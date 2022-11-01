Read full article on original website
5 Nature day trips to take this fall in south Louisiana.peaceful prospectsLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Saints crush Raiders, dominating the game to win 24-0Tina Howell
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans turns spooky for Halloween
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is known for its scary stories and history and is known as one of the spookiest cities in America. Trick-or-treaters came out for a fright. “Last year more kids came out during the day, not at night, I was a little disappointed because they couldn’t get the full effect of Halloween.," one resident said.
NOLA.com
Latest step for Hubig’s Pies a good sign for those missing the beloved New Orleans treat
Among those yearning for the return of Hubig's Pies, any sign of progress on the journey back to their hungry hands is significant. And so it was that a simple job posting by Hubig’s Pies set off a fresh round of anticipation. Hubig’s is starting to staff up. That...
Halloween brings thousands of tourists and lots of money to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Halloween weekend is one of the city's busiest weekends with thousands excepted to celebrate the spooky festivities. Local businesses say it's a boom for the city. On Sunday, Bourbon Street was a sea of costumes and spooky festivities. Brianna Marie Alvis dressing up as a vampire...
Happy Halloween from the "Spice Girls" and WWLTV
NEW ORLEANS — The WWLTV Morning Show crew struts their stuff as the Spice Girls for a special Halloween music video. Happy Halloween!. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
WWL-TV
Leigha McNeil — Reporter
NEW ORLEANS — Leigha McNeil is an Emmy-nominated journalist born and raised in New Orleans. She grew up in New Orleans East with her parents and younger brother, but spent much of her time Uptown where she attended the Lusher Charter School. After graduating from high school, Leigha attended...
Louisiana Officials announce NOLA artist performing in 2022 Macy’s Day Parade
Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism announced that a Louisiana artist will participate in the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
NOLA.com
New Orleans gospel legend Raymond Anthony Myles' complex life subject of new documentary
Leo Sacks’ life changed when he walked into the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s Gospel Tent in 1982 and discovered the glorious force that was Raymond Anthony Myles. A “skeptical New York journalist” making his first trip to New Orleans on assignment for Billboard magazine, Sacks was...
Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event aims to stop violence
NEW ORLEANS — Setting up for this year’s Trunk-or-Treat at MLK Playground in Harvey is all about fun. “Just the anticipation of seeing kids playing and the smiles on their faces,” said Nekisha McGlothen. Those smiles are important, because to McGlothen, this community event is also personal,...
ladatanews.com
Urban League of Louisiana Receives Transformational Gift from Philanthropist Mackenzie Scott
NEW ORLEANS (October 31, 2022) – Today, the Urban League of Louisiana announced the largest gift in its 84-year history. Philanthropist and Author MacKenzie Scott donated $5.7 million to the Urban League of Louisiana, supporting the organization in its continued efforts to deliver impactful and sustainable racial equity work.
NOLA.com
Celebration in the Oaks tickets on sale for light spectacular in City Park
A New Orleans tradition that lights up the holidays returns in full fashion with tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks. New Orleans City Park twinkles and shines with more than a million lights along a 2.25-mile driving tour. A reimagined walking tour, plus options to see the Botanical Garden and hop on the Amusement Park's rides are also available.
NOLA energy assistance runs out as food pantries struggle to stay stocked
NEW ORLEANS — Making ends meet is getting even harder for families in New Orleans, and it's forcing folks to make tough decisions. Some nonprofits and organizations in New Orleans told us they're struggling. Betty Thomas has worked for Giving Hope Food Pantry in New Orleans East for 23...
neworleanslocal.com
City of Kenner’s Inaugural Food Truck Fest
The city of Kenner will host its inaugural Food Truck Fest on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. in Laketown near the Treasure Chest Casino. Join us for live music by Groovy 7 @ 11:30am and The Molly Ringwalds @ 3pm, as well as activities and of course food truck cuisine.
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
WAFB.com
Teen calls 911 from McDonald’s freezer, hears mom on the other line
NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) – A 16-year-old girl was working at a McDonald’s in New Orleans when she said an armed woman came into the restaurant and locked employees in the freezer. When Tenia Hill called 911 from the freezer, a comforting voice was on the other line –...
Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say
NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
Louisiana schools still desperately need teachers, substitutes amid pandemic
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — There are 2,500 teacher openings in Louisiana, the state's education leaders said a earlier this year. It's a problem that became critical during the pandemic, and schools are still struggling to fill teaching positions across the country. Sean Taylor is a new teacher at...
Curbside recycling returns to parts of New Orleans next week
NEW ORLEANS — Curbside recycling collection will resume for parts of New Orleans next week after more than a year of the service being suspended. Starting on Nov. 7, households in Service Area 2 and Service Area 3 will again be able to set carts out to participate in the program.
16-Year-Old Forced at Gunpoint Into a Freezer at Louisiana McDonald's
A terrifying event for Tenia Hill, a 16-year-old working at McDonald's.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Judge Laurie White announces her retirement: 'Enough is enough.'
Judge Laurie White, who has served on the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court bench for more than 15 years, announced her retirement Wednesday. “I’m retiring,” White said in court, “because enough is enough.”. Her announcement cuts short her current six-year term by about four years. Her last...
