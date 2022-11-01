ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson doesn’t belong in the top four? ESPN’s Paul Finebaum reacts to College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night and Paul Finebaum has opinions. Boy, does Finebaum have opinions. The ESPN and SEC Network analyst is fired up about the CFP rankings, a relatively meaningless exercise at this point in the season but entertaining nonetheless. Finebaum is on-board with Tennessee checking in at No. 1 in the first CFP rankings, but he seriously questions much of the rest of the field. The ACC doesn’t deserve a spot so high (Clemson is in at fourth in the rankings) and the SEC, well, Finebaum says that unequivocally it is the best conference in...
Heather Dinich Ranks Her Top 4 College Football Teams

The initial 2022 College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight, but Heather Dinich and Paul Finebaum offered their predictions on the top four this morning. Dinich unveiled her foursome first: Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Michigan in that order. Those are the top four teams in the AP poll, though Georgia is ranked No. 1.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4

The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson open 1-4 in top 25

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Tennessee slotted at the No. 1 spot in the four-team field. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season with a win over Alabama already on their resume, the Volunteers sit in the top slot while making their debut in the CFP Rankings as the playoff opens its ninth season of existence.
College Football Playoff chair’s bizarre explanation for shocking Alabama, TCU decision

Not that it was not widely expected, but the Alabama Crimson Tide landing outside of the top four in the initial College Football Playoff rankings for the 2022 season was always going to be talked about. For one, Alabama football is no longer undefeated, unlike the teams inside the College Football Playoff picture right now. However, there are plenty of people scratching themselves over the fact that the CFP committee still had the Crimson Tide at No. 6 — higher than No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs, who are undefeated.
ESPN Computer Ranks Its 11 Most Likely Playoff Teams

We're nine weeks into the 2022 college football season and the number of real contenders for the College Football Playoff has diminished considerably. ESPN's Allstate Playoff Predictor computer model has reduced the field of likely playoff teams down to only 11. Those 11 teams have at least a 2-percent chance of making the Playoff come December.
College Football Playoff rankings: Committee chair Boo Corrigan explains spots for Michigan, Clemson and more

The College Football Playoff selection committee finally released its first rankings Tuesday, and they came with multiple controversial choices. Tennessee claimed the top overall spot — not a big surprise — but Clemson is all the way up at No. 4 with Michigan at No. 5, Alabama at No. 6 and TCU at No. 7. The placement of those four programs generated significant debate, as did the committee's selection of Ohio State at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3. After the rankings came out, committee chair Boo Corrigan spoke with reporters regarding all of those decisions and more; below is a transcript of his comments courtesy of ASAP Sports.
