp closures are expected to be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:. Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing...
WILX-TV

Michigan gas prices rise overnight

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
NOVI, MI
WILX-TV

Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles. According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Next phase of rebuilding US-127 begins just south of Mason

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing both the northbound US-127 ramp at Kipp Road and the southbound US-127ramp to Barnes Road. These closures are part of the MDOT’s ongoing project to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement and to repair bridges along US-127....
MASON, MI
wlen.com

House Burns Down Tuesday Morning in Tecumseh

Tecumseh, MI – A house caught fire and collapsed in on itself early Tuesday morning in Tecumseh. Joe Tuckey, the City of Tecumseh Fire Chief, told WLEN News what happened…. Fire crews were on scene at the Allen Road home for about 5 hours…. Tune into our local and...
TECUMSEH, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man dies when hit by 2 cars outside Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. Rescue crews were called at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 2, for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
JACKSON, MI
WLNS

VA Clinic opens in Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s now easier for thousands of veterans in Livingston County to get needed medical services after a new VA Center opened up in Howell. “All of our staff have been with the VA for some time,” Deputy Associate Chief of Staff Sean Kesterson said. “So, yeah, it’s not our first […]
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

One dead after pedestrian struck by train

LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
LAPEER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

EB I-696 closed in Oakland County due to crash

Part of I-696 in Oakland County is closed Monday morning due to a car crash. As of 6:59 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, all lanes of eastbound I-696 are closed at Greenfield Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The freeway is reportedly closed due to a crash. Details...
The Oakland Press

Pontiac schools are going electric

Pontiac schools will be adding to their bus fleet next year with the help of the Environmental Protection Agency. As part of their Clean Bus Program, Pontiac will receive $9.75 million to purchase 25 electric buses. “We want to show our students and community the investment we have in their...
PONTIAC, MI

