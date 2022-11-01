ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWL

New Orleans turns spooky for Halloween

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is known for its scary stories and history and is known as one of the spookiest cities in America. Trick-or-treaters came out for a fright. “Last year more kids came out during the day, not at night, I was a little disappointed because they couldn’t get the full effect of Halloween.," one resident said.
WWL

Happy Halloween from the "Spice Girls" and WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS — The WWLTV Morning Show crew struts their stuff as the Spice Girls for a special Halloween music video. Happy Halloween!. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
WWL-TV

Leigha McNeil — Reporter

NEW ORLEANS — Leigha McNeil is an Emmy-nominated journalist born and raised in New Orleans. She grew up in New Orleans East with her parents and younger brother, but spent much of her time Uptown where she attended the Lusher Charter School. After graduating from high school, Leigha attended...
WWL

Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event aims to stop violence

NEW ORLEANS — Setting up for this year’s Trunk-or-Treat at MLK Playground in Harvey is all about fun. “Just the anticipation of seeing kids playing and the smiles on their faces,” said Nekisha McGlothen. Those smiles are important, because to McGlothen, this community event is also personal,...
NOLA.com

Celebration in the Oaks tickets on sale for light spectacular in City Park

A New Orleans tradition that lights up the holidays returns in full fashion with tickets on sale now for Celebration in the Oaks. New Orleans City Park twinkles and shines with more than a million lights along a 2.25-mile driving tour. A reimagined walking tour, plus options to see the Botanical Garden and hop on the Amusement Park's rides are also available.
neworleanslocal.com

City of Kenner’s Inaugural Food Truck Fest

The city of Kenner will host its inaugural Food Truck Fest on Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 pm. in Laketown near the Treasure Chest Casino. Join us for live music by Groovy 7 @ 11:30am and The Molly Ringwalds @ 3pm, as well as activities and of course food truck cuisine.
WWL

Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say

NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
WWL

WWL

