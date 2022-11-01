ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lupita Nyong’o is reportedly in her final negotiations to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

By Shirley Gómez
 2 days ago

Lupita Nyong’o is slowly becoming a horror genre regular. The Afro-Latina actress is reportedly in her final negotiations to star in A Quiet Place: Day One . The upcoming film is a spinoff based on 2018’s A Quiet Place and its 2021 sequel, A Quiet Place Part II.

Movie director Michael Sarnoski said on Twitter Lupita might be the one. “Finally get to share some exciting news about @Lupita_Nyongo,” he wrote.

According to Deadline , Sarnoski will direct and write the film, based on the previous movies by John Krasinski . Although the plot details are still under wraps, the publication informed Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt , who starred in both films, will not return for the spinoff.

A Quiet Place was a success, making over $340 million globally, and its sequel raised $297 million. The third installment is set to debut on March 8, 2024.

Meet Alex Livinalli: The Venezuelan actor co-starring in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Lupita Nyong’o reflects on the passing of Chadwick Boseman: Shares thoughts on recasting

Rihanna reportedly recorded two original songs for the soundtrack of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

She is also known for starring in the 2019 Jordan Peele’s film Us . Nyong’o currently stars in the second part of Black Panther , named Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , out November 11.

Parts of the plot are still under wraps, but according to HOLA! USA ’s sources the film centers around the battle of Wakanda vs. Talokan — bringing back the heroic cast from the first film on Team Wakanda ( Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Basset , and more) along with a new cast introduced from Kingdom Talokan (helmed by Alex Livinalli alongside Tenoch Huerta and Mitzi Mabel Cadena ).

