The Riverton city council meets tonight (Tuesday, Nov. 1) in regular session The agenda includes consideration of a public defense services contract to provide a public defender in municipal court. Three individuals have applied for the position, including Bailey Lazzari, Janet Millard and James Whiting, In other business the planning commission’s parking quantity calculation presentation will be heard regarding parking requirements for the R-4 or multi family zone, as in apartment buildings. The year-end construction report from the public works department and the quarterly fiscal health report are also agenda items. There will also be a public hearing and consideration of a retail liquor license transfer of ownership and location for the Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse on South Broadway.

RIVERTON, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO