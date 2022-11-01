Read full article on original website
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press
Herzog Calms Biden Administration Fear Over Possible Netanyahu Election Win
Officials in the Biden Administration expressed concern this week over the possibility that next month’s Israeli election could see Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu return to office. The officials were particularly concerned about the possibility that Religious Zionism chairperson and MK Bezalel Smotrich and his faction...
maritime-executive.com
Netanyahu Pledges to "Neutralize" Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to "neutralize" a newly-signed maritime border deal with Lebanon if he regains office in elections tomorrow. Israelis will be voting in an effective referendum on his candidacy for the fifth time in three years, and if he should win, his pledge to upend the deal casts uncertainty over the future of two offshore gas fields off the coast of Haifa.
Netanyahu thanks voters as rightwing bloc extends Israeli election lead
Prime minister Yair Lapid says nothing final until ‘last envelope is counted’ as Likud’s rightwing coalition partners see support surge
France 24
Netanyahu on cusp of election victory with far-right allies
Veteran Israeli politician Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on the cusp of returning to power Wednesday, with initial election results showing his alliance with the extreme right taking a narrow lead. With around 84 percent of the vote counted at 0755 GMT, according to the Central Elections Committee, Netanyahu could be set...
France 24
Netanyahu eyes return to power as Israel votes yet again
The longest-serving leader in Israeli history, the 73-year-old right-winger and security hawk is for the first time in years campaigning from the opposition. He is up against the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who last year manoeuvred a motley alliance of eight parties into a coalition that managed to oust Netanyahu from power.
Netanyahu pushes comeback bid in tight Israeli election race
JERUSALEM, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Israelis vote for the fifth time in four years on Tuesday in an election in which former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's comeback bid may depend on a far-right party whose leaders call for those deemed disloyal to Israel to be expelled.
Israel election 2022: Meet the far-right politician who could help bring back Benjamin Netanyahu
Tel Aviv — Israelis will vote on Tuesday for the fifth time in just four years to determine who should lead their country. The elections are to determine who will fill the 120 seats of Israel's parliament, called the Knesset. There are 13 different political parties fielding candidates. If one party were to win a simple majority of 61 seats, it could form a new government.
The Jewish Press
Turkey’s Erdogan Expects to Maintain Relations with Israel After Netanyahu Win
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced he hopes to maintain the country’s recently renewed diplomatic relations with Israel. The statement, made in response to Israeli left-wing losses in this week’s national elections, came in an interview with Turkish broadcaster ATV. “Whatever the election result, we want...
Netanyahu plots return as Israelis vote for new government
Polls show that Benjamin Netanyahu might be able to form a government with a conglomeration of far-right-wing, religious parties, but will he take the risk?
Former Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu attempts comeback in fifth election in 4 years
Israelis are once again going to the polls to choose a new parliament on Tuesday, as the country heads to its fifth election in less than four years.
France 24
Netanyahu poised for victory in Israel election, early results show
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared headed toward victory Wednesday, with 80% of the ballots from national elections counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted and results were not...
Israel PM Lapid: Will wait for final election results and continue to fight
JERUSALEM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stopped short of conceding Tuesday's election, saying he will wait until final results were in after exit polls predicted a loss for his camp and a comeback for former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
BBC
No plans to move UK's Israel embassy to Jerusalem - No 10
Downing Street has said there are no plans to move the UK's embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Liz Truss had ordered a review of the embassy's location when she was prime minister. The spokesperson of new PM Rishi Sunak said the idea "had been looked at" but...
BBC
Israel election: Netanyahu seeks comeback as country votes
"Is Netanyahu coming back?" I ask an activist from his Likud party unfurling a large banner at the entrance to Jerusalem's bustling Mahane Yehuda Market. "Yes!" she replies enthusiastically as a passer-by gives a thumbs up. Final polls on Friday indicated that Israel's right-wing former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could...
straightarrownews.com
North Korea missile launch; Netanyahu comeback; US election rulings
North Korea held a major missile launch, firing at least one in the direction of South Korea; Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be on the brink of returning to power in Israel; and two courts made rulings regarding the U.S. midterm elections. These stories highlight the Daily Rundown for Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
