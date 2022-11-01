Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Bentley Continental GT Convertible Mulliner Riviera Collection Is Designed For The Yacht Club Crowd
Bentley owners likely own a yacht or two, so it comes as little surprise the company has introduced the nautical-themed Mulliner Riviera Collection. Designed to “celebrate the elegant world of the yachting industry,” the Mulliner Riviera Collection is based on the Continental GT Convertible and will be available exclusively through Bentley Monaco.
Mansory Reveals One-Off Ferrari 812 GTS Called Stallone Tempesta Nera
Ferrari is a brand that exudes class, elegance, and heritage. Mansory, on the other hand, is a tuner that seems determined to remove all of those elements from every car it touches. The German outfit has found immense success modifying the world's most exclusive cars, but we still can't quite understand how it has such a strong following. Whether the tuner is working on a Mercedes G-Class or trying to enhance a Ferrari, Mansory never holds anything back.
Road & Track
Watch a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Battle a GT4 MR on the Nürburgring
When two titans get together on the Nürburgring, everyone wins. At least, that's how we feel after watching a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Cayman GT4 modified by Manthey Racing battle it out on the Green Hell. The former is Porsche's first and only mid-engine RS car,...
conceptcarz.com
2022 Bentley Bentayga Odyssean Edition
Bentayga Odyssean Edition – the most sustainable Bentayga. • Bentayga Odyssean Edition combines hybrid powertrain with design and materials that look to Bentley's future. •Highly exclusive, limited to just 70 examples worldwide. •3.0 litre V6 Hybrid producing 462PS (456PS) with 700 Nm (516lb.ft) •New 18 kWh battery brings improved...
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Volkswagen Introduces 350-HP Jetta GLI At SEMA Show
The Volkswagen Jetta GLI is often overlooked by enthusiasts because it lacks visual drama. Sure, VW adds a few bits and pieces to make it look sportier, but you can't get around the fact that it's still a basic three-box sedan featuring the most generic design cues the German brand has to offer.
Top Speed
Drag Race: Lamborghini Urus Vs. Audi TT-RS, Porsche Cayman GT4, And Volkswagen Golf R
Mat Watson and his team from ‘Carwow’ pit four very different vehicles against each other on the drag strip. The mix included a Lamborghini Urus, a Porsche Cayman GT4, an Audi TT-RS, and a Volkswagen Golf R. With the difference in size, shape, weight, and engine capacities, the race is quite unpredictable.
Carscoops
1993 VW Golf “Rallye” Prototype Is A WRC Homologation Special That Never Reached Production
Volkswagen brought a number of concepts to SEMA 2022 but the one that caught our eye is the older of the bunch. The VW Golf MK3 “Rallye” is a forgotten hot hatch prototype developed in the early ’90s as a feasibility study for the automaker’s potential involvement in the WRC. The project was shelved but the concept of the homologation special exists and it’s fully functional.
MotorAuthority
Ringbrothers reveals a 1948 Chevy “super truck” called Enyo
Ringbrothers has returned to the SEMA show with a modified 1948 Chevrolet pickup truck that the Wisconsin company bills as its most extreme creation yet. That's a significant claim considering the same company has previously revealed a stunning 1972 AMC Javelin AMX with 1,100 hp on tap, as well as a 1969 Dodge Charger that took over 4,700 hours to complete.
3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022
The best luxury hybrid SUVs to buy used are the 2016 Tesla Model X, the 2016 Lexus RX 450h, and the 2015 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid. The post 3 Luxury Hybrid SUVs to Buy Used in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
2023 Ford Transit Trail revealed with Vanlife adventure in its sights
DEXTER, Mich. — Ford and its Ford Pro commercial vehicle business have unveiled the 2023 Transit Trail, a lifted, off-road-ish version of its Transit van. In addition to commercial uses, this is a platform with the #Vanlife crowd — both DIY and dealer-bought — squarely in its sights.
Top Speed
Can A Tuned Audi TT RS Keep Pace With A GT-R Godzilla And An AMG GTS In A Race?
A drag race between high-performance vehicles is bound to be interesting, but what happens when you throw in an unlikely adversary into the mix? YouTube channel Sam CarLegion has gathered a 2018 Nissan GT-R, Mercedes AMG GTS, and a seemingly overmatched but tuned Audi TT-RS to find out. All three are known to be amazing platforms for high-horsepower builds. The GT-R has shown it can destroy supercars like the Ferrari SF90 when horsepower is matched, and the Merc packs a twin-turbo V-8 from AMG. Regardless, the Audi TT has always been a pocket rocket capable of overachieving.
conceptcarz.com
2022 Toyota GR Corolla Rally Concept
Toyota Unveils Tremendously Cool GR Corolla Rally Concept. Toyota's Newest Member of the GR Sports Car Lineup on Display at SEMA, Wearing the Rally Look and Performance Equipment this Powerful All-Wheel-Drive Hot Hatch Deserves. The 2023 GR Corolla debuted earlier this year and gives North American driving enthusiasts the hot...
Outside Online
The Best Winter Tires for Trucks, SUVs, and Crossovers
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. If you live north of the Mason-Dixon Line, it’s time to put winter tires on your vehicle. Winter tires stay flexible in cold temperatures, wick water away from ice as you drive over it, and aggressively bite into snow, providing traction and safety when it’s cold out. Which ones are best? Through extensive testing in the worst possible conditions, I’ve found some clear winners.
Autoblog
Toyota hauls a load of trucks and SUVs to SEMA with an overlanding theme
"At Toyota, ‘Let’s Go Places’ isn’t just a tagline. It’s a driving force behind everything we do.” So says Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. In the case of this roundup of trucks and SUVs at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, "places" apparently means as far off the beaten path as you can get. There's a clear push into the burgeoning overlanding market, in which owners take their off-road vehicles and customize them with bits and pieces designed to let them operate as self-contained as possible. Think rooftop tents, luggage racks galore, big wheels and tires and even refrigerators and cooking kits.
Autoblog
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept gets upgrades for SEMA
Dodge is showing performance enthusiasts future-product hints in the lead up to the launch of the world’s first electrified muscle car. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, shown in a new Stryker Red exterior color, will once again use a respected gathering of automotive builders and tuners to offer a peek at the future of the Dodge brand.
Autoblog
2023 Volvo XC90 Review: Design that stands the test of time
Pros: Classy, clean, minimalist design; powerful PHEV powertrain available; robust standard safety and driver assistance suite. Cons: While we like the design, it’s due for an update; upgrading to PHEV is costly. The 2023 Volvo XC90 is a three-row, full-size SUV that we like for its tasteful design, comfortable...
Autoblog
Ram Revolution concept electric pickup reveal pushed back
We heard at the Detroit Auto Show that the Ram Revolution electric pickup truck concept was probably going to launch at the L.A. Auto Show. But it seems plans have changed. The brand announced on Twitter that it's actually going to be revealed about a month and a half later on January 5 at CES.
Autoblog
Mercedes-Benz 2023 EQE electric sedan pricing starts at $75K
Mercedes-Benz has announced pricing for its all-new electric midsizer. The two-wheel-drive 2023 EQE 350+ will start at $75,050 (including an $1,150 destination charge) with the range-topping EQE 500 4Matic checking in at $87,050 before additional options. The top-trim EQE 500 starts at $92,650 and while there probably won't be a ton more content to add at that level, we have no doubt Mercedes-Benz has enough add-ons that the EQE could easily push into six-figure territory before any potential dealer tomfoolery. Here's a breakdown:
