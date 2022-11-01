Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Commission Vacates One Road; Dissolved a Water & Sewer District and made Distributions from Petersdorf Trust
Here’s a recap of Tuesday’s Fremont County Commission meeting provided by the Commissioner’s Office after the meeting:. • Resolution No. 2022-22 was approved, pending the comment period and public hearing, titled “Vacation of an Unnamed Unconstructed Publicly Dedicated Road, Utility, and drainage easement in the Vasco Subdivision just north of Riverton.
wyo4news.com
Toss your pumpkins in the trash
LANDER, WYOMING — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking residents to properly dispose of pumpkins instead of leaving them out for wildlife to eat. While it may seem harmless to leave pumpkins out, it is in fact the opposite. For example, mule deer digestive systems cannot handle these unnatural foods which often leads to sick animals. In addition, this food source may attract scavenging animals from raccoons to bears.
wrrnetwork.com
Ivie gets nod as Coroner Following Death of Larry DeGraw
Tuesday was decision day for the Fremont County Commissioners to choose a new Coroner following the death last month of Larry DeGraw. Following interviews with three candidates submitted by the county’s Republican Central Committee, current Chief Deputy Coroner Erin Ivie was appointed to fill the vacancy. Ivie is also the unopposed candidate for the Coroner’s Office in next week’s General Election. The interim appointment will end January 3, 2023 after which the newly elected Coroner will be sworn into office.
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for October 24-31, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 24-31, 2022. Trinidad Johnson of Farson, WY, was arrested on October 25 on a warrant for allegedly driving under the influence and following to closely. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals...
oilcity.news
Trial begins for Natrona County man accused of shaking infant, inflicting traumatic brain injury
CASPER, Wyo. — The trial of a former Fremont County deputy sheriff accused of inflicting a traumatic brain injury on his infant foster child began Monday in Natrona County District Court. Jarrett Gage Vargas, 32, faces one count of aggravated child abuse and a lesser charge of child abuse...
wrrnetwork.com
Liquor License Transfer on tap at Riverton Council Meeting
The Riverton city council meets tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 1) in regular session The agenda includes consideration of a public defense services contract to provide a public defender in municipal court. Three individuals have applied for the position, including Bailey Lazzari, Janet Millard and James Whiting, In other business the planning commission’s parking quantity calculation presentation will be heard regarding parking requirements for the R-4 or multi family zone, as in apartment buildings. The year-end construction report from the public works department and the quarterly fiscal health report are also agenda items. There will also be a public hearing and consideration of a retail liquor license transfer of ownership and location for the Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse on South Broadway.
subletteexaminer.com
Hospital district prepares for demolition
MARBLETON – Demolition of the Public Health building on the hill across from the Pinedale Cemetery is planned to begin in mid-November, the Sublette County Hospital District (SCHD) reported at its Oct. 26 meeting in Marbleton. Removing the Public Health building, built in 1978, to provide space for the...
