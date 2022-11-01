Read full article on original website
The Oakland Press
Lengthy portion of I-75 closing in Oakland County
I-75 will be closed in both directions between I-696 and the I-75 business loop (Square Lake Road), beginning Friday night, Nov. 4. Currently, both directions of I-75 share the southbound lanes between I-696 and 13 Mile Road. After the weekend, northbound I-75 will be on its normal alignment with two lanes open in each direction, according to a release from the Michigan Department of Transportation.
I-75 closing near Monroe-Wayne counties border this weekend
I-75 will be closing near the border of Wayne and Monroe counties this week so crews can demolish a bridge.
WILX-TV
Stretch of Lansing Avenue in Jackson to close for tree removal
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A tree removal project will shut down a busy street in Jackson Wednesday. Lansing Avenue will be closed between Ganson and North streets all day as crews remove four dead trees. The city said the closure is needed to remove the trees that pose “a significant risk to utilities, drives, pedestrians and homes.”
WILX-TV
Jackson County road closures on I-94
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Lane and ramp closures are expected to impact traffic on Westbound I-94 from Elm Road to US-127 for maintenance. The following lane and ramp closures are expected to be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.:. Tuesday, Nov. 1 – Westbound I-94 lane closure at Lansing...
WILX-TV
Michigan gas prices rise overnight
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some gas stations in Mid-Michigan jumped up by nearly half a dollar since yesterday morning. According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are now 15 cents more than what they were a week ago with drivers paying an average of $4.13. This price is $0.04 less...
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
WILX-TV
Pedestrian dies after being struck by 2 vehicles in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 35-year-old man from Jackson died Wednesday after he was struck by two vehicles. According to authorities, it happened at about 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township. Police said the man was struck by a vehicle driven by a 40-year-old woman that was turning onto Ann Arbor Road from Munith Road and then by an eastbound vehicle driven by a 24-year-old woman.
WILX-TV
Next phase of rebuilding US-127 begins just south of Mason
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing both the northbound US-127 ramp at Kipp Road and the southbound US-127ramp to Barnes Road. These closures are part of the MDOT’s ongoing project to resurface 12.5 miles of pavement and to repair bridges along US-127....
Woman taken to hospital after crashing vehicle into Grand Blanc Township home
GRAND BLANC TWP., MI – Rian Meyer was shocked Thursday when she looked up and saw a vehicle driving toward her Grand Blanc Township home. The vehicle tore through a lot, ran over mailboxes and a fence in Meyer’s yard before turning and coming to rest after hitting her neighbor’s house.
wlen.com
House Burns Down Tuesday Morning in Tecumseh
Tecumseh, MI – A house caught fire and collapsed in on itself early Tuesday morning in Tecumseh. Joe Tuckey, the City of Tecumseh Fire Chief, told WLEN News what happened…. Fire crews were on scene at the Allen Road home for about 5 hours…. Tune into our local and...
‘We shouldn’t be forgotten’: Ypsilanti-area residents want DTE to restore sidewalks
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Jamie Saiberlich woke up to parts of the sidewalk outside her house in the Ypsilanti-area Sugarbrook neighborhood being torn up in early March. An email from DTE Energy that day explained the utility needed to upgrade pipes under her street and swap out natural gas meters.
Man dies when hit by 2 cars outside Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson man was killed Wednesday morning when he was hit by one car while he was in the roadway, then struck by another. Rescue crews were called at 7:13 a.m. Nov. 2, for a reported crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Ann Arbor and Munith roads in Leoni Township, according to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety.
VA Clinic opens in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s now easier for thousands of veterans in Livingston County to get needed medical services after a new VA Center opened up in Howell. “All of our staff have been with the VA for some time,” Deputy Associate Chief of Staff Sean Kesterson said. “So, yeah, it’s not our first […]
Attempt to kick yard sign in Lansing instantly backfires
A humorous video shows a yard sign being kicked, only to land perfectly back in place
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Council approves $120,000 grant for new lights
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There will be more money available to make East Lansing a safer place to walk at night. The City Council voted on Tuesday to allocate $120,000 to build new lights at several busy alleys by bars and parking ramps. One of the new places that...
One dead after pedestrian struck by train
LAPEER, MI — A pedestrian died after being struck by a train Wednesday morning in Lapeer, police said. The fatal crash was first reported at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, by engineers on an eastbound CN freight train. The Lapeer Police Department is leading the investigation with other responding...
ClickOnDetroit.com
EB I-696 closed in Oakland County due to crash
Part of I-696 in Oakland County is closed Monday morning due to a car crash. As of 6:59 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, all lanes of eastbound I-696 are closed at Greenfield Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The freeway is reportedly closed due to a crash. Details...
Lansing man dies in Ingham County Jail
Deputies said they found 55-year-old Dudley Lamont Riley in medical distress while checking on him Tuesday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Huron-Clinton Metroparks offers discount for residents who buy 2023 annual pass before January
You can purchase your 2023 Huron-Clinton Metroparks annual park pass right now. The parks system is offering a $5 discount on annual vehicle passes purchased by Dec. 31, 2022, to residents of the five counties they serve. The pass can be used at each of the 13 Metroparks across Southeast...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac schools are going electric
Pontiac schools will be adding to their bus fleet next year with the help of the Environmental Protection Agency. As part of their Clean Bus Program, Pontiac will receive $9.75 million to purchase 25 electric buses. “We want to show our students and community the investment we have in their...
